Fan Set to Drive Giovanni Scelzi’s Sprint Car Around Knoxville

But for those who dream, it’s impossible not to wonder what it might feel like when the engine erupts into a living entity and propels them to a speed never felt before. And Giovanni Scelzi is turning that dream into a reality for Jordan Paulsen on Sunday, June 16.

Through Scelzi’s Ultimate Fan Experience contest, fans were able to enter their names in a random draw for the opportunity to test drive the same KCP Racing No. 18 that Scelzi pilots on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car tour. And not at just any track. The lucky winner gets to test all 900-plus horsepower around the iconic Knoxville Raceway – which will host the World of Outlaws for the two-day Premier Chevy Dealers Clash, June 14-15.

The idea hatched from a similar event KCP hosted seven years ago.

“In 2017, I believe, before I was driving for KCP, they did a drive day with our main sponsors when Ian (Madsen) drove the car,” Scelzi explained. “We brought four complete cars to Knoxville all with 410s in them, put in bigger seats and got them suits, and let them drive around Knoxville a couple laps.

“With all of the fan engagement stuff, it seems like series are only doing more to get the fans more involved, so instead of having them pay for something, it was totally free to enter which I thought was really cool. Obviously, there were age requirements, weight requirements, and other health requirements for it, but to give the fan a chance to actually drive a legitimate 410 Sprint Car is pretty cool.”

Sunday is going to be as real as it gets for the winner. It’s not going to be a 305 under the hood. They won’t be dropping a 360 between the frame rails. It’s a full-blown 410 cubic inch engine with the same power Scelzi controls with his right foot every weekend with The Greatest Show on Dirt.

“It’s a legit 410,” Scelzi said. “There’s no 305 in it. There’s nothing done to it. It’s a car I would race.”

Paulsen won’t be the only one making some laps on Sunday. A former NASCAR Truck Series champion has been invited to strap into Scelzi’s Sprint Car.

“Brett Moffit is going to drive it as well,” Scelzi said. “So, that’s going to be cool to have two guys in it. That was an older deal we made a long time ago, and it finally came to fruition.”

The 2015 Truck titlist is set to compete in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway. And then on Sunday he’ll cruise on over to “The Sprint Car Capital of the World” to see what he can do in a Sprint Car.

But Sunday is all about one fan’s dream coming true. A once in a lifetime opportunity to climb aboard a 410 Sprint Car raced by a World of Outlaws star, pull the belts tight, and take it for some laps around one of the most famous facilities in dirt track racing. No matter if he idles around the track for the duration or gasses it up a bit, it’s certain to be a story Paulsen will be telling for his entire life.

“It’s going to be really cool for him to get in equipment like we have – top of the line, World of Outlaws caliber stuff,” Scelzi said. “I hope it gives someone an experience they’ll never forget. I feel like anytime I hear someone talk about the Richard Petty Driving School, the Cory Kruseman Driving School, or the Hillenburg Driving School they think it’s the greatest thing ever. I hope he can have fun. He gets to come out here and hang out with us over the weekend, see the race shop and meet all of my guys, and kind of see how our team operates.”

Before the Ultimate Fan Experience Scelzi will be in action this weekend with the World of Outlaws at Knoxville Raceway on June 14-15. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, catch every lap live on DIRTVision.