Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Reschedules Eldora Speedway Event

$20,000-To-Win Event Now Set for Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the ‘Big E’



AUSTIN, Texas (June 22, 2024) — The Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota event that was preempted by rain at Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio) earlier this month has been reset for Wednesday, September 4.

A complete $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start program will headline the night’s action in what will be a tune-up for the 54th annual World 100 weekend.

There are several options available to ticket holders of this event. Full details can be found at www.eldoraspeedway.com/flo-night-in-america-reset-for-sept-4/

Next on tap for the Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota is a trip to Lincoln Speedway on Monday, July 8 for a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start program The event was postponed by wet weather back in May.

Dennis Erb Jr. won with the series at the ¼-mile oval in 2022, while Hudson O’Neal was victorious in 2023.

DIRTcar Modifieds ($2,000-to-win) will also be on the docket on a night presented by Graue Inc. Chevrolet Buick of Lincoln.

The pit gate opens at 3 p.m. CT with the grandstand gate opening at 4 p.m. The driver’s meeting is at 5:30 p.m. with hot laps at 6 p.m. and racing action to follow.

Grandstand tickets (ages 12-and-up) are $40 with children (ages 11-and-under) $10. Pit passes are $45. Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.myracepass.com/tracks/1855/tickets/1388292 .

The Super Late Model tire rule for the Lincoln Speedway event is as follows:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Left Rear: NLMT2 (90), NLMT3 (90)

Right Rear: NLMT3 (92), NLMT4 (92)

2024 Castrol FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota Standard Purse

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,750 7)$2,500 8)$2,300 9)$2,200 10)$2,000 11)$1,500 12)$1,250 13)$1,100 $14)1,050 15-24)$1,000

Total – $68,650

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

For more information on the facility, please visit www.LincolnSpeedwayIL.com.

With one Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota event in the books this season, Ricky Thornton Jr. currently sits atop the miniseries standings with Jason Feger, Hudson O’Neal, Myles Moos, Tyler Erb, Bobby Pierce, Garrett Alberson, Daulton Wilson, Spencer Hughes, and Tim McCreadie rounds out the Top 10.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America presented by Kubota details, visit the series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.