Doe Run Raceway Results – 6/21/24

8 entries

WINGED OUTLAW MICROS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 81-Josh Gibson[6]; 2. 33M-Ryan Mueller[1]; 3. 12-Dave Couch[2]; 4. 12R-Harrison Robards[5]; 5. 1T-Thomas Chandler[3]; 6. 10-Cora Couch[4]; 7. 262-Kevin Horcher[8]; 8. 58-Bryan Brewster[7]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 12-Dave Couch[2]; 2. 1T-Thomas Chandler[1]; 3. 33M-Ryan Mueller[7]; 4. 10-Cora Couch[3]; 5. 12R-Harrison Robards[6]; 6. 81-Josh Gibson[8]; 7. 58-Bryan Brewster[5]; 8. 262-Kevin Horcher[4]

8 entries

A-CLASS WINGED MICROS

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 91M-Ryan Mueller[1]; 2. 42B-Matt Bagby[3]; 3. 11R-Harrison Robards[2]; 4. 14-Nyles Tudor[4]; 5. 81-Quinn Sisson[8]; 6. 11B-Noah Buxton[5]; 7. 70-Zeb Barker[7]; 8. 2OG-Olivia Grimes[6]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11R-Harrison Robards[3]; 2. 91M-Ryan Mueller[8]; 3. 42B-Matt Bagby[6]; 4. 11B-Noah Buxton[1]; 5. 14-Nyles Tudor[7]; 6. 2OG-Olivia Grimes[2]; 7. 70-Zeb Barker[4]; 8. 81-Quinn Sisson[5]

9 entries

B-MODS

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 12-Kaleb Jones[2]; 2. 28-Tom Smallwood[1]; 3. 9-Tanner King[4]; 4. C4-Chris Soutiea[7]; 5. 10-Kyle Jarrett[8]; 6. 27J-Johnny Crump[6]; 7. 35S-Cody Sale[9]; 8. 5-Collin Parmer[5]; 9. (DQ) 35-Patrick DeNoyer[3]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Tom Smallwood[2]; 2. 35-Patrick DeNoyer[1]; 3. 12-Kaleb Jones[5]; 4. 9-Tanner King[4]; 5. 5-Collin Parmer[6]; 6. 27J-Johnny Crump[8]; 7. C4-Chris Soutiea[9]; 8. 10-Kyle Jarrett[7]; 9. 35S-Cody Sale[3]

12 entries

MOD LITES

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 23-Brian Worley[1]; 2. 27P-Austin Park[5]; 3. 32C-Chris Hayes[6]; 4. 16P-Mike Pershing[4]; 5. 24-Michael Mann[7]; 6. 25-Blake Hutchinson[8]; 7. 10-Mike LaBrot[9]; 8. 4-Dave Boyer[11]; 9. 42-Michael Barnhouse[10]; 10. BN-Brian Nance[12]; 11. U2-Danny Jolly[3]; 12. 35-Jaggar Beard[2]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Jaggar Beard[3]; 2. 23-Brian Worley[6]; 3. 27P-Austin Park[5]; 4. 25-Blake Hutchinson[1]; 5. 10-Mike LaBrot[2]; 6. 42-Michael Barnhouse[4]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. U2-Danny Jolly[2]; 2. 16P-Mike Pershing[4]; 3. 32C-Chris Hayes[3]; 4. 24-Michael Mann[5]; 5. BN-Brian Nance[6]; 6. 4-Dave Boyer[1]

12 entries

RESTRICTED WINGED MICROS

A Feature 1 (14 Laps): 1. 36-Landon Miner[1]; 2. 10-Cora Couch[2]; 3. 14-Nyles Tudor[5]; 4. 22-Liam Warren[7]; 5. 61-Zane Smith[3]; 6. 95G-Gunner Griffin[4]; 7. 29-Forest Holder[6]; 8. 91-Liam Wilhoit[10]; 9. 80-Aiden Wiegert[9]; 10. 15-Kendall Couch[8]; 11. (DNS) 11-Daniel Browne; 12. (DNS) 18R-Riley Ott

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 10-Cora Couch[1]; 2. 14-Nyles Tudor[2]; 3. 61-Zane Smith[5]; 4. 22-Liam Warren[6]; 5. 91-Liam Wilhoit[4]; 6. 11-Daniel Browne[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36-Landon Miner[3]; 2. 29-Forest Holder[1]; 3. 95G-Gunner Griffin[5]; 4. 80-Aiden Wiegert[2]; 5. 15-Kendall Couch[6]; 6. (DNS) 18R-Riley Ott

5 entries

LO 206 RESTRICTED BOX STOCK UP TO 8YR

A Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1Z-Zander LaRose[1]; 2. 35-Maverick Beard[2]; 3. 17-Alianna Evans[3]; 4. 99-Karter Bates[4]; 5. 25P-Presley Hall[5]

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 1Z-Zander LaRose[1]; 2. 35-Maverick Beard[2]; 3. 17-Alianna Evans[3]; 4. 99-Karter Bates[5]; 5. 25P-Presley Hall[4]

14 entries

LO 206 INTER. (AGE 8-14 YEARS)

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 6-Kruize Parson[2]; 2. 15-Kendall Couch[7]; 3. 46-Cole Stolzer[4]; 4. 28-Myles Beard[1]; 5. 99-Gunner Hartman[6]; 6. 11N-Natalia Montgomery[5]; 7. 5-Camden Boyer[11]; 8. 12-Gage Couch[10]; 9. 7-Chase Nash[3]; 10. 147-Wyatt Stolzer[8]; 11. 32-Easton Hayes[9]; 12. 45M-maci moss[14]; 13. 21-Annabelle Schwartz[12]; 14. 3S-Lelynd Schauf[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Myles Beard[2]; 2. 7-Chase Nash[3]; 3. 99-Gunner Hartman[4]; 4. 147-Wyatt Stolzer[5]; 5. 32-Easton Hayes[6]; 6. 5-Camden Boyer[7]; 7. 45M-maci moss[1]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 6-Kruize Parson[1]; 2. 46-Cole Stolzer[3]; 3. 15-Kendall Couch[2]; 4. 11N-Natalia Montgomery[7]; 5. 12-Gage Couch[4]; 6. 21-Annabelle Schwartz[6]; 7. 3S-Lelynd Schauf[5]

6 entries

JUNIOR SPRINTS

A Feature 1 (14 Laps): 1. 5B-Evan Boyd[1]; 2. 17C-Willow Coleman[2]; 3. 6-Kruize Parson[3]; 4. 19-Liam Barton[4]; 5. 32E-Easton Hayes[6]; 6. 14V-Colton Vogel[5]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5B-Evan Boyd[1]; 2. 17C-Willow Coleman[3]; 3. 6-Kruize Parson[2]; 4. 19-Liam Barton[5]; 5. 14V-Colton Vogel[4]; 6. 32E-Easton Hayes[6]

