Tim McCreadie Second in LOLMDS Smoky Mountain Speedway Opener

Set to Pursue Third-Career Firecracker 100 Title



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (06/17/24) – Tim McCreadie raced to a second-place finish in Friday night’s Mountain Moonshine Classic opener Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Rocket1 Racing / Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

He added a seventh-place finish in Saturday’s finale at Smoky Mountain Speedway. With his weekend results, McCreadie continued his upward trajectory in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) standings and now sits fourth.

“Yeah, we will take it. I mean these guys went to work every day this week after Eldora, trying to make this car more suitable to me as a driver, and it came right out of the box tonight and was fast from the get-go,” McCreadie said following Friday night’s program. This is the first night we probably put together a whole night where we have been good all night.”

Rocket1 Racing and Tim McCreadie returned to action with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) over the weekend for the two-day Mountain Moonshine Classic at Smoky Mountain Speedway (Maryville, Tenn.).

With 42 Late Model entries converged at the 3/8-mile oval on Friday, McCreadie outran pole-starting Devin Moran in his heat race to capture the eight-lap victory. Lined up second for the $10,000-to-win preliminary feature, Tim slipped back to third during the race’s middle stages before rebounding late to a second-place finish in the 50-lap affair. He followed race-long pacesetter Ricky Thornton Jr. across the line with Dale McDowell rounding out the podium.

On Saturday, Tim’s third-place heat result positioned him on the sixth row for the $50,000-to-win Mountain Moonshine Classic finale. Wheeling his way into the top-10, McCreadie climbed five positions to finish seventh.

Tim is currently fourth in the latest LOLMDS point standings.

Full results from the event are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

McCreadie and Rocket1 Racing continue LOLMDS competition this weekend with a trip to Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.) for the 18th annual Firecracker 100 presented by Big River Steel. McCreadie, who won the event in 2019 and 2022, will take part in his respective $5,000-to-win prelim features on Thursday and Friday before setting his sights on a $50,000 winner’s check on Saturday.

In addition to McCreadie’s two triumphs in the event, Rocket1 Racing picked up the Firecracker 100 title in 2013 with Josh Richards at the wheel.

For more details on the weekend, please visit www.Lernerville.com.

