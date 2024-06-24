HomeDirt Late Model NewsDennis Erb, Jr. Nabs Pair of Top Tens with Outlaws; Back in...

Dennis Erb, Jr. Nabs Pair of Top Tens with Outlaws; Back in Action TONIGHT in Iowa!

Dirt Late Model News

Published on

By jdearing
Dennis Erb, Jr. - Tyler Erb -- Mike Ruefer photo
- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series schedule heated back up from June 20-22 in a trio of events in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana. On Thursday night in the $10,000 to win weekend opener at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Summertown, Tennessee, Dennis Erb, Jr. knocked down the twelfth quickest lap during qualifying before running fourth in his loaded heat race. Dennis then steered past six competitors during the 40-lap feature event to place sixth at the checkers behind only victor Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard, Brent Larson, Brian Shirley, and Ryan Gustin.

 Next up were a pair of $15,000 to win throwdowns at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky and Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana. On Friday evening in the ‘Billy Todd Classic’ at Ponderosa, Dennis placed sixth in his heat race prior to passing ten racecars during the 50-lapper en route to a steady seventh place effort. In Saturday’s annual ‘Hoosier Dirt Classic’ at Brownstown, Dennis ran fourth in his heat race and twelfth in the 50-lap main event. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace now finds himself seventh in the latest version of the World of Outlaws Late Model Series point standings exiting the Hoosier State oval. Complete results can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

 Five more World of Outlaws tilts await the Dennis Erb Racing team from June 24-29 across the states of Iowa, Minnesota, and North Dakota. Dennis will vie for a pair of $10,000 top prizes later tonight, June 24 at Independence Motor Speedway in Independence, Iowa and on Tuesday, June 25 at Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa. A day off on Wednesday then precedes another $10,000 to win shootout on Thursday, June 27 at I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

 The dirt-slinging action will then take the #28 team to River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota and Norman County Raceway in Ada, Minnesota to wrap up the hectic week. A $12,000 winner’s check will be on the line on Friday, June 28 at River Cities, while Saturday’s visit to Norman County boasts a $15,000 payday. Each and every lap this week will be broadcast LIVE on DIRTVision.

 Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

 The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

 Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Fairbury American Legion Speedway

Fairbury Speedway Results – 6/22/24

22 entries DIRTCAR LATE MODELS A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 84-Myles Moos;...
Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Cole Falloway Gets First Career Summit Modified Win at I-55 

After several seasons trying and coming so close, Cole Falloway finally...
Doe Run Raceway

Harris family decides to put Doe Run Raceway up for sale

Tommy Harris and family have decided to sell Doe Run Raceway....
Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Erb Sweeps Opening Week of the ‘Hell Tour’

Ready to Roll with Week No. 2 MARYS, Ohio (06/17/24) –...
Illinois

Wayne County Speedway Results – 6/22/24

6 entries A CLASS WINGED MICROS A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 24-Kameron...
Illinois

Cole Falloway Wins Second-Straight Summit Modified Feature at Lincoln 

Before the week began, Cole Falloway was still chasing his first...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Storm Postpones $100,000-to-Win Huset’s Hustle Finale at Huset’s Speedway to Sunday

Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (June 20, 2024) - A...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Michael Long Wins Second Summit Modified Feature of 2024 at Adams County 

Four DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals races run so far...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard Doubles Down in WoO Weekend Winner’s Circle

Embarks on Northern WoO Swing this Week NEW BERLIN, Ill. (June 24, 2024) — Brandon...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Goes Back-To-Back for Firecracker 100 $50,000 Payday

Busy Week of Racing on Tap for Arizona Native MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (06/24/24) – Ricky Thornton...
Dirt Late Model News

Tyler Erb Enjoys a Hat Trick Win Week in Summer Nationals Competition

Week No. 3 of the ‘Hell Tour’ Kicks Off Tuesday at Springfield ST. MARY.S, Ohio...
Dirt Late Model News

Tim McCreadie Records Sixth-Place Finish in Firecracker 100 Main Event

Adds a Podium Finish in Prelim Action at Lernerville Speedway SHINNSTON, W.Va. (06/24/24) – Tim...
Dirt Late Model News

Jason Feger Wins at Lincoln, Claims Summer Nationals Week 2 Points Title 

LINCOLN, IL (June 23, 2024) – Jason Feger had come close to victory multiple...
©