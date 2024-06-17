- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Huset’s Hustle, High Bank Nationals Put Up Huge Money

Two six-figure paydays and more than $800,000 in purse money are available over four days this week

BRANDON, SD (June 17, 2024) – The Summer of Money starts now, and it starts in a big way.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars are rolling toward Huset’s Speedway, and teams are ready to build their bank accounts. This week, The Greatest Show on Dirt will tackle four consecutive nights of action at the Brandon, SD oval for two events in one.

First up is the Huset’s Hustle (June 19-20). Wednesday’s $20,000-to-win prelim will set the stage for Thursday’s $100,000-to-win main event. Then, the third BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals takes center stage, June 21-22. Like the Hustle, the opener offers up a $20,000 payday, but the stakes are raised for Saturday’s finale when drivers will fight for a huge $250,000 check, equaling the biggest winner’s share in World of Outlaws history.

Overall, the Bank of Huset’s Speedway is offering up more than $800,000 in purse money over four nights of racing. That kind of cash has lured a large and talented roster to South Dakota. This year’s edition again features a unique format guaranteeing fans a thrilling program from start to finish every night. For this week’s format, CLICK HERE.

This week begins a three-month stretch of big money races for the World of Outlaws. From June 19 to September 21, the Series will take on 17 nights that feature a winner’s share of at least $15,000 with 14 of them offering at least $20,000.

Let’s look at the weekend’s top storylines:

BIG GAME GROUNDS: This week is a special one for David Gravel, Tod Quiring, and all of Big Game Motorsports.

Quiring – owner of Huset’s Speedway and the Big Game team – has invested so much in the sport of Sprint Car racing, and he’s continuing to develop this week into more and more of a marquee event in only its third edition.

Gravel rolls into Huset’s as the defending winner of the event, topping last year’s finale for the $250,000 prize, which is still the highest in Series history. He’s already driven to Victory Lane nine times in 2024 including one last weekend at Knoxville. A win during any of the four nights of racing ahead this week would mark his fifth season of reaching at least 10 victories.

ROTH REDEMPTION: While Gravel celebrated at the conclusion of last year’s High Bank Nationals, another driver was dealt a devastating defeat.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid teamed with Roth Motorsports heading into Huset’s. Podium finishes on the second and third nights set them up strong for the finale. Kofoid grabbed the pole for the 40-lap Feature and looked to be on his way to winning a quarter of a million dollars. But engine troubles with only 10 laps remaining slowed the No. 83 and ended his hopes.

Now, Kofoid is a full-timer on the World of Outlaws tour with Dennis and Teresa Roth and ready to seek redemption this week. Huset’s is home to his first career Series win in June of 2022. He also won a pair of USAC National Midget races at the South Dakota oval that year. It’s been a productive rookie season so far for the Californian with 24 top 10s in 29 races highlighted by an Attica victory.

HAUD HEROICS: The inaugural High Bank Nationals in 2022 allowed Sheldon Haudenschild to give perhaps the best example of the magic he’s capable of behind the wheel of a Sprint Car.

With four laps remaining, Haudenschild sat in sixth place needing a heroic effort to win, and that’s exactly what he delivered. He went to the top of the track where he’s made a name for himself and passed two cars to move to fourth with three circuits remaining. A lap later he was third. And then, as the white flag waved, he blasted from third to first on the final lap to bank $100,000.

The Wooster, OH native owns one other win at Huset’s, driving the Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 to Victory Lane in 2020. He’s already put seven tallies in the “W” column in 2024 heading to Huset’s.

SIX-FIGURE STUD: It’s rare that Sprint Cars race for a pair of six-figure paydays in the same week. There have only been 50 races in the sport’s history where the winner earned at least $100,000. And the man who has built his bank account most often is Donny Schatz.

The 10-time World of Outlaws champion has his name on 13 of the 50 six-figure checks handed out in Sprint Car history. That’s the most and nine more than the second highest total. He’s collected 11 of them at Knoxville Raceway and a pair at Eldora Speedway.

