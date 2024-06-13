Karter Sarff Claims Coles County Speedway Win with POWRi National Midget League

- Advertisement -

Mattoon, IL. (6/13/24) Karter Sarff would nearly dominate the entire night to earn his fourth career feature win battling at Coles County Speedway, with the POWRi National Midget League, in the opening night of the POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek presented by Start2Finish TV after leading twenty-three laps of the thrilling thirty lap feature.

Early on-track excitement with talented entries in the POWRi National Midgets would find Karter Sarff start the action off with quick-time in hot laps of 10.125-second lap as Karter Sarff, Zach Daum, and Cannon McIntosh would notch the heat racing wins.

Starting the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Joe B Miller and Zach Daum, lead the field as the green flag flew with Joe B Miller gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Zach Daum, Cannon McIntosh, Karter Sarff, and Tyler Edwards raced inside the early top five.

Overtaking for the top spot early, Cannon McIntosh would shoot to the front on lap five with Joe B Miller and Karter Sarff inside the opening laps podium placements as Zach Daum, Jake Neuman, Kale Drake and Tyler Edwards raced behind the leading trio.

Taking the top spot on a daring slider in turns one and two, Karter Sarff would fly to the front of the field on lap eight to hold the prized position as the laps quickly started ticking away at a rapid rate.

Holding steady out front, Sarff would not be denied in his first feature win on the season with outstanding action following the leader as Kale Drake and Cannon McIntosh swapped positions nearly every lap with McIntosh placing runner-up and Drake finalizing the podium placements.

“This track was fun tonight with a treacherous curb that could be tricky, very happy to hang on tonight for the win” said Karter Sarff in the Coles County Speedway winners circle. Adding, “Hopefully we can keep this momentum going for the rest of the week at what feels like home tracks to me.”

Staying in the hunt all event while flying through the field, Gavin Miller would finish fourth from starting fourteenth with Jake Neuman rounding out the POWRi National Midget League top-five finishers in Night One of the POWRi Illinois SPEEDWeek presented by Start2Finish TV at Coles County Speedway.

POWRi National Midgets | Coles County Speedway | 6/13/24:

Hoosier Racing Tire Quick Hot Lap Time: 21K-Karter Sarff(10.125)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 21K-Karter Sarff

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 91-Zach Daum

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 71-Cannon McIntosh

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 51B-Joe B Miller

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 26-Corbin Rueschenberg

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 21K-Karter Sarff

Toyota Racing Development TRD A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[4]; 2. 71-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 3. 97K-Kale Drake[10]; 4. 97-Gavin Miller[14]; 5. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]; 6. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[17]; 7. 43-Gunnar Setser[8]; 8. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]; 9. 83-Will Armitage[19]; 10. 06-Kevin Newton[11]; 11. 7Z-Zoe Pearce[13]; 12. 66-Jayden Clay[18]; 13. 91-Zach Daum[2]; 14. 72-Sam Johnson[15]; 15. 14S-Tyler Edwards[5]; 16. 56-Mitchell Davis[12]; 17. 86-Shane Cottle[6]; 18. 48-Eric Webber[16]; 19. 95-Chris Andrews[9].

Flying A Motorsports Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]; 3. 97K-Kale Drake[2]; 4. 86-Shane Cottle[7]; 5. 72-Sam Johnson[3]; 6. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[4]; 7. (DNS) 83-Will Armitage.

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Zach Daum[3]; 2. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]; 3. 06-Kevin Newton[1]; 4. 56-Mitchell Davis[4]; 5. 7Z-Zoe Pearce[6]; 6. 48-Eric Webber[5].

Auto Meter Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 14S-Tyler Edwards[3]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser[4]; 4. 95-Chris Andrews[6]; 5. 97-Gavin Miller[5]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay[1].

