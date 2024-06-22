Troutman and Moran Highlight Friday Prelims at Lernerville

- Advertisement -

SARVER, PA (June 21, 2024) – Drake Troutman and Devin Moran scored Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series preliminary feature wins on Friday night at Lernerville Speedway.

Troutman earned his first career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory in the first 25-lap race earning $5,000 for his win. Moran scored his third Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the year – also pocketing $5,000 for winning the second main event of the night.

Troutman outran Ross Robinson, Tim McCreadie, Garrett Alberson, and Gregg Satterlee for the win in the first feature event.

Mason Zeigler and Troutman had a great battle for the top spot – trading the lead four times in the first nine laps of the race until Troutman was able to gain some breathing room over Zeigler at that point.

McCreadie moved to second on lap 12 as he and Robinson raced side-by-side for several laps until the final circuit when Robinson was able to edge out the two-time champion at the finish. Troutman’s winning margin was 0.443 seconds.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the first time in his career, Troutman became the 91st different driver to win a series race. “I don’t even know what to say to be honest with you,” said the 19-year-old from Hyndman, Pennsylvania. “I didn’t think we would get one of those for a while for sure. I don’t know what to say, I am speechless. I’ve just got a bunch of kids working for me,” as his voice trailed off.

“There was a pretty big cushion up there on the top side. We were just able to really race good there on the bottom. This Longhorn Chassis is really good. We’ve fought a lot of bad luck and just things happening, we are learning everyday on what not to do. We wanted to put on a good show for you fans so I guess we will see what we have for tomorrow night. This one’s for my dad for sure.”

Robinson, who ran fourth in the Show-Me 100 last month finished in the runner-up spot in the first preliminary feature after getting by McCreadie on the final lap.

“That’s cool for Drake. He’s a darn good kid and he’s a heck of a shoe so I mean he earned it. He gets it done at a place I am not that comfortable at I can’t run the top like he can. It’s really cool to be up here on the podium again.”

McCreadie continues to make strides with the Rocket1 team as he earned another Big River Steel Podium finish, after running as high as second in the race.

“Congrats to him [Troutman]. He’s a really good kid. He races as hard as he can, and he really doesn’t get into anybody out here. It’s hard to race and not touch anybody. Like I said they are good people, and he did a great job tonight.”

The winner’s DTR Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Jay Dickens Racing Engine and sponsored by RFI Resources, Wheeler Fleet Solutions, Stone Natural Resources, Smith Warehouse, Jerry’s Siding, Roofing, and Windows, Certain Teed, Thunderhill Trucking, Coltman Farms. Morocco Welding, Glassmere, Shaffer Construction, Shoe’s Diesel Repair, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Bilstein Shocks.

Completing the top ten in the first feature were Mason Zeigler, Jared Miley, Tyler Wyant, Jimmy Owens, and Trevor Collins.



The second feature saw defending Lernerville track champion and current points leader Michael Norris bolt from his pole starting spot to take the lead. Norris held the lead until he bumped the cushion in turn two which allowed Moran to take over the lead on lap six.

Norris then entered turn one at full speed and went over the turn one embankment after making contact with the outside wall to bring out the first caution of the race.

Moran then held a steady lead over the field as Thornton tried to chase him down. A caution with 16 laps scored allowed Thornton and Marlar to restart behind Moran. Moran pulled away in the final nine laps as Marlar got by Thornton on lap 20 to take second where he stayed in until the checkers fell. Hudson O’Neal and Jonathan Davenport rounded out the top five.

In Lucas Oil Victory Lane for the 11th time in his career Moran was needing a good run after suffering DNF the night before.

Moran commented in Victory Lane regarding the track prep done before the second feature began. “I mean I knew it was hard [the racing surface]. I was kind of giggling about it, everybody else was freaking out about it. We really didn’t do anything, didn’t change tires like everybody else did. It worked out in our favor. The guys did a good job.”

“It’s awesome to finally get a win here. This is such a historic track, and they always do a great job on the racetrack and I love coming here. I am glad to get my first win at Lernerville and it would be awesome to get one tomorrow night in front of all of the Big River Steel people.”

Marlar, who started eighth climbed to second at the finish in his Skyline Motorsports entry. “We probably get to start out front in a heat race tomorrow night. If you can win or don’t win a heat race you are still pretty good in the feature so that’s a big help. I am really happy to be back up here on the podium tonight. I had a really good car tonight even though I started back there a ways.”

Thornton rounded out the Big River Steel Podium in third. “I had a good car I felt like we had the wrong tire there. They watered it and it looked like it would be a lot muddier than it was. Congrats to Devin, his stuff was pretty good. Hopefully it sets us up for a good starting spot in a heat race tomorrow.”

