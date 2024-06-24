Tyler Erb Enjoys a Hat Trick Win Week in Summer Nationals Competition

- Advertisement -

Week No. 3 of the ‘Hell Tour’ Kicks Off Tuesday at Springfield

ST. MARY.S, Ohio (06/24/24) – Despite having to overcome adversity throughout the week Tyler Erb was still able to enjoy a highly successful week on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals.

Erb collected a trio of feature wins including a $5,000 victory at Davenport Speedway, a $10,000 triumph at the Brownstown Bullring, and a $10,000 win at Federated Parts Raceway at I-55 with his Bulk Material Lift / Anthony’s Pizza No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports / Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors / First Class Septic / XR1 Rocket Chassis / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“We added three more wins, and we were in contention for even more but two of the night’s we had circumstances outside our control eliminate our chances. Still a good week though, and I can’t say enough about this whole Best Performance Motorsports team. We’re enjoying a Monday off before going back to dig mode on Tuesday at Springfield (Raceway),” Erb said.

Seeking his fourth straight Hell Tour victory, Tyler Erb rejoined the DIRTcar Summer Nationals on Tuesday afternoon competing on the quarter-mile oval at Davenport (Iowa) Speedway.

Aboard his Best Performance Motorsports No. 1 Super Late Model, Tyler topped his 19-car group in time trials before placing first in his heat race. Lined up fourth for the feature via the redraw, Erb sailed ahead of Kye Blight on lap 22 and controlled the final nine circuits to claim the $5,000 payday and his seventh win of the season.

On Wednesday afternoon at Adams County Speedway (Quincy, Ill.), Erb edged into the A-Main with the final transfer spot in his heat race after getting spun while leading. Pinned on the seventh row for the feature, Tyler made up seven positions in the 30-lapper to salvage a seventh-place finish.

Meanwhile, contact while racing for the lead during Thursday’s feature at Spoon River Speedway (Canton, Ill.) resulted in a 15th-place finish for Erb.

Getting revenge on Friday and Saturday, Tyler recorded back-to-back DIRTcar Summer Nationals victories at Brownstown (IL) Bullring and Federated Auto Part Raceway (Pevely, Mo.). The pair of $10,000 paydays increased Erb’s 2024-win counter to nine.

Erb’s weekend concluded on Sunday with a runner-up finish in the $7,500-to-win A-Main at Lincoln (Ill.) Speedway. He joined Jason Feger on the podium with Ryan Unzicker finishing third.

Tyler finished second in the Week 2 DIRTcar Summer Nationals point standings and continues to lead the series-long standings.

Full results from the events can be found at www.TheHellTour.com.

Tyler’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals action continues this week with the following slate:

June 25: Springfield (Mo.) Raceway – $5,000-to-win

June 26: Tri-City Speedway (Granite City, Ill.) – $5,000-to-win

June 27: Macon (Ill.) Speedway – $7,500-to-win

June 28: Farmer City (Ill.) Raceway – $10,000-to-win

June 29: Highland (Ill.) Speedway – $10,000-to-win

June 30: Red Hill Raceway (Sumner, Ill.) – $5,000-to-win

