Race Time Weather Outlook Cancels Summer Nationals, Summit Modifieds at Kankakee

Summer Nationals
KANKAKEE, IL (June 13, 2024) – With weather models showing severe thunderstorms around the Kankakee, IL area for Thursday evening, DIRTcar Racing and Kankakee County Speedway officials have decided to cancel the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals events.

The decision comes with the safety of traveling fans and teams in mind. The event will not be made up.

Both series now turn their focus to the next scheduled event – Friday, June 14, at Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL. Tickets for this event will be on sale at the gate on race day. If you can’t be there to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

