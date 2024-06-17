HomeMissouriDoe Run RacewayHarris family decides to put Doe Run Raceway up for sale

Harris family decides to put Doe Run Raceway up for sale

Tommy Harris and family have decided to sell Doe Run Raceway. The track is listed here: https://portal.onehome.com/en-US/properties/list?token=eyJPU04iOiJNQVJJUyIsImFnZW50aWQiOiIzMjc0MDkiLCJzZXRpZCI6ICIxMDcwNTYzIiwic2V0VHlwZSI6ICJQUk9QRVJUWSIsInNhdmVkU2VhcmNoSWQiOiAiZThiYTRkNzktN2EyZi0zMzNkLWIzOGItZDBhMDA3YWRmZDE2IiwiZW1haWwiOiAiIiwgIlZpZXdNb2RlIjogIjMifQ%3D%3D&searchId=e8ba4d79-7a2f-333d-b38b-d0a007adfd16

Statement from Harris family: “
After much consideration, our family has decided to put the track up for sale. We have been beyond amazed how far our little track has come. Words cannot express how thankful we are to have had our dream come true of owning a dirt track. Racing will not be interrupted! Doe Run Raceway will stay open and we will continue to run it tell it sells. Thank you to every racer, sponsor, employee, and fan! It’s because of you that our track is a success. We just believe this is the best decision for us. Again thank you for the support.

