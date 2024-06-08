Paul Nienhiser Shakes Up Memphis for Exciting Sprint Invaders Win!

- Advertisement -

by Bill Wright

Memphis, MO, June 8, 2024 – Paul Nienhiser had not heard of Memphis, Missouri or the Scotland County Speedway before the Sprint Invaders arrived at the 3/8-mile oval Friday. By the end of the night, he won an incredible feature in front of a packed house. The win, aboard the Scott Bonar #50, was the Chapin, Illinois driver’s third of the season and the fifteenth in his Sprint Invaders career, tying him for the third on the all-time list with John Schulz.

After winning the Agriland FS Dash, Nienhiser looked like the driver to beat, and when he initially pulled away in the 25-lap main event, few thought he could be caught. Marshall, Missouri’s Miles Paulus had a different plan. He trailed Nienhiser early, while Terry McCarl moved into the third spot.

Nienhiser was already in lapped traffic on the fifth circuit. By lap nine, he was slowing a bit in the log jam, and Paulus reeled him in. A move at the top of turn one at high speed almost ended in disaster for Paulus, when he put four wheels above the cushion. He was able to keep his momentum, however, and shot around Nienhiser to take the point at the start/finish line.

On lap eleven, Tyler Lee drove around McCarl for the third spot before Nate Parks spun with eight laps to go, bringing out the caution. Paulus pulled away again on the restart, but just two more laps were in the books when Jake Glasgow came to a stop. Ryan Jamison’s top ten run ended just one lap later when he came to a stop on the fronstretch with apparent motor issues.

The third restart was the charm for Nienhiser, who slid in front of Paulus in turn two when the green flag fell. Bunton followed him into second. Nienhiser was able to keep his lead from there, cashing in $2,000 over Bunton, Paulus, McCarl and Cody Wehrle. Tucker Daly, Colton Fisher, Cam Martin, hard-charger Dustin Clark and Randy Martin rounded out the top ten. Lee, Randy Martin and Bunton were heat winners.

“You guys have a hidden little gem here,” said Nienhiser, talking to the fans about the track in Victory Lane. “Thank you for coming out tonight and being here. I made a couple wrong decisions there in the race. I was really kicking myself and Miles got by me. He’s a spectacular racer. The restarts are probably what lost him the race, and won us the race. That was no fault of his. I had three tries at it, and just got a really good run that last time and made it count.”

“The car picked up late in the race,” said Bunton of his second place run. “I’ve got to hand it to my Dad (Scott) and Flea Rudzic. Flea built this car a few weeks ago, and it’s just really quick. We were close, I just needed another late restart there and things may have gotten fun and interesting. I should be here thinking I’m fortunate to be running second, it’s just getting old. I’m ready to win one here.”

“Paul had the 50 running good,” said Paulus. “I snuck by him in lapped traffic and I thought I had a shot if I could just keep out front and rolling. I felt like there were twenty yellows and I felt like a sitting duck every lap. The first two or three went good, and we had tons of momentum. The last one…it only takes one with Paul, he is damn good. I spun the tires one time, and tried to turn down. That’s when the 6 car got by us.”

On Sunday, June 9, the Sprint Invaders take on the Adams County (IL) Speedway in Quincy, Illinois. For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.net or visit us on Facebook.

Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Results

Shottenkirk Automotive Group A main (started), 25 laps: 1. 50, Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL (1) 2. 6R, Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL (6) 3. 98P, Miles Paulus, Marshall, MO (3) 4. 99, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (5) 5. 40c, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (11) 6. 99D, Tucker Daly, Hallsville, MO (8) 7. 11, Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA (12) 8. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (13) 9. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (19) 10. 14, Randy Martin, California, MO (4) 11. 81, Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA (9) 12. 4x, Chase Richards, Burlington, IA (15) 13. 57, Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO (7) 14. 31, McCain Richards, Burlington, IA (16) 15. 17, Nate Parks, Burlington, IA (20) 16. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (2) 17. 51J, Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA (14) 18. 62, Jake Glasgow, Burlington, IA (17) 19. 52D, Skyler Daly, Hallsville, MO (10) 20. Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (18). Lap Leaders: Nienhiser 1-8, Paulus 9-18, Nienhiser 19-25. $75 Christine Wahl-Levitt/KSE Hard-charger: Clark.

Randall’s Performance Heat one (started), 8 laps: 1. Tyler Lee (2) 2. Cam Sorrels (1) 3. Terry McCarl (5) 4. Cody Wehrle (4) 5. Cam Martin (6) 6. Jake Glasgow (3) 7. Dustin Clark (7)

Joshua Denning & Associates Heat two (started), 8 laps: 1. Randy Martin (2) 2. Tucker Daly (1) 3. Miles Paulus (5) 4. Colton Fisher (3) 5. Ryan Jamison (6) 6. McCain Richards (4) 7. Nate Parks (7)

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat three (started), 8 laps: 1. Ryan Bunton (1) 2. Paul Nienhiser (4) 3. Skyler Daly (2) 4. Tanner Gebhardt (6) 5. Chase Richards (5) 6. Alan Zoutte (3)

Agriland FS Dash (started), 6 laps: 1. Paul Nienhiser (1) 2. Tyler Lee (2) 3. Miles Paulus (4) 4. Randy Martin (3) 5. Terry McCarl (5) 6. Ryan Bunton (6)

