Central Missouri Speedway Championship Racing Returns Saturday, June 15!

Central Missouri Speedway

June 11, 2024

By Sam Stoecklin

For Immediate Release

Championship weekly racing returns on Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) on Saturday with all four divisions in competition, including POWRi-sanctioned racing for B-Mods, Super Stocks, and Midwest Mods, along with unsanctioned Pure Stocks. Long-time business partners KIX 105.7 FM presents this weekend’s action.

Heading into the heart of summer, drivers have a chance to add to their weekly championship points and some classes have special events scheduled, including Late Models, B-Mods, Pure Stocks, and Super Stocks.

This Saturday’s program features regular weekly racing in all divisions. Regular event pricing will be in effect on Saturday: $15 Adult Gen Adm – $12 Active Military & Seniors 65 to 74. $6 Kids Ages 6 to 12 – Kids 5 and Under Free. FREE: Seniors 75 and Up – Confined to Wheelchair. All Pit Passes are $35 regardless of age. Pit gates open at 4:30, followed by grandstands at 5, pill draw cutoff at 6:15 (no passing points if driver is late checking in), pit meeting 6:30, hot laps 7, with racing to follow.

After this Saturday, the Cash Money Lat Model Series Rumble takes place on June 22 with weekly racing for all four divisions. Then, POWRi Late Models join the weekly racers on June 29 for a night of championship racing. The 24th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial awaits on July 6 featuring special events for B-Mods and Pure Stocks. After a week off on July 13, weekly racing in all divisions returns for July 20. Wrapping up July, the Seventh-Annual Super Stock Showdown awaits with championship racing for all other divisions.

Schedule Preview:

Race #10, Saturday, June 15 KIX 105.7 FM Presents Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Race #11, Saturday, June 22 Seeburg Muffler Presents the Cash $ Late Model Series Rumble. Plus, Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Race #12, Saturday, June 29 Comfort Inn Race Night, Featuring Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks. Plus, Guest Class POWRi Late Models Race #13, Saturday, July 6 24th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial featuring $3,000-to-Win B-Mods and $1,000-to-Win Pure Stocks. Also running Super Stocks and Midwest Mods.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway. net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/ Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway. myracepass.com. CMS is located 3.5 north of Warrensburg on Highway 13, or 13 miles south of the I-70 Higginsville exit on Highway 13.