HomeSprint Car & Midget NewsHuset's Speedway Management Thanks First Responders and Neighbors for Assistance During Flooding...

Huset’s Speedway Management Thanks First Responders and Neighbors for Assistance During Flooding Last Weekend

Sprint Car & Midget News

Published on

By jdearing
- Advertisement -

Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (June 24, 2024) – Huset’s Speedway management extends its most sincere gratitude to the fans, teams and sponsors that supported the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS as well as to the first responders and local neighbors who helped during the severe flooding that postponed the event last weekend.

Mother Nature refused to cooperate all week with multiple days of rain leading into one of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series crown jewel events. The weather cleared enough to get in Wednesday’s Huset’s Hustle opener, which showcased 55 of the top sprint car drivers in the nation, before intense rain invaded the area late Wednesday night and continued through Saturday.

Several inches of rain drenched the already saturated ground, which created flooding that began in the early hours of Friday morning. At 2 a.m. that morning, Huset’s Speedway management, the Huset’s Speedway security team and local law enforcement went door to door to each campsite and race team on the property notifying campers of the potential for flooding, and advising that campers vacate the area. At 3 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Minnehana County.

Huset’s Speedway management is grateful for the support of the Brandon and Split Rock Fire and Rescue teams for their help evacuating the balance of people who remained in their campers Friday morning. Also, a huge thank you is extended to the Minnehana County Sheriff’s Office and the Brandon Police Department for their assistance along with many good Samaritans who brought equipment to help campers recover their personal belongings.

Flooding has started to slowly recede at the track and Huset’s Speedway management is assessing the property damage this week.

An announcement about the rescheduling of the final night of the Huset’s Hustle as well as the two nights of the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals presented by MENARDS that were postponed last weekend will be released this week.

The next scheduled weekly program at Huset’s Speedway is July 7 for Metro Construction Night featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series.

UP NEXT –

July 7 for Metro Construction Night featuring the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars and Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.twitter.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.

INSIDE LINE PROMOTIONS –

Inside Line Promotions specializes in affordable public relations and media management for motor sports drivers, teams, sponsors, tracks, series, events, organizations and manufacturers. ILP Founder Shawn Miller leverages professional journalism with new media technologies and social networking to improve your exposure and the return on investment for your sponsors.

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Cole Falloway Gets First Career Summit Modified Win at I-55 

After several seasons trying and coming so close, Cole Falloway finally...
Dirt Late Model News

Tim McCreadie Second in LOLMDS Smoky Mountain Speedway Opener

Set to Pursue Third-Career Firecracker 100 Title SHINNSTON, W.Va. (06/17/24) – Tim...
Dirt Late Model News

Jason Feger Wins at Lincoln, Claims Summer Nationals Week 2 Points Title 

LINCOLN, IL (June 23, 2024) – Jason Feger had come close...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Storm Postpones $100,000-to-Win Huset’s Hustle Finale at Huset’s Speedway to Sunday

Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (June 20, 2024) - A...
Illinois

Trevor Neville Holds off Tyler Nicely at Spoon River to win Second Career Summit Modifed Feature 

Before the summer began, Trevor Neville had yet to win a...
Dirt Late Model News

Ricky Thornton Jr. Goes Back-To-Back for Firecracker 100 $50,000 Payday

Busy Week of Racing on Tap for Arizona Native MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (06/24/24)...
Adams County Speedway (Quincy Raceway)

Adams County Speedway Results – 6/23/24

10 entries STREET STOCKS Ace Auto Towing LLC A Feature 1 (18 Laps):...
Doe Run Raceway

Harris family decides to put Doe Run Raceway up for sale

Tommy Harris and family have decided to sell Doe Run Raceway....

RELATED ARTICLES

High Limit Series

Kubota High Limit Diamond Classic coming to Lucas Oil Speedway on Friday, Saturday

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 24, 2024) - One of the biggest events on Lucas Oil...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Happy Madison! Armstrong Arrives with First USAC Silver Crown Win

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Oregon, Wisconsin (June 21, 2024)………Dakoda Armstrong’s journey to a...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Storm Postpones $100,000-to-Win Huset’s Hustle Finale at Huset’s Speedway to Sunday

Inside Line Promotions - BRANDON, S.D. (June 20, 2024) - A rain storm arrived...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Extra Cheese! Double Order of USAC Sprints on Tap at Wilmot & Angell Park

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (June 20, 2024)………We’ve been everywhere, man. From...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Jade Avedisian Reflects on New Life as Champion, Progress Made Outside Dirt Midget Racing

17-year-old Toyota Racing prospect returns to Xtreme Outlaw Series racing July 26-27 in Oklahoma CONCORD,...
©