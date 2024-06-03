Macri, Sullivan and Yeigh Hustle to Heiman Fire Equipment Night Wins at Huset’s Speedway

- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (June 2, 2024) – Anthony Macri, Andrew Sullivan and Cory Yeigh were hot at Huset’s Speedway on Sunday during Heiman Fire Equipment Night.

Emerson Axsom led the first four laps of the 25-lap Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars main event before disaster struck. Brooke Tatnell slowed entering turn three and contact from a competitor broke his front end, sending him toward the infield. Axsom had nowhere to go and smacked into Tatnell, ending the race for both drivers.

Macri inherited the lead and took advantage. Cautions on the restart and on Lap 17 bunched the field together and Macri battled through thick traffic the final half-dozen laps, but he maintained the point for his first career victory at Huset’s Speedway.

“Wow, I feel a little winded after that one,” he said. “Lappers made it kind of interesting there. I knew I had to stay smart and not mess up too much. It’s a small bullring and people can catch you pretty quick. I just tried my hardest to run clean laps and smart laps.

“It’s pretty special. We’re good friends with (Danny) Lasoski and he’s told me stories about this place.”

Kerry Madsen earned a runner-up result for the second time in the last three races at the track.

“It was close at the end there,” he said. “I started to sniff him the last couple of laps. I probably didn’t do what I needed the last lap. It was still a good finish. Good runs like this are just what the doctor ordered for us.”

Points leader Kaleb Johnson posted a third-place finish for his division-best third top five of the season.

“The start of the race I was a little worried; we were a little free,” he said. “Third place isn’t so bad. We’ll try again next week.”

Mark Dobmeier charged from 13 th to fourth and Andy Pake placed fifth.

Madsen set quick time during qualifying before Macri, Johnson and Dusty Zomer recorded heat race triumphs.

Sullivan earned his first career Huset’s Speedway victory by capturing a thrilling Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series 20-lap feature.

Sullivan led the first 14 laps before entering traffic. Dylan Waxdahl, who was committed to the cushion, took the lead in turn two on Lap 15, but Sullivan’s patience on the bottom paid off as he reclaimed the top spot in turn four. Waxdahl powered into the lead officially on Lap 16, but two laps later it was Sullivan driving back into first place as he stuck to the bottom groove. He led the final three circuits to become the 11 th different winner in 12 total features at the track this season.

“It was definitely an experience,” he said. “That track was fun. I turned 20 today and I’m happy. On the bottom my car just stuck good. I saw Dylan get around me and I had to be more aggressive.”

Waxdahl finished second with Shayle Bade advancing from eighth to third. Dillon Bickett was fourth and Dusty Ballenger maneuvered from 10 th to fifth.

The heat races were won by Waxdahl, Jared Jansen, Jacob Peterson and Sullivan with Bayley Ballenger winning the B Main.

Yeigh dominated the 20-lap Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks main event as he led the distance to become the first repeat winner of the season at Huset’s Speedway.

“I’ve been trying, but this is the first one,” Yeigh said of winning an event one of his partners sponsored. He was awarded a $3,000 bonus courtesy of Heiman Fire Equipment – his employer and the night’s event sponsor – in addition to his winnings. “It’s pretty cool.”

A pair of cautions within the first five laps was the only thing that kept the competition close to Yeigh, who increased his lead in traffic to more than four seconds before the checkered flag was waved marking his 21 st victory at the track.

Brandon Ferguson, Mike Chaney, Matt Steuerwald and Kyle DeBoer rounded out the top five, respectively.

Yeigh, Ferguson and Billy Prouty were the heat race winners.

