Tyler Erb Sweeps Opening Week of the ‘Hell Tour’

Ready to Roll with Week No. 2

MARYS, Ohio (06/17/24) – Tyler Erb enjoyed a dominant start to the 2024 DIRTcar Summer Nationals. In fact, he won the first three events with only Mother Nature stopping him in the week’s other two scheduled events.

His triumphs with his Bulk Material Lift / Anthony’s Pizza No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports / Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors / First Class Septic / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model came on Wednesday at Peoria Speedway, Friday at Tri-City Speedway, and Saturday at Fairbury Speedway.

His winnings for the week exceeded $25,000.

“We were looking to shake things up this year and do something different, so we decided it was time to go have some Summernationals fun. We raced three Summernationals events, and we won three Summernationals events. That’s pretty awesome,” Erb said. “Hated to see those two rainouts last week, but that’s part of the game. We’re ready to roll again this week and go after more big checks. Thank you to all our supporters and this awesome team.”

Taking part in the 39th annual DIRTcar Summer Nationals, Tyler Erb unloaded his Best Performance Motorsports / Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors No. 1 Super Late Model at Peoria (Ill.) Speedway on Wednesday afternoon for the first round of the grueling summer series.

With a heat race victory placing him on the front row for the opener, Tyler soared ahead of fast qualifier and pole-starting Dennis Erb Jr. on the opening lap and never looked back, claiming his fourth win of the season and the $5,000 winner’s payday.

He finished 2.170 seconds ahead of Erb Jr. with Dillon McCowan joining them on the podium.

After Wednesday’s stop at Kankakee (Ill.) County Speedway was cancelled due to an unfavorable forecast, Erb traveled to Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, Ill.) on Friday night and found himself in Victory Lane again. Starting the St. Louis Screw & Bolt 40 A-Main in the fourth position, Tyler drove around Kye Blight on the 10th circuit and went onto capture his second win in as many nights. The New Waverly, Texas driver earned $10,000 for the winning performance.

Seeking his third-straight Hell Tour victory in Saturday’s event at Fairbury (Ill.) Speedway, Tyler outran Dennis Erb Jr. in the 50-lap feature to secure back-to-back $10,000 victories. After leading laps 11-26, Tyler regained the point from Dennis Erb Jr. on lap 27 and ran away with his sixth victory of the 2024 campaign.

Sunday’s slated weekend finale at Sycamore Speedway (Maple Park, Ill.) was postponed by weather.

Tyler holds a 50-point advantage over the current standings.

Full results from the events can be found at www.TheHellTour.com.

Tyler’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals action continues this week with the following slate:

July 18: Davenport (Iowa) Speedway – $5,000-to-win

July 19: Adams County Speedway (Quincy, Ill.) – $5,000-to-win

July 20: Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.) – $5,000-to-win

July 21: Brownstown (Ill.) Bullring – $10,000-to-win

July 22: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – $10,000-to-win

July 23: Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway – $5,000-to-win

