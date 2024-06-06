Ironman Pumps Up Payouts For World of Outlaws, Xtreme Outlaw Midgets

- Advertisement -

PEVELY, MO (June 6, 2024) – This year’s edition of the Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55 will present the biggest payouts in the event’s history for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota.

More than $180,000 will be on the line during the two-day event (Aug. 2-3) at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, with World of Outlaws competitors battling for a $25,000 top prize on Saturday and Xtreme Outlaw Midget competitors dueling for a $7,500 check the same day.

The increased payout for the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets also reflects an increase to the overall purse for Saturday. In total, $26,700 will be paid out through the field for Saturday’s Xtreme Outlaw Feature – a more than $10,000 increase to the Series’ standard purse. Every Feature position will see an increase.

Both nights will also count toward the Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series title – awarding $2,500 to the Series champion at the end of the year – as POWRi will co-sanction the event with Xtreme.

“As the Federated Auto Parts Ironman 55 continues to grow into one of the biggest events of the year for Sprint Cars and Midgets, we’re excited to be able to increase the payouts with it,” said Jeff Hachmann, executive director of events for World Racing Group. “This is a marquee event for everyone, and we strive to make it bigger for drivers and fans every year.”

Friday’s Feature will pay out $12,000-to-win/$1,200-to-start for the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and $4,000-to-win/$300-to-start for the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets.

Last year, the Ironman gave fans, and drivers, a “race of the year” candidate with Logan Schuchart and Kyle Larson battling wheel-to-wheel, inches apart, at the end of the World of Outlaws race. It was a battle so good, Larson said “that was probably the most fun Sprint Car race I’ve ran maybe ever.”

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets have brought a variety of action with every stop at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, producing five different winners in their five trips there. 2023 Series champion Jade Avedisian won the Ironman finale last year.

For tickets to the Ironman weekend, CLICK HERE.

Grandstands will open at 5 p.m. (CT) on Friday, Aug. 2, and then at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Hot Laps are scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. both nights.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.