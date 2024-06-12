Dennis Erb, Jr. Transfers into Dirt Late Model Dream; Embarks on First Week of Summer Nationals

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team competed in the 30th Annual ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ at the famed Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio from June 6-8. On Thursday night in his split-field preliminary program, Dennis timed in twelfth quickest in Group B during the qualifying session prior to placing sixth in his loaded heat race. Following a B-Main triumph, Dennis picked off seven competitors during his $25,000 to win prelim feature to land in the fifteenth finishing position.

After watching Friday’s preliminary show, Dennis was back in action at the “Big E” on Saturday evening, as a whopping $100,030 top prize was up for grabs in the ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ finale. Dennis ran sixth in his heat race once again prior to nabbing the second transfer spot through his B-Main. After rolling off from the inside of the twelfth row in the 100-lap crown jewel headliner, the Carpentersville, Illinois star was able to gain six positions and was ultimately paid for a seventeenth place performance. Complete results from the entire ‘Dirt Late Model Dream’ weekend can be found online by clicking on www.eldoraspeedway.com.

The Dennis Erb Racing team will jump right back into action from June 12-16 in their home state of Illinois, as the annual DIRTcar Summer Nationals starts this week with five big events. A $5,000 winner’s check will be on the line on Wednesday at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois, on Thursday at Kankakee County Speedway in Kankakee, Illinois, and on Sunday at Sycamore Speedway in Maple Park, Illinois. The stakes will then be raised in a pair of $10,000 to win showdowns on Friday at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois and on Saturday at Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois.

An additional $10,000 prize is earmarked for the champion of the first week of “Hell Tour” competition. You can watch each of these five races – starting later tonight at Peoria – by tuning into DIRTVision. Additional information on each of these shows can also be accessed by pointing your web browser to www.dirtcarsummernationals.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

