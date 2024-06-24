Tim McCreadie Records Sixth-Place Finish in Firecracker 100 Main Event

- Advertisement -

Adds a Podium Finish in Prelim Action at Lernerville Speedway



SHINNSTON, W.Va. (06/24/24) – Tim McCreadie was back on the road with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) over the weekend with the team’s Valvoline / Seubert Calf Ranches No. 1 Rocket1 Racing / Ace Metal Works / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The New York racer entered the 18th annual Firecracker 100 presented by Big River Steel at Pennsylvania’s Lernerville Speedway, where he raced to a podium finish in a preliminary feature on Friday before recording a sixth-place finish in Saturday’s finale.

“We’re continuing to make gains as a team every single time we hit the track. We’re continuing to find what does and doesn’t work, but I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish so far,” McCreadie said. “We had speed throughout the weekend at Lernerville (Speedway) and with a few more tweaks I think we are going to be really close to where we need to be.”

Tim McCreadie and the Rocket1 Racing team joined a stout field of 52 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) entries at Lernerville Speedway (Sarver, Pa.) on Thursday afternoon to kick off the 18th annual Firecracker 100 presented by Big River Steel.

With prelims on Thursday and Friday setting the stage for Saturday’s main event, Tim followed up a runner-up showing in his heat race on Thursday with a seventh-place finish in his 25-lap preliminary feature.

Chasing another $5,000 payday in his prelim on Friday, McCreadie inched forward one spot in the A-Main to register a third-place finish. He joined race-winner Drake Troutman and Ross Robinson on the podium.

On Saturday, Tim’s second-place heat result positioned him on the fourth row for the $50,000-to-win Firecracker 100. Capping off the weekend with another run forward, McCreadie muscled to a sixth-place finish in the 100-lap finale.

Tim continues to sit fourth in the latest LOLMDS standings.

Full results from the events are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

Next on tap for McCreadie and Rocket1 Racing is an LOLMDS Ohio doubleheader. On Friday, July 5 the $10,000-to-win Independence 50 is scheduled for Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park and on Saturday, July 6 the $20,000-to-win Freedom 60 will be held at Muskingum County Speedway (Dresden, Ohio).

