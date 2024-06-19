HomeRace Track NewsMissouriMoberly Motorsports Park Results - 6/18/24

Moberly Motorsports Park Results – 6/18/24

MissouriMoberly Motorsports Park

Published on

By jdearing
13 entries

POWRI B-MOD

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 20D-Dawson David[1]; 2. 25-Cody Agee[2]; 3. 0-Dakota Girard[13]; 4. 26-Jamie Aleshire[3]; 5. 17L-Chris Leathers[7]; 6. 8S-Clayton Smith[6]; 7. 30R-Derrick Agee[5]; 8. 42R-Charlie Rindom[9]; 9. 33EK-Elliot Key[11]; 10. 56M-James Moore[12]; 11. 4RC-Michael Bryant[4]; 12. 66-Hunter Gingerich[8]; 13. 07S-Dylan Hoover[10]

Qualifying 1: 1. 20D-Dawson David, 00:20.234[8]; 2. 25-Cody Agee, 00:20.327[10]; 3. 26-Jamie Aleshire, 00:20.513[9]; 4. 4RC-Michael Bryant, 00:20.539[6]; 5. 30R-Derrick Agee, 00:20.605[7]; 6. 8S-Clayton Smith, 00:20.734[2]; 7. 17L-Chris Leathers, 00:20.793[12]; 8. 66-Hunter Gingerich, 00:20.973[13]; 9. 42R-Charlie Rindom, 00:20.979[5]; 10. 07S-Dylan Hoover, 00:21.214[3]; 11. 33EK-Elliot Key, 00:21.220[4]; 12. 56M-James Moore, 00:23.752[1]; 13. 0-Dakota Girard, 04:55.471[11]

Hot Laps 1: 1. 20D-Dawson David, 00:20.139[5]; 2. 0-Dakota Girard, 00:20.489[7]; 3. 25-Cody Agee, 00:20.517[1]; 4. 8S-Clayton Smith, 00:20.553[13]; 5. 17L-Chris Leathers, 00:20.679[10]; 6. 42R-Charlie Rindom, 00:20.909[12]; 7. 30R-Derrick Agee, 00:21.009[2]; 8. 66-Hunter Gingerich, 00:21.099[6]; 9. 26-Jamie Aleshire, 00:21.322[3]; 10. 07S-Dylan Hoover, 00:21.367[8]; 11. 33EK-Elliot Key, 00:21.818[9]; 12. 56M-James Moore, 00:24.004[11]; 13. (DNS) 4RC-Michael Bryant

14 entries

POWRI HORNET

A Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 21-Jeremy Bell[2]; 2. 12B-Chaz Bell[1]; 3. 7-Ryan Lewis[5]; 4. 20-Kyle Burton[3]; 5. 43-William Fields[6]; 6. 4B-Tony Bell[4]; 7. 15-Chris Berry[7]; 8. 4W-Jordan Ohaver[9]; 9. 09D-Doug White[10]; 10. 52K-Timothy Knight[12]; 11. 80-Jim Cook[11]; 12. 6-Anthony Kysar[8]; 13. (DNS) 21X-Joshua Glaspie; 14. (DNS) 33D-Dakota Dubea

Qualifying 1: 1. 12B-Chaz Bell, 00:22.832[13]; 2. 21-Jeremy Bell, 00:22.874[8]; 3. 20-Kyle Burton, 00:22.957[12]; 4. 4B-Tony Bell, 00:23.250[7]; 5. 7-Ryan Lewis, 00:23.265[9]; 6. 43-William Fields, 00:24.066[2]; 7. 15-Chris Berry, 00:24.114[10]; 8. 6-Anthony Kysar, 00:24.119[6]; 9. 4W-Jordan Ohaver, 00:24.194[5]; 10. 09D-Doug White, 00:24.440[3]; 11. 80-Jim Cook, 00:24.525[4]; 12. 52K-Timothy Knight, 00:25.137[11]; 13. (DNS) 21X-Joshua Glaspie; 14. (DNS) 33D-Dakota Dubea

