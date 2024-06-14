Timm uses top to top USMTS Masters opener

- Advertisement -

Jake Timm’s dream season continued Thursday night with a victory on opening night of the 25th Annual Masters as he paced the final 22 laps to score his second win of the year with the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt.

The outside of the front row was the place to be for Rodney Sanders as he jumped to the high side and sprinted to a huge lead in just three laps.

Five laps later, Timm got around polesitter A.J. Diemel for second place and put Sanders squarely in his crosshairs. The leader made it easier for Timm as Sanders smacked the wall in the first turn after completing lap 12.

That gave Timm the opportunity to pounce and he took control with 13 laps down while Sanders fought to keep him within striking distance.

The first caution of the 35-lapper came with 18 laps to go, and Sanders again churned the cushion in the first corner and pounded the outside wall.

This time, however, the five-time USMTS national champ lost wholesale positions and battled a damaged machine for the remainder of the race, eventually hanging on for a 15th-place finish.

Timm on the other hand, tip-toed around the top too but kept right rear fender straight and motored straight to the checkered flag and Victory Fuel Victory Lane for the tenth time in his career.

The win was his Timm’s second Thursday night triumph during the Masters, but his first in 2021 was actually a USRA-sanctioned Modified race so this was his first under the USMTS banner.

“When we got to lapped traffic, for once the yellow seemed to actually help me,” Timm recalled regarding his brushes with the back-markers. “It got pretty hairy with the character and everything down there (in turn one) and there’s guys sliding all over and racing with each other. Two guys cross each other up on the straightaway as I was trying to sneak underneath them and I’m lucky I didn’t get a flat because I got hit in the right rear pretty good.”

The 27-year-old from Winona, Minn., dedicated the win to his grandmother, Janice (Jan) Timm, who passed away Sunday.

“My grandpa and her were probably my biggest fans. They watched every race I ran. So this one’s for her,” said Timm who now leads the points in both the Summit USMTS National Championship and Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region.

Ryan Gierke took a peek underneath the leader after the final caution with six to go, but settled for his best USMTS finish with a runner-up paycheck while Terry Phillips filled out the Featherlite Top-3 podium.

Continuing his turnaround this month, Joe Chisholm clawed his way from 20th on the starting grid to fourth at the finish line to lay claim to the FK Rod Ends Hard Charger Award.

Brandon Davis, Alex Williamson, Jim Chisholm, Diemel, Dave Cain and Tanner Mullens completed the top ten.

The 25th Annual Masters continues Friday with a $5,000-to-win contests before Saturday’s finale with a whopping top prize of $12,000.

Summit USMTS Modifieds and Super Late Models are racing for the same money each night. USRA Late Models are also on the card each night with another $600 to win Friday before climbing to a $1,000 top prize on Saturday.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

25th Annual Masters – Night 1 of 3

Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (4) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

2. (7) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

3. (2) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

4. (6) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (8) 21 Jake Smith, St. Joseph, Minn.

6. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

7. (10) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

8. (11) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

9. (9) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

10. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

11. (1) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (5) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

3. (8) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

4. (3) 17B Zach Benson, Princeton, Minn.

5. (7) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (1) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

7. (11) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

8. (4) T40 Danny Thomas, Knapp, Wis.

9. (9) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

10. (10) 8S Tony Schill, Oakdale, Minn.

11. (6) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (1) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (3) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

3. (5) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

4. (2) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

5. (10) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

6. (9) 44H Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

7. (4) 112 Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

8. (7) 04N Nick Ayotte, New Richmond, Wis.

9. (6) 12M Jason Miller, Osceola, Wis.

10. (8) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

11. (11) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

WIELAND METAL SERVICES HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (1) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

2. (4) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (6) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

4. (5) 43K Kaden Blaeser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

5. (8) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

6. (9) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

7. (10) 71 A.J. Roschen, Somerset, Wis.

8. (3) 25C Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

9. (7) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

10. (2) 99 Jason Grimes, Jamestown, N.D.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

2. (2) 43K Kaden Blaeser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

3. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (5) 44H Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

5. (8) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

6. (11) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

7. (13) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

8. (10) 04N Nick Ayotte, New Richmond, Wis.

9. (4) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

10. (15) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

11. (12) 12M Jason Miller, Osceola, Wis.

12. (7) 71 A.J. Roschen, Somerset, Wis.

13. (14) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

14. (3) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

15. (9) 112 Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

16. (16) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (7) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (3) 17B Zach Benson, Princeton, Minn.

4. (10) 25C Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (8) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

6. (4) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

7. (5) 25 Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

8. (13) 8S Tony Schill, Oakdale, Minn.

9. (9) T40 Danny Thomas, Knapp, Wis.

10. (15) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

11. (2) 21 Jake Smith, St. Joseph, Minn.

12. (11) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

13. (14) 99 Jason Grimes, Jamestown, N.D.

14. (6) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

15. (12) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (35 laps):

1. (3) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (8) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

3. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (20) 25C Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (10) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

6. (6) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

7. (14) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

8. (1) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

9. (7) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

10. (9) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

11. (13) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

12. (17) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

13. (18) 17B Zach Benson, Princeton, Minn.

14. (21) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

15. (2) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

16. (16) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

17. (12) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

18. (11) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

19. (22) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

20. (15) 43K Kaden Blaeser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

21. (24) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

22. (4) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

23. (19) 44H Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

24. (26) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

25. (23) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

26. (25) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

Lap Leaders: Sanders 1-13, Timm 14-35.

Total Laps Led: Timm 22, Sanders 13.

Margin of Victory: 1.168 seconds.

Time of Race: 16 minutes, 30.464 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Hughes, Christian.

Emergency Provisionals: Hoff, Glenn.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Joe Chisholm (started 20th, finished 4th).

Entries: 44.

Next Race: Friday, June 14, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Timm 1119, Jim Chisholm 1070, Phillips 1006, Sanders 1005, Ebert 974, Hughes 950, Mullens 943, Christian 897, Williamson 879, Davis 878.

Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region Points: Timm 362, Jim Chisholm 357, Sanders 329, Phillips 299, Mullens 296.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Hobscheidt 847, Hodges 778, Glenn 574, Joe Chisholm 524, Shannon 409.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: Sanders 68, Timm 61, Jim Chisholm 54, Ebert 54, Hobscheidt 45.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Rage 87, Mullens 86, MBCustoms 79, Skyrocket 75, Bloodline 61.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 98, KSE 97, OFI 89, Durham 74, Hatfield 70.

