Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Wettengel knocking on the door in USRA Stock Car, with B-Mod also in hunt

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 5, 2024) – After occasional appearances at Lucas Oil Speedway over the last couple of years, Jaylen Wettengel is going all-in this season. Wettengal is making the three-hour haul from Topeka, Kan., with not only one, but two cars.

The fourth-generation racer is leading the O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars points standings after a pair of second-place feature finishes. He’s also competing in the Clear Creek Golf Cars USRA B-Mod class and sit just outside the top 10.

“It keeps us pretty busy, especially when (the classes) race back to back,” Wettengel said of double duty. “But we’ve been doing it since 2016, so we’re pretty seasoned in how to get through it.

“I try to do as much work as I can at home with tires and set ups and stuff. That way when we get to the track, it’s straightforward, in and out. Fortunately, I have a crew guy Scott (Davis) that travels with me, along with my dad (Shane Wettengel) and girlfriend (Tori Turner). They help out quite a bit.”

Wettengel looks to get over the hump and find victory lane at Lucas Oil Speedway for the first time on Saturday night during Public Service Appreciation Night at the Races. All Police, Fire and Rescue personnel admitted free with ID. The Arctic Food Equipment USRA Modified and special guest class Mod Lites also will be in action in addition to USRA Stock Cars and B-Mods.

Motorsports definitely is in Wettengel’s blood since birth. The 24-year-old has been racing since the age of five, when he climbed into a quarter-midget and has been driving full-sized cars on dirt since he was 14.

Great grandfather Roy Still started racing in 1949 in what Jaylen said was called Modifieds at that time but are known as Sprint cars today. Grandfather Jim Still raced regionally for several years, on dirt and pavement at I-70 Speedway and Lakeside Speedway. Dad Shane Wettengel began racing in 1991.

“So racing definitely grew on me, growing up around it,” said Jaylen Wettengel, who has been doubling up in both Stock Car and B-Mod since 2020.

“My dad tells me that I might as well do it while I’m young,” he said of the demanding schedule. He tries to give the cars equal attention, but said that’s often a challenge. The Stock Car is where most of his success has come so far as Wettengel has two feature wins in that class this season at Lakeside Speedway and one at Humboldt.

“I was able to win first out in the King of America in the Stock Car and that was a good way to start the year,” Wettengel said. “Overall, I haven’t tore anything up and had some successful finishes, everywhere I’ve been. This is the best I’ve ever done at Lucas, with two second-place finishes there. Usually, I’m just cracking the top 10 there is a win in my book.”

The plan is to race Friday at his “home track” of Lakeside, just west of Kansas City, and commit to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday nights.

“It’s mostly because of my Stock Car,” he said of committing to Lucas. “That is my more successful car. We’ve been struggling a little bit in the B-Mod. There’s not many Saturday places we can race with the Stock Car. Lucas Oil is a stellar facility. Everywhere else is about two hours out from us and Lucas Oil is only three. We usually bite that extra hour just for the quality of the track and the amazing car count there.

“Not only is there a full field, but there’s probably 10-15 cars in each class that are A Feature-winning type of cars.”

Wettengel said his primary goal is to win a track championship, at either Lakeside or Lucas.

“The past four years I’ve been runner-up in points (at Lakeside) and I really want to get a points championship under my belt,” he said. “That’s probably my biggest goal, at either one, Lucas or Lakeside. A win at Lucas Oil is one of my next top goals. The crowd and competition there is top level. I consider a win in either class – more than likely it would be the Stock Car – but to get one win at Lucas would be our second goal next to a points championship.”

He’s been close in both attempts this season, finishing right behind Derek Brown and William Garner. Wettengel is nine points ahead of Garner and 12 clear of Brown in the early points battle.

Wettengel said he hopes to keep growing his confidence with more track time as the season goes on.

“I’m not one of those driers that’s really good right out of the gate at a new track,” Wettengel said. “The more and more I drive at Lucas, I can hopefully get a better feel for how to get around the corners and fine-tune the set-up. Most of the issues I had those two nights of not winning was driver error. If I can clean that stuff up, I think I can wind up on top some time this year.”

Pit gates at the dirt track open at 4 p.m. with spectator grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Kids Power Wheel Races: Round 3 of Kids’ Power Wheel races will be held during intermission Saturday with a 24V-36V class. The races will be held on the front straightaway and the kids’ cars can be dropped off at the pit gate and will be brought to the front stretch at intermission.

Other Power Wheel races are set for July 27 and Aug. 24.

Kids ages 5-12 also can sign up prior to 5 p.m. race day for the RCR Designs Jr. Fan Club for a chance to take part in flagman Mike Striegel’s Pit Tour prior to the races, where they can meet drivers and crews. Visit the RCR Designs Jr Fan Club Facebook page for more info.

Drag Boats next door: The dirt-track action is part of a big weekend of speed at Lucas Oil Speedway with the first of three Kentucky Drag Boat Association-sanctioned appearances this season taking part next door during the day time on Saturday and Sunday.

The KDBA Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas is scheduled to get underway with qualifying rounds on Saturday, tentatively set to begin at 10 a.m. Eliminations leading to championship rounds is set to get underway at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

The KDBA will have action in 10 pro and sportsman divisions, from the 200-mile-per hour Top Alcohol Hydro class all the way down to Personal Water Craft. Gates at the drag boat track open at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.

For more information on the Kentucky Drag Boat Association, visit kydragboat.com.

Saturday Admission:

(Drag Boats Only: Includes access to drag boat pits)

General Admission (ages 6-and-over) – $15

Kids GA (5 and under) – FREE

2-Day GA (6 and over) – $30

(Dirt Track Only)

Adults (ages 13 and over) – $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $12

Youth (6-12) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass – $35

* Public Service Appreciation Night at the Races with all Police, Fire and Rescue personnel FREE with ID

Combo Event (Drag Boats & Dirt Track)

Adults GA Combo (ages 13 and over) – $30

Seniors/Military GA Combo – $27

Youth GA Combo (6-12) – $25

Kids GA Combo (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass GA Combo – $85

Sunday Admission

(Includes admission to drag boat pits)

General admission (ages 6 and over) – $15

Kids GA (5 and under) – FREE

Other KDBA-sanctioned drag boat events at the speedway this season are the Show-Me Shootout on Lake Lucas, Aug. 2-3, and the 14th annual Diamond Drag Boat Nationals, Aug. 30-Sept. 1

For ticket information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.