The next event at Huset’s Speedway is Sunday for Frankman Motor Company Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

HEIMAN FIRE EQUIPMENT NIGHT RESULTS AT HUSET’S SPEEDWAY (June 2, 2024) –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri (4); 2. 55-Kerry Madsen (6); 3. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (5); 4. 13-Mark Dobmeier (13); 5. 64-Andy Pake (1); 6. 95-Tyler Drueke (3); 7. 83-Justin Henderson (7); 8. 3J-Dusty Zomer (9); 9. 83JR-Sam Henderson (10); 10. 24T-Christopher Thram (20); 11. 14H-Scott Winters (15); 12. 09-Matt Juhl (8); 13. 22-Riley Goodno (18); 14. 11M-Brendan Mullen (17); 15. 14T-Tim Estenson (21); 16. 96-Blaine Stegenga (25); 17. 10X-Trevor Serbus (16); 18. 8-Jacob Hughes (12); 19. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (26); 20. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (19); 21. 74N-Luke Nellis (22); 22. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (24); 23. 22W-Aaron Werner (23); 24. (DNF) 27-Emerson Axsom (2); 25. (DNF) 16-Brooke Tatnell (14); 26. (DNS) 8H-Jade Hastings.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 39M-Anthony Macri (2); 2. 55-Kerry Madsen (4); 3. 83JR-Sam Henderson (1); 4. 16-Brooke Tatnell (5); 5. 64-Andy Pake (3); 6. 14T-Tim Estenson (8); 7. 24T-Christopher Thram (7); 8. 17G-Lee Goos Jr (6); 9. 96-Blaine Stegenga (9).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 22K-Kaleb Johnson (2); 2. 83-Justin Henderson (4); 3. 8-Jacob Hughes (1); 4. 14H-Scott Winters (6); 5. 95-Tyler Drueke (3); 6. 10X-Trevor Serbus (5); 7. 74N-Luke Nellis (7); 8. 10J-Justin Jacobsma (8); 9. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek (9).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3J-Dusty Zomer (1); 2. 09-Matt Juhl (2); 3. 13-Mark Dobmeier (5); 4. 27-Emerson Axsom (3); 5. 22-Riley Goodno (7); 6. 11M-Brendan Mullen (6); 7. 22W-Aaron Werner (8); 8. 8H-Jade Hastings (4).

Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:10.910 (1); 2. 83-Justin Henderson, 00:10.933 (9); 3. 8H-Jade Hastings, 00:10.990 (5); 4. 64-Andy Pake, 00:11.036 (4); 5. 95-Tyler Drueke, 00:11.060 (6); 6. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:11.091 (20); 7. 39M-Anthony Macri, 00:11.110 (13); 8. 22K-Kaleb Johnson, 00:11.146 (17); 9. 09-Matt Juhl, 00:11.213 (11); 10. 83JR-Sam Henderson, 00:11.215 (7); 11. 8-Jacob Hughes, 00:11.238 (3); 12. 3J-Dusty Zomer, 00:11.253 (10); 13. 16-Brooke Tatnell, 00:11.257 (2); 14. 10X-Trevor Serbus, 00:11.315 (8); 15. 13-Mark Dobmeier, 00:11.336 (26); 16. 17G-Lee Goos Jr, 00:11.361 (15); 17. 14H-Scott Winters, 00:11.364 (22); 18. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 00:11.403 (12); 19. 24T-Christopher Thram, 00:11.403 (18); 20. 74N-Luke Nellis, 00:11.497 (16); 21. 22-Riley Goodno, 00:11.566 (14); 22. 14T-Tim Estenson, 00:11.573 (25); 23. 10J-Justin Jacobsma, 00:11.700 (23); 24. 22W-Aaron Werner, 00:11.736 (19); 25. 96-Blaine Stegenga, 00:11.937 (21); 26. 5G-Gage Pulkrabek, 00:12.115 (24).

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (2); 2. 15-Brandon Ferguson (1); 3. 12-Mike Chaney (4); 4. 3-Matt Steuerwald (5); 5. 9-Kyle DeBoer (3); 6. 21-Brett Martin (7); 7. 51-Billy Prouty (8); 8. 71-Zach Olivier (13); 9. 40-Tim Dann (11); 10. 98-Dan Jensen (6); 11. 29Z-Chris Ellingson (12); 12. 55-John Hoing (16); 13. 83-Nick Janssen (15); 14. 86-Tracy Halouska (10); 15. 99-Ryan DeBoer (18); 16. 1X-Aaron Foote (14); 17. (DNF) 2-Shaun Taylor (9); 18. (DNS) 45-Craig Hanisch; 19. (DNS) 33-Garet Deboer.