The winner’s Roger Sellers, Double Down Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Big River Steel, C&W Trucking, Lazydays RV, Red Oak Pub, CarSourceAuto.com, Pee Wee’s Wrecker Service, Lincoln Smith Racing, Haulin’ Haskell’s, Smoky Mountain Speedway, and Bilstein Shocks

Completing the top ten in the second feature were Max Blair, Ken Schaltenbrand, Chub Frank, Carson Ferguson, and Spencer Hughes.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

18th Annual Firecracker 100 Presented by Big River Steel | Night 2

Friday, June 21, 2024

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA

Allstar Performance Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Drake Troutman | 15.589 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Michael Norris | 15.524 seconds (overall)

Penske Shocks Group A | Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, All Transfer): 1. 7T-Drake Troutman[1]; 2. 1-Tim McCreadie[3]; 3. 58-Garrett Alberson[2]; 4. 6-Clay Harris[4]; 5. 93-Cory Lawler[5]; 6. 00-Tyler Dietz[7]; 7. 10L-Gary Lyle[8]; 8. 9-Breyton Santee[9]; 9. 88-Chad Green[6]

Summit Racing Products Group A | Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, All Transfer): 1. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[1]; 2. 18D-Daulton Wilson[3]; 3. 75-Jared Miley[5]; 4. 22-Gregg Satterlee[2]; 5. 20-Jimmy Owens[6]; 6. 101-Forrest Trent[7]; 7. B22-Bump Hedman[4]; 8. 12R-Ryan Payne[8]

Earnhardt Technologies Group A | Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, All Transfer): 1. 7-Ross Robinson[2]; 2. 11C-Trevor Collins[3]; 3. 2-Dan Stone[1]; 4. 24-Tyler Wyant[5]; 5. 15K-Jamie Lathroum[6]; 6. 57-Bo Lockwood[4]; 7. 11P-Joshua Powell[7]; 8. 27T-Tony White[8]

Penske Shocks Group B | Heat Race #1 Finish (8 Laps, All Transfer): 1. 72-Michael Norris[1]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport[2]; 3. 1*-Chub Frank[6]; 4. 9Y-Levi Yetter[3]; 5. 1Z-Logan Zarin[5]; 6. 99B-Boom Briggs[4]; 7. 14-Dan Angelicchio[7]; 8. 40-Michael Duritsky Jr[8]

Summit Racing Products Group B | Heat Race #2 Finish (8 Laps, All Transfer): 1. 99-Devin Moran[1]; 2. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[2]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar[3]; 4. 48-Colton Flinner[7]; 5. 111-Max Blair[5]; 6. 17SS-Brenden Smith[6]; 7. 1C-Alex Ferree[4]; 8. 56-Dennis Fenton[8]

Earnhardt Technologies Group B | Heat Race #3 Finish (8 Laps, All Transfer): 1. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 2. 29-Ken Schaltenbrand[5]; 3. 19M-Spencer Hughes[2]; 4. 10-John Garvin Jr[1]; 5. 93F-Carson Ferguson[4]; 6. 5L-Jon Lee[8]; 7. 555-Brock Pinkerous[6]; 8. 184-Kyle Lukon[7]

GROUP A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 7T-Drake Troutman[1]; 2. 7-Ross Robinson[3]; 3. 1-Tim McCreadie[4]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[7]; 5. 22-Gregg Satterlee[11]; 6. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[2]; 7. 75-Jared Miley[8]; 8. 24-Tyler Wyant[12]; 9. 20-Jimmy Owens[14]; 10. 11C-Trevor Collins[6]; 11. 00-Tyler Dietz[16]; 12. 2-Dan Stone[9]; 13. 18D-Daulton Wilson[5]; 14. 93-Cory Lawler[13]; 15. 9-Breyton Santee[22]; 16. 6-Clay Harris[10]; 17. 10L-Gary Lyle[19]; 18. 101-Forrest Trent[17]; 19. 12R-Ryan Payne[23]; 20. 15K-Jamie Lathroum[15]; 21. 88-Chad Green[25]; 22. 27T-Tony White[24]; 23. 11P-Joshua Powell[21]; 24. 57-Bo Lockwood[18]; 25. B22-Bump Hedman[20]

GROUP B Feature (25 Laps): 1. 99-Devin Moran[2]; 2. 157-Mike Marlar[8]; 3. 20RT-Ricky Thornton Jr[5]; 4. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 5. 49-Jonathan Davenport[4]; 6. 111-Max Blair[14]; 7. 29-Ken Schaltenbrand[6]; 8. 1*-Chub Frank[7]; 9. 93F-Carson Ferguson[15]; 10. 19M-Spencer Hughes[9]; 11. 48-Colton Flinner[11]; 12. 10-John Garvin Jr[12]; 13. 1Z-Logan Zarin[13]; 14. 14-Dan Angelicchio[19]; 15. 40-Michael Duritsky Jr[22]; 16. 72-Michael Norris[1]; 17. 555-Brock Pinkerous[21]; 18. 9Y-Levi Yetter[10]; 19. 5L-Jon Lee[18]; 20. 99B-Boom Briggs[16]; 21. 17SS-Brenden Smith[17]; 22. 184-Kyle Lukon[24]; 23. 1C-Alex Ferree[20]; 24. 56-Dennis Fenton[23]