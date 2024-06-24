Brandon Sheppard Doubles Down in WoO Weekend Winner’s Circle

- Advertisement -

Embarks on Northern WoO Swing this Week

NEW BERLIN, Ill. (June 24, 2024) — Brandon Sheppard turned up the volume over the weekend with a pair of World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series victories with his Coltman Farms Racing / Realtree Outdoors No. B5 Sheppard Riggs Longhorn Factory / Valvoline / Riggs Drilling Solutions / Bilstein / Mesilla Valley Transportation Super Late Model.

Sheppard claimed his first WoO win of the year on Thursday night at Thunderhill Raceway Park and then doubled down the next night with another triumph at Ponderosa Speedway.

Thursday’s win in Tennessee came after a spirited battle with Cade Dillard.

“We had a really good car in the heat race, and I knew that, and we just had to get up on the wheel and make it happen because Cade (Dillard) and all these guys do a really good job,” Sheppard said. “Just super tough competition night-in and night-out.”

One night later, Sheppard was once again parked in Victory Lane, this time in Kentucky.

“This is by far my favorite stretch of the year,” Sheppard noted. “I always look forward to (racing in) this area. We’ve been racing around this area a little bit more the past couple of years, just trying to stay familiar with it for the touring races like this. (Racing) up in the Midwest, that’s my favorite place in the world, so definitely looking forward to going up there. Confidence is high going into it.”

Kicking off a busy stretch with the World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Late Model Series, Brandon Sheppard took the Longhorn Factory Team No. B5 Late Model into battle at Thunderhill Raceway Park (Summertown, Tenn.) on Thursday for the Summertown Showdown.

With the opener of the tripleheader drawing 24 Late Models, Sheppard stormed into the redraw with a heat race win. Starting the feature in fifth, Brandon patiently worked his way to the front as he overtook pacesetter Cade Dillard on lap 38 and paced the final three circuits to claim the $10,000 victory. He recorded his third win of the season and 84th career WoO triumph ahead of Dillard, Brent Larson, Brian Shirley, and Ryan Gustin.

At Ponderosa Speedway (Junction City, Ken.) on Friday for the Billy Todd Classic, Brandon backed up the second-fastest qualifying lap in his group with a heat race win. Driving to the front in the feature after the leader tagged the wall on lap 28, Sheppard soared to his second win in as many nights and fourth overall of the 2024 season. He earned a $10,000 winner’s payday ahead of Bobby Pierce and Zack Dohm.

Sheppard’s tripleheader WoO weekend drew to a close on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the Hoosier Dirt Classic at Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, Ind.). The New Berlin, Ill., driver improved four spots from the fifth row in the 50-lap affair to claim a fifth-place finish.

On the heels of his two-win weekend, Sheppard holds a 12-point advantage over Nick Hoffman atop the World of Outlaws point standings.

Full results from the events are available at www.WoOLMS.com.

Brandon Sheppard is now prepared for five races in six days with WoO, including:

Monday, June 24: Independence (Iowa) Motor Speedway

Tuesday, June 25: Hamilton County Speedway (Webster City, Iowa)

Thursday, June 27: I-94 EMR Speedway (Fergus Falls, Minn.)

Friday, June 28: River Cities Speedway (Grand Forks, N.D.)

Saturday, June 29: Norman County Raceway (Ada, Minn.)

