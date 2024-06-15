HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisMichael Long Leads Flag-to-Flag at Tri-City for Eighth Career Summit Modified Win

Michael Long Leads Flag-to-Flag at Tri-City for Eighth Career Summit Modified Win

IllinoisTri-City SpeedwayOpen Wheel Modified NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Modified News

Michael Long won the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature at Tri-City Speedway for the second-straight year Friday night.

Long, of Fowler, IL won his Heat and redrew the pole for the main event, jumped out to the lead on Lap 1 and never looked back. He led all 25 laps en route to his eighth career win on the Hell Tour – three of which have come at Tri-City. Long said it’s his experience around the 3/8-mile oval that’s given him the advantage.

“I just have a lot of laps here,” Long said. “I’ve ran here quite a bit over the years and it fits my driving style, always have had success here.”

Long got out to the lead in the opening laps and held off all challengers, crediting a big portion of his win to his starting spot on the pole of the main event.

“It was helpful,” Long said. “With the way the track was, you just kind of had to set a cruising pace and just hang in there. It would’ve been hard to pass back in the field. I think it helped out a lot starting out front.”

Entering the race, Long sat sixth in DIRTcar UMP Modified national points. Getting the win and continuing to race with the Hell Tour will help him climb the rankings.

“I’m actually down on nights right now,” Long said. “I need Summer Nationals to help me get a few more nights in to catch up with the other guys and I think we’ll stack up pretty close.”

UP NEXT

The Summit Modifieds return to action with a visit to Fairbury Speedway on Saturday, June 15, racing alongside the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models.

Tickets will be on sale at the gate on race day. If you can’t be there stream it on DIRTVision.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view full results)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long[1]; 2. 1D-Dean Hoffman[3]; 3. 99-Hunt Gossum[2]; 4. 14C-Rick Conoyer[4]; 5. 36-Kenny Wallace[14]; 6. 7-Tim Nash[10]; 7. 24S-Jacob Steinkoenig[8]; 8. 111-Treb Jacoby[5]; 9. 42-Clint Young[12]; 10. 5S-Owen Steinkoenig[9]; 11. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[7]; 12. 4G-Paul Schrempf Jr[19]; 13. 16-Rusty Griffaw[20]; 14. 54-Zachary Hawk[11]; 15. 14-Dalton Lane[13]; 16. 84G-Gary Gross[17]; 17. 00JR-Dave Meyers[21]; 18. 00M-Richard Meyers[15]; 19. 51-Timmy Hill[6]; 20. 8K-Levi Kissinger[16]; 21. 23B-Michael Barrett[18]

