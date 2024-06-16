HomeDirt Late Model NewsDIRTcar Summer Nationals at Fairbury Speedway Goes to Tyler Erb

DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Fairbury Speedway Goes to Tyler Erb

Dirt Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Summer NationalsIllinoisFairbury American Legion Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Tyler Erb - Rocky Ragusa photo
- Advertisement -

TRIPLE TERBO: Tyler Erb Wins Fairbury for Third-Straight Summer Nationals Victory

FAIRBURY, IL (June 15, 2024) – Tyler Erb isn’t just dominating the 39th annual DIRTcar Summer Nationals, he’s making history.

With his win Saturday night at Fairbury Speedway, Erb becomes the first driver to win the first three races of the Hell Tour since Billy Moyer Sr. did it in 2010.

“It’s cool, Billy is one of the top two best I would say,” Erb said. “I’ve never had the opportunity to actually run this deal since I felt like I’ve had a good grasp on racing.”

Unlike the first two races he won this week, Erb had to fight off a few competitors once he took the lead and even lost it at one point in the race. At the drop of the green, Erb went for the high side around the track from fourth on the starting grid as Cody Overton led the first 10 laps of the race.

When the first caution flag came out on Lap 10, Erb had moved up to second with a pass on the outside of Dennis Erb Jr. and a slide job on Max McLaughlin in Turn 4. On the restart, Erb took the lead on the high side, going three-wide with Overton and Erb Jr. out of Turns 3 and 4. Erb fended-off Overton at the start/finish line, but the battle for the top spot had only begun.

After a Lap 14 caution, Erb and Erb Jr. raced side-by-side – Erb on the outside and Erb Jr. on the inside. It stayed that way for the next seven laps until Erb Jr. took the lead on the bottom on Lap 26. But as they reached lapped traffic, Erb Jr. was held-up by the slower cars on the bottom, allowing Erb to close the gap and slip back by for the lead on the top on Lap 28.

Despite having to fight for position, Erb felt like the competition made him better.

“I think I got better when I was next to Dennis because I didn’t have a choice but to run up [the high side],” Erb said. “It was easier to focus on running just the cushion and was able to get a little room.”

Two more caution flags flew before the end of the race and both times Erb had to fend off former Hell Tour champions Shannon Babb and Jason Feger. On both restarts, he got the jump he needed to make it to Victory Lane and cash his second straight $10,000 check.

Before he entered Victory Lane, Erb began his celebration early with a few donuts on the track. He said that was from relief of finally getting a win at Fairbury.

“I’ve came here for like 12 years, I’ve flipped twice here and I’ve had a lot of really bad luck and self-induced races here,” Erb said. “I was excited because we finally won here, it’s a tough thing to do and sometimes it’s good to let a little emotion out.”

UP NEXT

The DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models next head for Sycamore Speedway on Sunday, June 16. Tickets will be on sale at the gate. If you can’t be there, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view full results)

Feature (50 Laps): 1. 1-Tyler Erb[4]; 2. 18-Shannon Babb[8]; 3. 25-Jason Feger[6]; 4. 24-Ryan Unzicker[10]; 5. 28-Dennis Erb Jr[3]; 6. 3S-Brian Shirley[13]; 7. 11T-Trevor Gundaker[15]; 8. 97-Cody Overton[1]; 9. 99-Mckay Wenger[5]; 10. 1W-Donny Walden[7]; 11. 96-Tanner English[22]; 12. 32S-Chris Simpson[11]; 13. 22*-Max McLaughlin[2]; 14. 25W-Allen Weisser[19]; 15. 33-Kye Blight[23]; 16. 14JR-Trey Mills[26]; 17. 4G-Bob Gardner[24]; 18. 21-Billy Moyer Sr[9]; 19. 99JR-Frank Heckenast Jr[18]; 20. 84-Myles Moos[20]; 21. 8-Dillon McCowan[14]; 22. 10-Joseph Joiner[21]; 23. 38J-Jake Little[25]; 24. 27M-Rodney Melvin[17]; 25. 27-Colby Sheppard[16]; 26. 22-Daniel Hilsabeck[12]

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Sprint Car & Midget News

Bacon Capitalizes Late, Sprints to Port Royal USAC Score

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Port Royal, Pennsylvania (June 15, 2024)………It...
Open Wheel Modified News

Timm uses top to top USMTS Masters opener

Jake Timm’s dream season continued Thursday night with a victory on...
Dirt Late Model News

Jim DenHamer’s photos from Kokomo Speedway’s XR Super Series – 6/10/24

Dirt Late Model News

Race Time Weather Outlook Cancels Summer Nationals, Summit Modifieds at Kankakee

KANKAKEE, IL (June 13, 2024) – With weather models showing severe thunderstorms...
Central Missouri Speedway

Central Missouri Speedway Saturday Winners Include Karrick, Meyer, Russell, and Roark!

Central Missouri Speedway June 16, 2024 By Sam Stoecklin For Immediate Release Truly dedicated Central...
Illinois

Jacksonville Speedway Results – 6/14/24

21 entries 410 WING SPRINTS A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser;...
Illinois

Michael Long Leads Flag-to-Flag at Tri-City for Eighth Career Summit Modified Win

Michael Long won the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature...
Coles County Speedway

Coles County Speedway Results – 6/14/24

12 entries PATRIOT LANDSCAPE RESTRICTED MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 81-Braxton...

RELATED ARTICLES

Fairbury American Legion Speedway

Trevor Neville Wins First Career Summit Modified Feature at Fairbury

When Trevor Neville decided to race with the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals,...
Dirt Late Model News

Overton Banks $50,000 in Mountain Moonshine Classic at Smoky Mountain

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (June 15, 2024) – Brandon Overton was in charge from the start...
Illinois

Michael Long Leads Flag-to-Flag at Tri-City for Eighth Career Summit Modified Win

Michael Long won the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature at Tri-City Speedway...
Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Erb Wins Tri-City to Open Summer Nationals with Back-to-Back Victories

By Colby Trotter PONTOON BEACH, IL (June 14, 2024) Tyler Erb has gone back-to-back with...
CJ Speedway

Mike Ruefer’s photos from CJ Speedway – 6/14/24

©