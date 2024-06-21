HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisTrevor Neville Holds off Tyler Nicely at Spoon River to win Second Career...

Trevor Neville Holds off Tyler Nicely at Spoon River to win Second Career Summit Modifed Feature 

Trevor Neville - Tyler Carr photo
Before the summer began, Trevor Neville had yet to win a DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature. But after his win Thursday night at Spoon River Speedway, he now has two wins in less than a week.

Neville, of Mackinaw, IL, led all 25 laps, defeating both 2023 Summit Modified champion Tyler Nicely and current UMP Modified national points leader Mike McKinney.

“I’ve spent many hours on the T.V. watching them guys win races at this exact track,” Neville said. “So, to hold [Nicely and McKinney] off on this Summer Nationals tour and get the first win here at Spoon River, I can’t thank God enough for that one. That’s magical.”

He used the bottom lane to hold off his challengers, though he said that was not his preferred line.

“If I could’ve done what I wanted to do I would’ve stayed the whole 25 laps on the [high] cushion,” Neville said. “That’s what I would’ve done but I knew there was a little moisture down there getting off.”

UP NEXT 

The Summit Modifieds return to action with a visit to Brownstown Bullring on Friday, June 21, racing alongside the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models.

Tickets will be on sale at the gate. If you can’t be there to watch in person, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view results here)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 777-Trevor Neville[1]; 2. 25-Tyler Nicely[4]; 3. 66-Cole Falloway[7]; 4. 25B-Austen Becerra[9]; 5. 13-Charlie Mefford[3]; 6. 96M-Mike McKinney[2]; 7. 292-Josh Allen[5]; 8. 24-Zeke McKenzie[13]; 9. 36-Kenny Wallace[17]; 10. 12L-Lucas Lee[10]; 11. 14C-Rick Conoyer[12]; 12. 77-Ray Bollinger[8]; 13. C40-Mike Chasteen Jr[18]; 14. 1A-Steve Meyer Jr[16]; 15. Z1-Zac Odedewaldt[11]; 16. 27-Michael Turner[22]; 17. 54-Zachary Hawk[15]; 18. 14-Dalton Lane[19]; 19. 05-Dave Wietholder[14]; 20. 31-Mark Anderson[21]; 21. 3-Mike Brooks[20]; 22. 59R-Jacob Rexing[23]; 23. (DNS) 99-Hunt Gossum