Fastenal Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (2); 2. 98-Dan Jensen (4); 3. 2-Shaun Taylor (5); 4. 86-Tracy Halouska (6); 5. 29Z-Chris Ellingson (7); 6. 1X-Aaron Foote (3); 7. (DNF) 45-Craig Hanisch (1).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Brandon Ferguson (1); 2. 12-Mike Chaney (3); 3. 40-Tim Dann (6); 4. 21-Brett Martin (4); 5. 71-Zach Olivier (5); 6. 83-Nick Janssen (2).

Midwest Oil / VP Fuels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Billy Prouty (4); 2. 3-Matt Steuerwald (3); 3. 9-Kyle DeBoer (2); 4. (DNF) 55-John Hoing (5); 5. (DNF) 33-Garet Deboer (6); 6. (DNF) 99-Ryan DeBoer (1).

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

A Feature (20 Laps): 1. 91-Andrew Sullivan (1); 2. X-Dylan Waxdahl (2); 3. 03-Shayle Bade (8); 4. 17D-Dillon Bickett (3); 5. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (10); 6. 81-Jared Jansen (5); 7. 23-Brandon Bosma (7); 8. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (12); 9. 80P-Jacob Peterson (6); 10. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (14); 11. 28G-Zach Patterson (18); 12. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (11); 13. 31-Koby Werkmeister (9); 14. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (19); 15. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (17); 16. 18B-Corbin Erickson (16); 17. 32-Trefer Waller (13); 18. 67-Dan Carsrud (15); 19. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (20); 20. (DNF) 14-Nick Barger (4).

B Feature (10 Laps): 1. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 2. 28G-Zach Patterson (2); 3. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (3); 4. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (6); 5. 28-Nicholas Winter (7); 6. 9A-Hunter Hanson (9); 7. 57-Kyle Magnuson (4); 8. 62J-Jay Masur (8); 9. (DNS) 19B-Jack Berger; 10. (DNS) 48F-Taylor Forbes; 11. (DNS) 48-Cole Olson.

Gunderson Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. X-Dylan Waxdahl (2); 2. 14-Nick Barger (3); 3. 03-Shayle Bade (5); 4. 32-Trefer Waller (6); 5. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (4); 6. 48F-Taylor Forbes (7); 7. 62J-Jay Masur (1).

Saldana Racing Products Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Jared Jansen (4); 2. 17D-Dillon Bickett (2); 3. 31-Koby Werkmeister (5); 4. 34DD-Brady Donnohue (6); 5. 28G-Zach Patterson (7); 6. 3-Jeremiah Jordahl (1); 7. (DNF) 19B-Jack Berger (3).

Vahlco Wheels Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 80P-Jacob Peterson (4); 2. 18-Tyler Rabenberg (6); 3. 2D-Dusty Ballenger (5); 4. 67-Dan Carsrud (2); 5. 23V-Michalob Voeltz (1); 6. 28-Nicholas Winter (3); 7. 9A-Hunter Hanson (7).

Maxim Chassis Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Andrew Sullivan (1); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (4); 3. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (5); 4. 18B-Corbin Erickson (3); 5. 57-Kyle Magnuson (6); 6. (DNF) 48-Cole Olson (2).

2024 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars :

Tyler Drueke– 1(May 19); Tim Kaeding – 1 (May 27); Anthony Macri – 1 (June 2); and Daison Pursley – 1 (May 26)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks:

Cory Yeigh – 2(May 26 and June 2); Brylee Gough- 1(May 19); and Zach Olivier – 1 (May 27)

Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series:

Dusty Ballenger- 1(May 19); Monty Ferriera – 1 (May 27); Andrew Sullivan – 1 (June 2); and Cole Vanderheiden – 1 (May 26)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Frankman Motor Company Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

