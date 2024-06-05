Modifieds to Cause Mayhem Saturday Night at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

- Advertisement -

(Nashville, TN) The Modifieds of Mayhem tour makes its way to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway this coming Saturday, June 8 for its only visit of the 2024 season. The Music City 50 will race alongside the 100-lapper for the Pro Late Models in addition to Crown Vics on the 5/8-mile plus the ¼-mile classes.

Veteran driver, Jeff Letson, of Huntsville, AL, has claimed the first two races of the season, winning at Montgomery Motor Speedway in March as well as Five Flags Speedway in May. Letson leads the standings over Jaxon Bishop (Toney, AL), Tim Moore (St. Petersburg, FL), LJ Grimm (Seffner, FL), and Brad Stell (Hazel Green, AL). The top nine drivers in points have made it to both events this season.

Teenager, Dawson Sutton of Lebanon, TN, leads the Nashville Pro Late Model standings by 15 over Georgetown, IN’s Corey Deuser. The pair is followed closely by Bennie Hamlett, Chase Johnson, and Michael Bolden. Winners so far this year are Michael House (April 7), Dylan Fetcho (April 20), and Corey Deuser (May 11). Saturday night’s race will be 100 laps.

Rounding out Saturday’s 5/8-mile action will be the Crown Vic class, getting a chance at the high-speed track for the first time. The Crown Vics have a number of races scheduled for the ¼-mile this season as well.

When it comes to quarter-mile competition, the Paschall Heating & Air Limited Late Models will be racing for a little extra money for first-third as Dewayne Brown & Brown Lee Entertainment added $1000 extra to the purse. Nashville, TN’s own Johnathan Dishman leads the standings by just seven over Jeff Templeton. Ryan Hamlett, Buddy Moody, and James Jordan complete the top five in points.

Other quarter-mile classes and point leaders are Pure Stock (Chase Cohron), Pest Doctor Front Runners (Ray Gann), US Air Force Legends (Kevin Rollins-Pro/Masters),(Michael Crafton-Semi-Pro),(Max Olmsted, II-Young Lions), and CP Race Wear Bandoleros (Colt Johnson).

Pit gates open Saturday at 9:30 AM with practice beginning at 12:00 noon. Grandstands officially open at 3:00, while 5/8-mile qualifying will begin with Pro Late Models at 3:30 followed by Mods and Crown Vics. Racing is set for green at 5:00.

Advance sale discount tickets are available online at https://bit.ly/NashvilleModsMayhemTix . Advance sale pit passes, to avoid the line, are available on the Pit Pay app. Tickets and pit passes will also be available at the gate on race day.

For more information, log on to nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing, visit us on Facebook or Twitter, or give us a call at 615-254-1986.