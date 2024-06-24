Cole Falloway Wins Second-Straight Summit Modified Feature at Lincoln 

- Advertisement -

Before the week began, Cole Falloway was still chasing his first career DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature win. Fast forward to the checkered flag on Sunday at Lincoln Speedway, and he’s now got two.

While it took him multiple seasons to punch through for his first win Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, it took the Kentucky native only one day to win his second.

Falloway led all 25 laps of the Feature while holding off 2023 Summit Modified champion Tyler Nicely.

“It definitely helps when you knock a couple off,” Falloway said. “It’s so hard on this deal. There’s a lot of good cars and as long as you can qualify and win the Heat Race and put yourself in the redraw it makes your night a lot easier.”

At the drop of the green, Falloway took the lead on the first lap using the momentum of the outside of the track. He was forced to lead the field to a restart three times inside the first 10 laps, but he got the jump each time to stay out front.

Although Falloway kept the position on each restart, Nicely was right behind him every time. Nicely put the pressure on Falloway throughout the remainder of the race, but Falloway stayed ahead of him through lapped traffic, also surviving one final restart to secure his second-straight win.

“It means a lot,” Falloway said of beating Nicely. “Me and Tyler race together a lot. He helps me a ton. Whenever he broke last night, he was the first one over helping me before we went out making some changes. It means a lot just to be able to run with him. He’s obviously one of the best to do it in Modifieds.”

UP NEXT

The DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals will take Monday and Tuesday off and rejoin the Late Models Wednesday, June 26 at Tri-City Speedway. Tickets will be on sale at the gate on race day. If you can’t be there, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view results here)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 66-Cole Falloway[2]; 2. 25-Tyler Nicely[3]; 3. 777-Trevor Neville[1]; 4. 13-Charlie Mefford[6]; 5. 99-Hunt Gossum[9]; 6. 24-Zeke McKenzie[4]; 7. 96M-Mike McKinney[10]; 8. 43-Jared Thomas[7]; 9. 9-Ken Schrader[12]; 10. 77-Ray Bollinger[5]; 11. 3-Mike Brooks[15]; 12. 11D-Brian Diveley[11]; 13. 99L-Tim Luttrell[13]; 14. 14L-Dalton Lane[19]; 15. 17D-Degan Dozard[18]; 16. 20K-Shane Kelley[22]; 17. 10-Michael Mennel[20]; 18. 73-Mark Rhoades[21]; 19. 35-Brandon Roberts[8]; 20. 26-Anthony Carter[17]; 21. 242-Evan Fink[14]; 22. 71-Jeff Graham[16]; 23. 72A-Austin Lynn[24]; 24. (DNS) 14-Brian Lynn