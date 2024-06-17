Track Enterprises Teams with Spoon River Speedway for Summer Nationals 2024

HomeDirt Late Model NewsTrack Enterprises Teams with Spoon River Speedway for Summer Nationals 2024

DIRTcar Super Late Models & Modifieds to Race Thursday, June 20

(Lewistown, IL) The 2024 DIRTcar Summer Nationals Tour is coming back to Spoon River Speedway, in Lewistown, IL with an agreement between race promotions company Track Enterprises and the Denney family. The popular event will take place on Thursday, June 20.

Track Enterprises, led by veteran motorsports promoter, Bob Sargent, has held countless Summer National events over the years at multiple tracks including but not limited to Lincoln Speedway, Macon Speedway, Farmer City Raceway, Paducah International Raceway, Terre Haute Action Track, and many more. In addition to the Spoon River event, the promotion company will also be hosting the Lincoln Speedway Summer National event on Sunday, June 23.

The Thursday, June 20 event will bring back the excitement of some of the best Super Late Models and Modifieds ripping the lip as well as others taking the shortest way around the track in great side-by-side racing at the high banked 3/8-mile dirt oval.

The facility did not have a Summer National event in 2023 but recent winners include Tanner English (2022), Bobby Pierce (2021), and Kent Robinson (2020).

It was recently announced that first year race promoter, Cloyd Barden, who was leasing the facility, needed to step away due to health issues, leaving the Summer National event in question. Tim Niedig has recently been announced as promoter, working with the Denney family on weekly racing events through the remainder of the 2024 racing season.

June 20 pit gates will open at 3:00, while grandstand gates will swing open at 4:00. Hotlaps will get on track at 6:00, while racing will take the green at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $30, while kids 10 and under are free.

For more information on the event, visit www.spoonriverspeedway.com.

