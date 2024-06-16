Trevor Neville Wins First Career Summit Modified Feature at Fairbury

- Advertisement -

When Trevor Neville decided to race with the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals, he told his team, “Boys, we’re not going to stop until we win this year.”

Neville didn’t have to wait long to get his first career Summit Modified win as he led all 30 laps while fending off some of the best DIRTcar UMP Modified drivers in the country at Fairbury Speedway Saturday night.

Neville, of Mackinaw, IL, started on the outside pole next to three-time and defending Fairbury UMP Modified track champion Michael Ledford. Neville got the jump on the outside and raced to the lead on Lap 1 and didn’t look back.

“I thought Michael was going to get the pull on me, but I was able to clear him,” Neville said. “Me and Michael race a lot together, so it means the world. Glad everything went good. Glad everything went clean.”

Two caution periods forced Neville to restart with Ledford right behind him, but both times, Neville got the jump he needed to fend-off all challenges. Neville pulled into Victory Lane, got on the top of his car and let out a big scream while he waved the checkered flag over his head. He said the emotion came from all the work he put in.

“We dedicate a lot of time and this is what my life revolves around,” Neville said. “I hardly work during the week; all I do is racing stuff so when we get a victory like this at a place we’re not the greatest at, it means the world to me.”

UP NEXT

The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals will take Sunday off and continue with the Late Models on Wednesday, June 19 at Adams County (IL) Speedway in Quincy, IL. Tickets will be on sale at the gate on race day. If you can’t be there, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view full results)

Feature (30 Laps): 1. 777-Trevor Neville[2]; 2. 99-Hunt Gossum[5]; 3. 37L-Michael Ledford[1]; 4. 18L-Michael Long[3]; 5. 24-Zeke McKenzie[4]; 6. 28M-Frank Marshall[6]; 7. 96M-Mike McKinney[7]; 8. 7D-Brad Deyoung[8]; 9. 5CS-Curt Spalding[14]; 10. 12C-Jeff Curl[10]; 11. 14M-Caden McWhorter[12]; 12. 5-Steven Brooks[11]; 13. 1-Nash Hilmes[15]; 14. 77-Ray Bollinger[13]; 15. 14-Dalton Lane[21]; 16. 21A-Nick Allen[22]; 17. 17D-Degan Dozard[18]; 18. 20-Tanner Sullivan[16]; 19. 1W-Bob Pohlman[19]; 20. 74M-Manix Furqueron[20]; 21. 54-Zachary Hawk[25]; 22. 0-Travis Kohler[9]; 23. 89-Austin Friedman[17]; 24. 32-Mason Duncan[23]; 25. 5P-Nicholas Porter[24]