If he can deposit either Thursday’s $100,000 or Saturday’s $250,000, he’ll achieve something no Sprint Car driver has done before. Schatz would become the first to win a six-figure payday at three different racetracks. The Fargo, ND driver owns four Huset’s victories with The Greatest Show on Dirt, topping trips in 2001, 2007, 2015, and 2016.

Other six-figure Sprint Car winners expected to be in attendance this week are Kraig Kinser, Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Tyler Courtney, Kyle Larson, Sheldon Haudenschild, and Logan Schuchart.

SO MANY STARS: The cast of full-time World of Outlaws drivers will be joined by many more talented gassers to create a huge field of competitors.

The country’s second winningest 410 Sprint Car driver this year – Anthony Macri – intends to make his High Bank Nationals debut. The Dillsburg, PA native has won eight times in 2024 including a local Huset’s race on June 2.

Last year, Kyle Larson was two spots away from Huset’s High Bank Nationals glory, and the Elk Grove, CA driver is on the entry list for the 2024 edition. “Yung Money” owns a pair of Huset’s victories with the World of Outlaws, driving the Silva Motorsports to wins in 2020 and during last year’s opening prelim. Like Schatz, Larson could also become the first driver with six-figure paydays at three different tracks.

The man who finished a spot ahead of Larson last year was fellow Californian Rico Abreu, and he intends to be back to chase the major money on the line. Abreu has collected 16 410 Sprint Car victories over the last year and a half.

One of the country’s top young talents Ryan Timms has the Hustle and High Bank Nationals on his calendar. He’ll roll into the week as the most recent Huset’s winner after winning their local race on Sunday, June 16. In addition to the Huset’s win, the versatile driver out of Oklahoma City, OK has also collected a trio of 360 Sprint Car victories this year and three Midget wins including a pair with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

Also expected to fill the roster are many of Huset’s regular competitors including the likes of Mark Dobmeier (Grand Forks, ND), Kaleb Johnson (Sioux Falls, SD), Dusty Zomer (Brookings, SD), Justin Henderson (Sioux Falls, SD), and many more.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Wednesday-Saturday, June 19-22 at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD

ON THE INTERNET

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (29/76 Races):

David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (4078 PTS)

2. Donny Schatz – Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing No. 15 (-56 PTS)

3. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-76 PTS)

4. Giovanni Scelzi – KCP Racing No. 18 (-86 PTS)

5. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-142 PTS)

6. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-186 PTS)

7. Sheldon Haudenschild – Stenhouse Jr.-Marshall Racing No. 17 (-244 PTS)

8. Bill Balog – B Squared Motorsports No. 17B (-458 PTS)

9. Brock Zearfoss – Brock Zearfoss Racing No. 3Z (-670 PTS)

10. Landon Crawley – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-800 PTS)

NOS ENERGY DRINK FEATURE WINNERS (12 Drivers):

9 Wins – David Gravel

7 Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

2 Wins – Donny Schatz, Carson Macedo, Giovanni Scelzi

1 Win – Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, Rico Abreu, Brady Bacon, Michael Kofoid, Corey Day

FEATURE LAPS LED (18 Drivers):

224 Laps – David Gravel

159 Laps – Carson Macedo

154 Laps – Sheldon Haudenschild

94 Laps – Giovanni Scelzi

54 Laps – Rico Abreu

47 Laps – Donny Schatz

34 Laps – Brady Bacon

33 Laps – Kyle Larson

25 Laps – Brad Sweet

23 Laps – Michael Kofoid

17 Laps – Logan Schuchart

13 Laps – Anthony Macri

11 Laps – Bill Balog

9 Laps – Parker Price-Miller, Corey Day

3 Laps – Brent Marks

1 Lap – Tyler Courtney, Kalib Henry

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS QUICKTIME AWARDS (12 Drivers):

7 Quick Times – David Gravel

6 Quick Times – Carson Macedo

3 Quick Times – Giovanni Scelzi, Sheldon Haudenschild

2 Quick Times – Brent Marks, Michael Kofoid

1 Quick Time – Landon Crawley, Brian Brown, Aaron Reutzel, Brady Bacon, Donny Schatz, Daryn Pittman

HEAT RACE WINNERS (27 Drivers):

