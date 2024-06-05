Chris Madden Announces Step Back From Full-Time Competition After 2024 

- Advertisement -

Smokey will move to a 6-10 race part-time dirt Late Model schedule in 2025

CONCORD, NC (June 4, 2024) – Chris Madden, of Gray Court, SC, announced he will be stepping back from full-time dirt Late Model competition at the end of 2024.

His 29-year career in dirt Late Model racing saw “Smokey” win over 250 Feature races, including nine total championships among series such as the Xtreme DIRTcar Series, Southern Nationals Series and Southern All-Star Dirt Racing Series.

Through his 304 starts, so far, with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models, the Carolinian has collected 38 Feature wins – tied sixth all-time with Rick Eckert – 160 top-five finishes and 231 top 10s. He’s also finished runner-up in points in 2021 and 2023.

Madden cemented his legendary status in dirt Late Model racing with marquee triumphs at events like Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals – where he’s the 2018 Big Gator champion – National 100, Blue-Gray 100, USA Nationals, NAPA Gopher 50 and World of Outlaws World Finals.

Before he takes a step back, Madden is still in contention for the 2024 World of Outlaws title. He’s picked up two Series wins with his No. 44 Late Model, so far – dominating all 40 laps at Raceway 7 and making a 21st-to-first charge at Marion Center Raceway. He currently sits fourth in points – 60 points behind Nick Hoffman.

He’ll continue his championship chase when the Series resumes with its Summer Sizzler – eight races in 10 days, June 20-June 29, starting with Thunderhill Raceway on Thursday, June 20.

For more information on the event information and tickets, CLICK HERE.