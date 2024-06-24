Wagner, Henson and Potter earn trips to Victory Lane at Double X Speedway

- Advertisement -

California, MO–

Sunday night at Double X Speedway was a warm one for sure. Made even warmer by the added prize money in all three divisions provided by TC Investments, LLC of Holts Summit, MO. In the 360 Winged Sprint Car class, “Gentleman” Jack Wagner drove a flawless 25 laps to earn his second trip to victory lane for the weekend. Starting front row outside, Wagner would rip the cushion into turn one to take the advantage over last week’s feature winner Garrett Benson. Consistently hitting his marks, Wagner would sail to victory without a challenge from the field behind him. Benson also drove a very smooth race, running the low line and finishing a strong second. Miles Paulus used everything his machine had for him finishing third with Ben Brown claiming fourth after a long battle with Taylor Walton, which saw them trading the position over the closing laps. Walton would finish a solid fifth after his tumble last week necessitated the building of a new car during the week. Benson and Jack Wagner claimed the heat races.

In the B Mods, Tyler Potter became the seventh feature winner in B Mod action in ten appearances at Double X, tracing back to the 2019 season. Starting alongside Dawson David and surviving three attempts to start the feature, Dawson would take the initial lead, but left the bottom line open just enough for Potter to make the pass coming out of turn four to complete lap one. From that point forward it was all Tyler Potter at the front of the field. Behind the leader, David was in a battle with former winner Cody Brill for the runner up slot. At the checkered it was Potter followed by Dawson David, Cody Brill and Adam Hall edging Chad Staus at the line for fourth with Staus settling for fifth, David and Potter won the heat races.

The Super Stock class had the largest car count of the evening. Come feature time it was perennial front runner Ted Welschmeyer starting alongside Derek Henson. At the drop of the green the two headed into turn one side by side. Henson would gain the advantage in turn four to take the lead and Welschmeyer kept his #21W glued to the rear bumper. As the two leaders ran nose to tail on the bottom, Clayton Campbell took his black #30C machine to the cushion and started reeling in the lead duo. A lap eight caution slowed the field and upon returning to racing action the speed at the top wasn’t quite as strong. Campbell was being challenged by James Nighswonger’s #44. At the completion of the event it was Derek Henson in victory lane with Welschmeyer finishing second, Campbell third, Nighswonger fourth and Steve Beach completing the top five.

Next Sunday night, June 30, Clenin Farm Supply will be presenting the 305 Winged Sprint Cars along with the weekly 360 Winged Sprint Cars and the Super Stocks. Also be marking your calendars for July 7 for the annual “Race for Riley”, a great evening to be at Double X, especially with your kids along. For more information check out the “Double X Speedway Fan Page” on Facebook or www.doublexspeedway.com.

Double X Speedway

California, MO

June 23, 2024

Results–

Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature- 1. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 2. 2B-Garrett Benson, Concordia; 3. 0-Miles Paulus, Marshall; 4 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 5, 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 6. 99D-Tucker Daly, Hallsville; 7. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 8. 9S-Aubrey Smith, Houstonia; 9. 52D-Skyler Daly, Columbia; 10. 333-Carl Finder, Farmington (DNF)

Heat 1- 1. Benson; 2. T. Daly; 3. Brown; 4. S. Wagner; 5. Smith

Heat 2- 1. J. Wagner; 2. Paulus; 3.Walton; 4. S. Daly; 5. Finder

B Modifieds-

Feature- 1. 94- Tyler Potter, Fulton; 2. 20D-Dawson David, Mexico; 3. 96-Cody Brill, Bates City; 4. 574-Adam Hall, Columbia; 5 C3-Chad Staus, Otterville; 6. 61-Sturgis Streeter, Springfield; 7. 15J-Jake Fetterman, Otterville; 8. 29-Tyler Cochran, Pleaseant Hill; 9. 96X- Jeff Hooper, Urbana; 10. 33-Tyler Imhoff, Boonville; 11. 2A-Scott Lunceford, Fulton(DNF); 12. 26 -Derick Schlarb, Sedalia (DNF); 13. (DNS) 3B-Richard Brainard, Sedalia

Heat 1- 1. David; 2. Brill; 3. Staus; 4. Fetterman; 5. Hooper; 6. Imhoff; 7. Brainard (DNF)

Heat 2- 1. Potter; 2. Streeter; 3. Hall; 4, Cochran; 5. Schlarb; 6. Lunceford

Super Stocks-

Feture- 1. 27D-Derek Henson, Russellville; 2. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer, Tebbetts; 3. 30C-Clayton Campbell, Otterville; 4. 44-James Nighswonger, Osawotamie,KS; 5. 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 6. 00-Cory Flamm, Warrensburg; 7. 12-Jody Romig, Syracuse; 8. 8D-Derek Wiss, Centralia; 9. 05-Dale Berry, Tudcumbia; 10. 8H-Adam Halley, New Haven; 11. 409-Ryan Shikles, Enon; 12. 2A-Ace O’Neill, Osage Beach (DNF); 13. 10R-Chris Romig, Syracuse (DNF); 14. (DNS) 116 Zack Smith, Centertown

Heat 1- 1, Welschmeyer; 2. J. Romig; 3. Nighswonger; 4. Berry; 5. O’Neill; 6. C. Romig; 7. (DNS) Smith

Heat 2- 1. Henson; 2. Campbell; 3. Beach; 4. Flamm; 5. Wiss; 6. Halley; 7. Shikles