17 Heat Wins – David Gravel

13 Heat Wins – Carson Macedo

12 Heat Wins – Sheldon Haudenschild

10 Heat Wins – Giovanni Scelzi

8 Heat Wins – Michael Kofoid

6 Heat Wins – Rico Abreu

5 Heat Wins – Brock Zearfoss, Donny Schatz

4 Heat Wins – Brent Marks

3 Heat Wins – Bill Balog, Tyler Courtney

2 Heat Wins – Brian Brown, Landon Crawley, Corey Day, Logan Schuchart

1 Heat Win – Justin Peck, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Bill Rose, Ryan Timms, Danny Sams III, Kyle Larson, Emerson Axsom, Anthony Macri, Tim Shaffer, Garet Williamson, Nick Omdahl, Scott Bogucki

TOYOTA DASH APPEARANCES (49 Drivers):

23 Dashes – David Gravel

22 Dashes – Carson Macedo

19 Dashes – Giovanni Scelzi, Sheldon Haudenschild

16 Dashes – Michael Kofoid

14 Dashes – Donny Schatz

10 Dashes – Bill Balog

8 Dashes – Rico Abreu

7 Dashes – Landon Crawley, Logan Schuchart

6 Dashes – Brock Zearfoss

5 Dashes – Brent Marks, Tyler Courtney

4 Dashes – Brian Brown, Emerson Axsom

3 Dashes – Aaron Reutzel, Anthony Macri

2 Dashes – Brad Sweet, Brady Bacon, Cole Duncan, Cole Macedo, Kalib Henry, Garet Williamson, Corey Day, Daryn Pittman

1 Dash – Justin Peck, Zeb Wise, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Bill Rose, Ryan Timms, James McFadden, Logan McCandless, Ayrton Gennetten, Danny Sams III, Kyle Larson, Skylar Gee, Kody Hartlaub, Chase Dietz, Tim Shaffer, T.J. Michael, Craig Mintz, Brandon Spithaler, Sye Lynch, Cale Thomas, Kaleb Johnson, Nick Omdahl, Parker Price-Miller, Scott Bogucki, Austin McCarl

MICROLITE LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINS (22 Drivers):

2 LCS Wins – Logan McCandless, Bill Balog, Brock Zearfoss, Garet Williamson

1 LCS Win – Austin McCarl, Corey Day, Kasey Kahne, Koty Adams, Jace Park, Anthony Macri, Landon Crawley, Kevin Newton, Brenham Crouch, Sheldon Haudenschild, Brandon Rahmer, David Gravel, Nate Dussel, Cole Macedo, Zeth Sabo, Brooke Tatnell, Donny Schatz, Brent Marks

KSE HARD CHARGER AWARDS (20 Drivers):

5 Hard Chargers – Logan Schuchart

4 Hard Chargers – Donny Schatz

2 Hard Chargers – Carson Macedo, Aaron Reutzel

1 Hard Charger – Jace Park, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Brock Zearfoss, Chase Randall, Chris Windom, Noah Gass, Austin McCarl, Giovanni Scelzi, Sheldon Haudenschild, Danny Dietrich, Landon Crawley, Sye Lynch, Bill Balog, Scotty Neitzel, Michael Kofoid, Garet Williamson

PODIUM FINISHES (18 Drivers):

16 Podiums – David Gravel

14 Podiums – Carson Macedo

10 Podiums – Michael Kofoid, Donny Schatz

9 Podiums – Sheldon Haudenschild

6 Podiums – Giovanni Scelzi

4 Podiums – Rico Abreu

3 Podiums – Brad Sweet

2 Podiums – Tyler Courtney, Brent Marks, Bill Balog, Kyle Larson

1 Podium – Justin Peck, Anthony Macri, Aaron Reutzel, Brady Bacon, Cole Macedo, Parker Price-Miller

TOP 10 FINISHES (57 Drivers):

