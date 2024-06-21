HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsStorm Postpones $100,000-to-Win Huset's Hustle Finale at Huset's Speedway to Sunday

Storm Postpones $100,000-to-Win Huset’s Hustle Finale at Huset’s Speedway to Sunday

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (June 20, 2024) – A rain storm arrived early Thursday morning and is expected to continue throughout the day, forcing Huset’s Speedway and World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series officials to postpone the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle finale to Sunday.

The gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. Anyone who purchased a ticket for Thursday’s program can use it this Sunday.

The $250,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS is still on for Friday and Saturday at Huset’s Speedway. The main gates open at 4 p.m. both nights with hot laps slated for 7 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Tyler Courtney was victorious on Wednesday during the opening night of the four-race BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS. Three different drivers led the $20,000-to-win race with Courtney scoring his first career World of Outlaws win at the track.

With the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle finale now moved to Sunday it sets up back-to-back nights at Huset’s Speedway with six-figure payouts on the line.

Event tickets for all of the remaining nights of the marquee weekend can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday for the $250,000-to-win BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS and Sunday for the $100,000-to-win Huset’s Hustle featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.

