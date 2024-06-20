Dennis Erb Racing Back on Outlaws Tour Following Pair of Summer Nationals Top Fives!

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The Dennis Erb Racing team was busy on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals tour with five scheduled events in the Land of Lincoln from June 12-16. With shows at Kankakee County Speedway and Sycamore Speedway succumbing to inclement weather, the team officially got three races in the books last week. Dennis Erb, Jr. enjoyed his best run in the “Hell Tour” lid lifter on Wednesday night at Peoria Speedway in Peoria, Illinois. He earned Fast Time honors during the qualifying session, won his heat race, and later finished an impressive runner-up behind only $5,000 feature victor Tyler Erb!

In a pair of $10,000 to win tilts over the weekend, Dennis was in action at both Tri-City Speedway in Granite City, Illinois and Fairbury Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois. On Friday evening at Granite City, Dennis placed third in his heat race prior to moving up three spots during the 40-lap feature en route to a solid sixth place performance. At FALS on Saturday, Dennis clicked off the quickest lap overall during time trials, won his heat race, and later led laps 26-27 of the A-Main before slipping to fifth at the checkers behind only race winner Tyler Erb, Shannon Babb, Jason Feger, and Ryan Unzicker. Complete results from each Summer Nationals program can be accessed online by clicking on www.dirtcarsummernationals.com.

The Carpentersville, Illinois ace and his #28 team will return to the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series scene this upcoming weekend in a trio of shootouts across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana. Things kick off later tonight with a $10,000 to win throwdown at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Summertown, Tennessee, while $15,000 top prizes will then be up for grabs on Friday, June 21 at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky and on Saturday, June 22 at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana.

Dennis comes into the triple shot eighth in the latest version of the World of Outlaws point standings. Each of the races at Thunderhill, Ponderosa, and Brownstown will be broadcast LIVE to subscribers of DIRTVision. For more information, log onto the official website for the series located on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com