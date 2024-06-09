HomeDirt Late Model NewsJim DenHamer's photos from Eldora Speedway's Dream - 6/8/24

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Eldora Speedway’s Dream – 6/8/24

Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsOhioEldora Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -
16 photos
- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Mike Marlar Wires Finn Watson Memorial Field for $10,000 Victory

Dirt Late Model Dream XXX Weekend Up Next at the ‘Big...
Coles County Speedway

Coles County Speedway Results – 6/8/24

11 entries PATRIOT LANDSCAPE RESTRICTED MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 63-Gavin...
Iowa

Daison Pursley Harvests Corn Belt Clash at Knoxville for $12,000!

Chase Randall Roars to Second 410 Feature of the Year by Bill...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Wild Last Lap Leads Sheldon Haudenschild to Ogilvie Victory

HOLY HAUD: Wild Last Lap Leads Sheldon Haudenschild to Ogilvie Victory Haudenschild...
Lake Ozark Speedway

USRA B-Mods headline Saturday’s Lucas Oil Speedway Weekly Championship Series program

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 4, 2024) - With six drivers bunched near...
High Limit Series

Corey Day grabs High Limit Series win at I-70 Speedway

30 entries 410 SPRINTS - WINGED Kubota A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 14-Corey...
Benton Racepark

Benton Speedway Results – 6/8/24

19 entries SPRINT CARS Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Jeff Asher; 2. 00-Broc...
Indiana

Christmas in June! USAC Indiana Midget Week Storylines for 2024

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (June 3, 2024)………The first...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Davenport Rules, Pierce Runner-Up in 30th Dirt Late Model Dream at Eldora

Pierce recovers from Thursday DNF to finish second in Dream finale while Sheppard runs...
Callaway Raceway

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Callaway Raceway’s MLRA Late Models – 6/7/24

Callaway Raceway

Dillon McCowan Scores Exciting First Career MLRA Win At Callaway Raceway

Fulton, MO (June 7, 2024) – Dillon McCowan used some late race heroics and...
Dirt Late Model News

Devin Moran Ends Eldora Drought While Sheppard and Hoffman Take Top-5s

Moran Ends Eldora Drought, Sheppard Battles to Third, Hoffman to Fifth in Friday Dream...
Dirt Late Model News

Bobby Pierce Regains Confidence as he Prepares to Tackle 11 Races in 17 Days

Pierce amassed an eight-place climb in the standings since April, sitting seventh in points...
©