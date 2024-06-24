Dennis Erb, Jr. Nabs Pair of Top Tens with Outlaws; Back in Action TONIGHT in Iowa!

- Advertisement -

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series schedule heated back up from June 20-22 in a trio of events in the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, and Indiana. On Thursday night in the $10,000 to win weekend opener at Thunderhill Raceway Park in Summertown, Tennessee, Dennis Erb, Jr. knocked down the twelfth quickest lap during qualifying before running fourth in his loaded heat race. Dennis then steered past six competitors during the 40-lap feature event to place sixth at the checkers behind only victor Brandon Sheppard, Cade Dillard, Brent Larson, Brian Shirley, and Ryan Gustin.

Next up were a pair of $15,000 to win throwdowns at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky and Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana. On Friday evening in the ‘Billy Todd Classic’ at Ponderosa, Dennis placed sixth in his heat race prior to passing ten racecars during the 50-lapper en route to a steady seventh place effort. In Saturday’s annual ‘Hoosier Dirt Classic’ at Brownstown, Dennis ran fourth in his heat race and twelfth in the 50-lap main event. The Carpentersville, Illinois ace now finds himself seventh in the latest version of the World of Outlaws Late Model Series point standings exiting the Hoosier State oval. Complete results can be found online by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Five more World of Outlaws tilts await the Dennis Erb Racing team from June 24-29 across the states of Iowa, Minnesota, and North Dakota. Dennis will vie for a pair of $10,000 top prizes later tonight, June 24 at Independence Motor Speedway in Independence, Iowa and on Tuesday, June 25 at Hamilton County Speedway in Webster City, Iowa. A day off on Wednesday then precedes another $10,000 to win shootout on Thursday, June 27 at I-94 Speedway in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

The dirt-slinging action will then take the #28 team to River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota and Norman County Raceway in Ada, Minnesota to wrap up the hectic week. A $12,000 winner’s check will be on the line on Friday, June 28 at River Cities, while Saturday’s visit to Norman County boasts a $15,000 payday. Each and every lap this week will be broadcast LIVE on DIRTVision.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Tools Auto Sales & Details, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Fox Racing Shox, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., Top Shelf Designz, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

