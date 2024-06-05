ASCS National Tour 2024 Championship to be Determined at Creek County Speedway in November

- Advertisement -

The 2024 season will conclude during the two-day Fuzzy’s Fall Fling, Nov. 15-16

SAPULPA, OK (June 5, 2024) – The American Sprint Car Series National Tour has found its perfect bookend with the 2024 championship set to be determined at Oklahoma’s Creek County Speedway during the Fuzzy’s Fall Fling, Nov. 15-16.

The two-day event, named in memory of Wokeeta “Fuzzy” Hahn, the late wife of ASCS founder Emmett Hahn, will wrap up the season with a $4,000-to-win Feature Friday night and then a $10,000-to-win Feature during Saturday’s championship finale.

“It’ll be an exciting way to finish our year,” said Lonnie Wheatley, ASCS series director. “It’s in honor of someone that had a big part in the founding of ASCS, so there’s a lot of meaning involved.”

At the end of the weekend, the first champion under the World Racing Group banner will be crowned, taking home the $40,000 championship check.

Full details on the Fuzzy’s Fall Fling, including ticket information and daily schedules, will be announced closer to the event.

The Series banquet will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, in Tulsa – handing out over $150,000 to the top 10 drivers in Series points. More details on the ceremony will be available soon.

The American Sprint Car Series returns next week for ASCS Speedweek, which includes stops at Texarkana 67 Speedway (June 11), Creek County Speedway (June 13), Arrowhead Speedway (June 14) and Tri-State Speedway (June 15). Friday, June 21, will be used as a potential rain date if any of the Speedweek events are hindered by weather.

Those unable to make it to the track can catch every National Tour event live on DIRTVision.