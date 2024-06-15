‘Rocket’ rebounds for USMTS win at Cedar Lake Speedway

- Advertisement -

The winningest driver in USMTS history at the legendary Cedar Lake Speedway, Rodney Sanders blasted off from the pole and led nearly every lap of the 40-lap main event Friday in securing his eighth win here.

It’s a three-day weekend at the 25th Annual Masters, and Sanders came close to winning both of the opening two nights, but he also came close to losing them both too.

On Thursday, the five-time and defending USMTS national champion led the opening lap while current series points leader Jake Timm hunted him around the high-banked 4/10-mile clay oval in New Richmond, Wis.

With both running the hairy high side, Sanders smacked the yellow guardrail in turn one which opened the door the Timm to take the lead and eventual victory while Sanders limped to a 15th-place finish with a damaged machine.

On Friday, ‘The Rocket’ earned the Sybesma Graphics Pole Award and again took charge with Timm giving chase. This night, however, Sanders hugged the low side while Timm returned to the outer limits.

With 13 laps to go, Timm’s right rear tire exploded and the caution waved. With Timm getting fresh rubber, Jake O’Neil led Jim Chisholm, Lucas Schott and Jason Hughes like a pack of wild dogs chasing Sanders.

Soon, however, O’Neil became a lone wolf as he hunted Sanders and eventually pulling in close behind Sanders’ rear bumper until he finally made one of many slide jobs stick and took the lead with two laps to go.

O’Neil led still when the two competitors crossed beneath the flagstand and got the Hochatown Saloon White Flag. Heading side-by-side into the final set of turns, O’Neil slid to the top while Sanders ran the lowest line he had tried all night.

A slight bobble from O’Neil was all that Sanders required and the 34-year-old from Happy, Texas, crossed the finish line first for a $5,000 payday and the 119th of his USMTS career.

“I thought I about gave it away again,” Sanders said as he celebrated in Victory Fuel Victory Lane. “I don’t know if my tire sealed over and went away but I felt like I was spinning pretty bad.

“Jake surprised me more than anything. We raced hard and he raced me really clean. A couple times I slid in front of him but I thought it was just really hard racing. I respect Jake a lot so it’s pretty cool to have a race like that.”

O’Neil, who won here on Friday two years ago, ha to settle for the runner-up position following a crowd-pleasing back-and-forth over the last few laps.

Jim Chisholm was third, Dan Ebert passed ten cars to finish fourth and Lucas Schott steered the Jimmy Mars house car to a top-five result.

Jason Hughes, whose only win here happened June 17, 2016, also passed ten drivers and wound up sixth on the final score cards.

Jeremy Nelson was seventh, eighth place went to Kyle Brown, Timm rebounded to claim ninth and rookie Gabe Hodges completed the top ten,

The FK Rod Ends Hard Charger was Terry Phillips. He started 22nd and finished 11th.

The 25th Annual Masters continues tomorrow with Saturday’s finale worth a whopping top prize of $12,000. Summit USMTS Modifieds and Super Late Models are racing for the same money each night. USRA Late Models are also on the card racing for $1,000 to win.

For times and pricing, visit the FAST FACTS for the 25th Annual Masters. The track is located at 2275 County Rd CC, New Richmond, WI 54017.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region presented by Featherlite

25th Annual Masters – Night 2 of 3

Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Friday, June 14, 2024

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (10 laps):

1. (2) 43K Kaden Blaeser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

2. (9) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (4) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

4. (3) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

5. (1) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

6. (6) 12M Jason Miller, Osceola, Wis.

7. (10) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

8. (7) 17B Zach Benson, Princeton, Minn.

9. (5) 04N Nick Ayotte, New Richmond, Wis.

10. (8) 12J Jason Gross, Osceola, Wis.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (10 laps):

1. (6) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (2) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

3. (7) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (4) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

5. (8) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

6. (3) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

7. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (9) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

9. (10) 8S Tony Schill, Oakdale, Minn.

10. (1) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (10 laps):

1. (4) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (3) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

3. (5) 112 Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

4. (10) 99 Jason Grimes, Jamestown, N.D.

5. (6) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

6. (9) 25B Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

7. (8) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

8. (7) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

9. (2) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

10. (1) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

WIELAND METAL SERVICES HEAT RACE #4 (10 laps):

1. (1) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

2. (2) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

3. (5) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

4. (3) 21 Jake Smith, St. Joseph, Minn.

5. (4) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

6. (8) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

7. (6) 44H Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

8. (9) 442 Aaron Johnson, Brainerd, Minn.

9. (7) 71 A.J. Roschen, Somerset, Wis.

VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (10 laps):

1. (6) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (2) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

3. (9) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

4. (3) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

5. (5) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (8) T40 Danny Thomas, Knapp, Wis.