Hot Laps 1: 1. 21-Jeremy Bell, 00:23.184[2]; 2. 20-Kyle Burton, 00:23.386[5]; 3. 12B-Chaz Bell, 00:23.703[1]; 4. 7-Ryan Lewis, 00:23.724[12]; 5. 4B-Tony Bell, 00:23.909[3]; 6. 43-William Fields, 00:24.147[8]; 7. 21X-Joshua Glaspie, 00:24.553[9]; 8. 09D-Doug White, 00:24.759[14]; 9. 33D-Dakota Dubea, 00:24.772[7]; 10. 6-Anthony Kysar, 00:24.832[11]; 11. 15-Chris Berry, 00:24.879[4]; 12. 4W-Jordan Ohaver, 00:24.982[13]; 13. 80-Jim Cook, 00:25.656[6]; 14. 52K-Timothy Knight, 00:25.668[10]

11 entries

POWRI LATE MODEL

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 14X-David Melloway[3]; 2. 00B-Matt Becker[4]; 3. 23-Chad Walter[2]; 4. 12B-Chase Breid[1]; 5. 145-Kyle Graves[5]; 6. 14-Bill Vaughn[10]; 7. 20-Alan Westling[6]; 8. 10-TRACY Melloway[7]; 9. 98-Jarrett Ballard[9]; 10. 16-Ashlee Lancaster[8]; 11. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht[11]

Qualifying 1: 1. 12B-Chase Breid, 00:18.084[1]; 2. 23-Chad Walter, 00:18.162[11]; 3. 14X-David Melloway, 00:18.260[5]; 4. 00B-Matt Becker, 00:18.305[3]; 5. 145-Kyle Graves, 00:18.317[4]; 6. 20-Alan Westling, 00:18.622[6]; 7. 10-TRACY Melloway, 00:18.680[7]; 8. 16-Ashlee Lancaster, 00:19.303[10]; 9. 98-Jarrett Ballard, 00:19.834[8]; 10. 14-Bill Vaughn, 00:20.796[2]; 11. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht, 00:43.457[9]

Hot Laps 1: 1. 00B-Matt Becker, 00:17.893[2]; 2. 145-Kyle Graves, 00:18.340[4]; 3. 12B-Chase Breid, 00:18.626[3]; 4. 20-Alan Westling, 00:18.849[11]; 5. 10-TRACY Melloway, 00:18.867[7]; 6. 23-Chad Walter, 00:19.393[10]; 7. 16-Ashlee Lancaster, 00:19.663[5]; 8. 98-Jarrett Ballard, 00:20.750[1]; 9. (DNS) 14X-David Melloway; 10. (DNS) 7V-Dwane Vandelicht; 11. (DNS) 14-Bill Vaughn

3 entries

POWRI SUPER STOCK

A Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 8D-Darek Wiss[1]; 2. 14B-Anthony Burks[3]; 3. 11R-Billy Roberts[2]

Qualifying 1: 1. 8D-Darek Wiss, 00:21.075[3]; 2. 11R-Billy Roberts, 00:21.762[1]; 3. 14B-Anthony Burks, 00:22.086[2]

Hot Laps 1: 1. 8D-Darek Wiss, 00:21.179[3]; 2. 14B-Anthony Burks, 00:22.067[1]; 3. (DNS) 11R-Billy Roberts

7 entries

POWRI A-MOD

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 28-Preston Dawson[1]; 2. 88-Richard Kimberling[3]; 3. 9-Charles Baker[4]; 4. 66-Eric Johnson[5]; 5. 31W-David Wiss[6]; 6. (DNS) 1-Jon Melloway; 7. (DNS) 99W-Jeremy Whitlock

Qualifying 1: 1. 28-Preston Dawson, 00:19.301[5]; 2. 1-Jon Melloway, 00:19.523[1]; 3. 88-Richard Kimberling, 00:20.066[6]; 4. 9-Charles Baker, 00:20.584[7]; 5. 66-Eric Johnson, 00:21.065[4]; 6. 31W-David Wiss, 00:21.596[3]; 7. (DNS) 99W-Jeremy Whitlock

Hot Laps 1: 1. 28-Preston Dawson, 00:19.049[2]; 2. 1-Jon Melloway, 00:19.474[5]; 3. 88-Richard Kimberling, 00:20.271[4]; 4. 31W-David Wiss, 00:21.360[7]; 5. 66-Eric Johnson, 00:21.408[3]; 6. 99W-Jeremy Whitlock, 00:31.659[6]; 7. (DNS) 9-Charles Baker