26 Top 10s – Giovanni Scelzi, Donny Schatz

25 Top 10s – David Gravel

24 Top 10s – Michael Kofoid

23 Top 10s – Carson Macedo, Logan Schuchart

19 Top 10s – Sheldon Haudenschild

15 Top 10s – Bill Balog

8 Top 10s – Brock Zearfoss

7 Top 10s – Rico Abreu, Tyler Courtney

5 Top 10s – Brent Marks, Anthony Macri, Brad Sweet

4 Top 10s – Cole Macedo, Landon Crawley, Aaron Reutzel, Corey Day, James McFadden, Brian Brown

3 Top 10s – Cole Duncan, Skylar Gee

2 Top 10s – Ryan Timms, Chase Randall, Kraig Kinser, Cale Thomas, Brady Bacon, Garet Williamson, Kyle Larson

1 Top 10 – Justin Peck, Kasey Kahne, Sam Hafertepe Jr., Zeb Wise, Cory Eliason, Jacob Allen, Chris Windom, Joe B. Miller, Ayrton Gennetten, Emerson Axsom, Scotty Milan, Troy Wagaman Jr., Danny Dietrich, Chase Dietz, Brandon Spithaler, Kalib Henry, Tim Shaffer, Zane DeVault, Sye Lynch, Travis Philo, Trey Jacobs, Scotty Thiel, Mark Dobmeier, Kaleb Johnson, Parker Price-Miller, Daryn Pittman, Scott Bogucki, Austin McCarl

2024 WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CAR SCHEDULE & WINNERS:

No. / Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

Wed, Feb 7 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Brad Sweet (1)

2. Thurs, Feb 8 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / David Gravel (1)

3. Fri, Feb 9 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Tyler Courtney (1)

4. Sat, Feb 10 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Sheldon Haudenschild (1)

5. Mon, March 4 / Volusia Speedway Park / Barberville, FL / Donny Schatz (1)

6. Fri, March 15 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Brent Marks (1)

7. Sat, March 16 / Cotton Bowl Speedway / Paige, TX / Giovanni Scelzi (1)

8. Sat, March 23 / Kennedale Speedway Park / Kennedale, TX / Carson Macedo (1)

9. Sat, March 30 / 81 Speedway / Wichita, KS / Rico Abreu (1)

10. Fri, April 5 / US 36 Raceway / Osborn, MO / David Gravel (2)

11. Sat, April 6 / Arrowhead Speedway / Colcord, OK / Sheldon Haudenschild (2)

12. Fri, April 12 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / David Gravel (3)

13. Sat, April 13 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Donny Schatz (2)

14. Fri, April 19 / Paducah International Raceway / Paducah, KY / Sheldon Haudenschild (3)

15. Sat, April 20 / Tri-State Speedway / Haubstadt, IN / Brady Bacon (1)

16. Wed, May 1 / Jacksonville Speedway / Jacksonville, IL / David Gravel (4)

17. Fri, May 3 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (4)

18. Sat, May 4 / Eldora Speedway / Rossburg, OH / David Gravel (5)

19. Wed, May 8 / Lincoln Speedway / Abbottstown, PA / David Gravel (6)

20. Fri, May 17 / Attica Raceway Park / Attica, OH / Michael Kofoid (1)

21. Sat, May 18 / Sharon Speedway / Hartford, OH / David Gravel (7)

22. Fri, May 24 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / David Gravel (8)

23. Sat, May 25 / Atomic Speedway / Chillicothe, OH / Sheldon Haudenschild (5)

24. Mon, May 27 / Fremont Speedway / Fremont, OH / Carson Macedo (2)

25. Fri, May 31 / Beaver Dam Raceway / Beaver Dam, WI / Sheldon Haudenschild (6)

26. Fri, June 7 / River Cities Speedway / Grand Forks, ND / Giovanni Scelzi (2)

27. Sat, June 8 / Ogilvie Raceway / Ogilvie, MN / Sheldon Haudenschild (7)

28. Fri, June 14 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / David Gravel (9)

29. Sat, June 15 / Knoxville Raceway / Knoxville, IA / Corey Day (1)

For the full 2024 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car schedule, CLICK HERE.