Kubota High Limit Diamond Classic coming to Lucas Oil Speedway on Friday, Saturday

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 24, 2024) – One of the biggest events on Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule is set for Friday and Saturday as many of the nation’s top winged Spring Car drivers will be on hand for the inaugural Kubota High Limit Racing Diamond Classic.

The Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series is co-owned by Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson and features top 410 sprint car drivers from around the country. This will be its first appearance at Lucas Oil Speedway with winners each night collecting $15,000.

Sweet, of Grass Valley, Calif., has a series-high six feature victories and 23 top-10 finishes in 24 events to lead the High Limit season championship points. Three-time winner Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis trails Sweet by 76 points with third-place Brent Marks of Myerstown, Pa., 158 points behind the leader.

Fourth-place Rico Abreu of St. Helens, Calif., trailed Sweet by 252 points and Corey Day of Clovis, Calif., rounds out the top five just three points behind Aberu. Among other regulars on the tour is Kasey Kahne, former NASCAR Cup Series driver for 18 seasons.

Two-night reserved tickets at $80 are on sale online or by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or they can be purchased online.

Support class for the The Kubota High Limit Racing Diamond Classic is the Modified Invitational featuring the Heartland Modified Tour. The HMT and Lucas Oil Speedway have selected 27 drivers to compete each night.

The HMT invitees are Chad Wheeler, Jason Pursley, Dakota Dale, Kenton Allen, Dean Wille, Tyler Wolff, Henry Chambers, Chevy Coleman, Jarret Dotson, Nic Bidinger, Gunner Martin, Tad Davis and Brandon Givens; Lucas Oil Speedway has invited Joe Duvall, Rick Beebe, Chris Kratzer, Terry Phillips, Greg Scheffler, Trevor Hughes, Gabe Hodges, Chase Sigg, Ryan Middaugh, Tanner Mullens, Robbie Reed, Tyler Davis, Dayton Pursley and Chad Lyle.

The schedule calls for pit gates to open at 4 p.m., spectator gates at 5 with hot laps at 6:15 and racing at 7:05 on both Friday and Saturday.

Fans can visit highlimitracing.com to find out more about the series and the complete schedule for 2024. Info on the Heartland Modified Tour can be found at heartlandmodifiedtour.com.

Dirt Road Addiction concert Friday after races: In addition to the racing action, the band Dirt Road Addiction will play following the action on Friday night from 10:30 p.m.-1 a.m. on the south end of the Midway.

Dirt Road Addiction is described as a hard-hitting country and rock band based out of Missouri. Their sound has been described as “Jump-Country.” People crowd the stage and jump around to the infectious rhythms and electric vocals. They play a heavy mix of modern country, rock, pop, and more which is evident through their extremely diverse set lists and their original music.

Dirt Road Addiction has played all over the Midwest at venues such as Busch Stadium, the Missouri State Fair, Kauffman Stadium, Ozarks Amphitheater and various fairs, festivals and events.

For more information on the band, visit dirtroadaddiction.com.

Friday admission:

Two-day reserved – $80

Adults (13-and-up) – $30

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $27

Youth (ages 6-12) – $10

Kids (5-and-under) – FREE

Family pass – $70

Two-day pit pass – $85

Saturday admission:

Adults (13 and up) – $40

Seniors (62-and-up)/Military – $37

Youth (ages 6-12) – $10

Kids (5-and-under) – FREE

Family pass – $90

Pit pass – $45

For ticket information on any Lucas Oil Speedway event, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 295-6043 or via email at nmcmillan@lucasoilspeedway.com.