7. (7) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

8. (1) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

9. (4) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (1) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

2. (5) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (9) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (12) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (2) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

6. (3) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

7. (10) 14W Clayton Wagamon, Ramsey, Minn.

8. (4) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

9. (6) 25B Adam Bohlman, Princeton, Minn.

10. (7) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

11. (16) 04N Nick Ayotte, New Richmond, Wis.

12. (14) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

13. (11) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

14. (8) T40 Danny Thomas, Knapp, Wis.

15. (13) 442 Aaron Johnson, Brainerd, Minn.

16. (17) 2G Troy Girolamo, Williston, N.D.

17. (18) 89 A.J. Diemel, Elk Mound, Wis.

18. (15) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 6 advance):

1. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2. (2) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

3. (1) 112 Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

4. (12) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

5. (9) 12M Jason Miller, Osceola, Wis.

6. (4) 21 Jake Smith, St. Joseph, Minn.

7. (11) 44H Adam Hensel, Baldwin, Wis.

8. (14) 8S Tony Schill, Oakdale, Minn.

9. (10) 24 Brandon Dolman, Evansville, Minn.

10. (13) 17B Zach Benson, Princeton, Minn.

11. (3) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

12. (15) 71 A.J. Roschen, Somerset, Wis.

13. (17) 12J Jason Gross, Osceola, Wis.

14. (18) 55H A.J. Hoff, Mantorville, Minn.

15. (5) 5K Tyler Kaeter, St. Cloud, Minn.

16. (7) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

17. (8) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

18. (16) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (5) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

3. (4) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

4. (14) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

5. (6) 69 Lucas Schott, Chatfield, Minn.

6. (16) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

7. (8) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

8. (15) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

9. (2) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

10. (11) 7G Gabe Hodges, Lebo, Kan.

11. (22) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

12. (19) 30 Matt Leer, Bruce, Wis.

13. (18) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

14. (13) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

15. (25) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

16. (28) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls , Wis.

17. (24) 2C Dave Cain, Corcoran, Minn.

18. (27) 26S Steven Glenn, Hamilton, Mo.

19. (3) 43K Kaden Blaeser, Chippewa Falls, Wis.

20. (21) 12M Jason Miller, Osceola, Wis.

21. (20) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

22. (26) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

23. (23) 21 Jake Smith, St. Joseph, Minn.

24. (7) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

25. (12) 50III Brandon Davis, Hayfield, Minn.

26. (9) 25 Joe Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

27. (17) 112 Brennan Gave, Princeton, Minn.

28. (10) 99 Jason Grimes, Jamestown, N.D.

Lap Leaders: Sanders 1-37, O’Neil 38-39, Sanders 40.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 38, O’Neil 2.

Margin of Victory: 0.263 second.

Time of Race: 24 minutes, 48.330 seconds (4 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Williamson, Christian.

Emergency Provisionals: Glenn, Lavasseur.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Phillips (started 22nd, finished 11th).

Entries: 48.

Next Race: Saturday, June 15, Cedar Lake Speedway, New Richmond, Wis.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: TBD.

Collins Brothers Towing USMTS North Region Points: TBD.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: TBD.

FK Rod Ends USMTS Hard Charger Points: TBD.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: TBD.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: TBD.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Ahumada.

American Racer – Bohlman.

Bear Graphix – Christian.

Beyea Custom Headers – Ebert.

Bryke Racing – Williamson.

BSB Manufacturing – Mari.

Champ Pans – Schott.

Danny Crane Racing Engines – Hughes.

Deatherage Opticians – Cain.

Edelbrock – Carter.

Fast Shafts – O’Neil.

Featherlite Trailers – Sanders, O’Neil, Jim Chisholm.

FK Rod Ends – Phillips.

Gorsuch Performance Solutions – Sanders.

Hooker Harness – Leer.

Hyperco – Girolamo.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Glenn.

Keyser Manufacturing – Hodges.

KSE Racing Products – Timm.

MD3 – Sanders.

Mel Hambelton Racing – Wagamon, Smith.

MSD Performance – Ebert.

Penske Racing Shocks – Mullens.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Ahumada.

QA1 – O’Neil.

Quarter Master – Timm.

RacerWebsite.com – Grimes.

Rush RaceGear by Austin Witt – Timm.

Simpson Race Products – Blaeser.

Summit Racing Equipment – B. Davis, T. Davis, Nelson, Schill, Schott.

Sweet Manufacturing – Lavasseur.

Swift Springs – Leer, O’Neil, Sanders.

Sybesma Graphics – Sanders.

Total Power –Phillips.

Victory Fuel – Sanders.

VP Racing – Sanders.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Diemel.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – Nelson.