HMT Running in Support of High Limit This Weekend

Grain Valley, MO (June 25, 2024) – This weekend will look a little different for the Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels. Running in conjunction with the High Limit Sprint Cars, the tour will be contesting a special, appearance points only, invitational event in support of the 410 winged sprint cars.

A 27 driver field was invited in a joint effort between Lucas Oil Speedway and the series. The series currently has 15 full time teams, who were all invited. However, recent hauler issues will sideline Tanner and Kelsie Black this weekend, leaving the tour with 13 invites. The balance of the field comes from Lucas Oil Speedway invites with recent points runners, longtime supporters and regional standouts completing the lineup.

“It was pretty simple on the Heartland Tour side to come up with our invites,” said Series Director Erick Chesterman. “However, it got a little tougher on the track’s side. It’s not a perfect science and without question we’d love to welcome every competitor to the track this weekend. However, with the scope of this event being open wheel dominant, we had some specific parameters to adhere too. Regardless, Lucas Oil Speedway and High Limit have been gracious enough to welcome us in, and we are so excited for this opportunity to showcase what we are building.”

The race format for this weekend will be somewhat altered. All 27 drivers are slated to take the green flag, with no B Mains scheduled. The field will qualify through one of three heat races utilizing the series standard passing points format. The top six in overall passing points will redraw prior to each evening’s main event.

On the heels of a strong runner up finish at I-35 Speedway back on June 8, Tyler Wolff has assumed the points lead for the HMT Presented by Real Racing Wheels. Jason Pursley has perfect attendance with the tour, but also holds a narrow points lead at Lucas Oil Speedway in their championship chase.

“This weekend will be a little bit different for sure, but there are no championship points on the line, only appearance points for our fulltime cars,” Chesterman further elaborated. “Our promotions group is also big time fans of the High Limit Series, so to be able to run along side them and take in their show will be great.”

Below is a list of the invited drivers.

Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels invites – Chad Wheeler, Jason Pursley, Dakota Dale, Kenton Allen, Dean Wille, Tyler Wolff, Henry Chambers, Chevy Coleman, Jarret Dotson, Nic Bidinger, Gunner Martin, Tad Davis, Brandon Givens

Lucas Oil Speedway invites – Joe Duvall, Rick Beebe, Chris Kratzer, Terry Phillips, Greg Scheffler, Trevor Hughes, Gabe Hodges, Chase Sigg, Ryan Middaugh, Tanner Mullens, Robbie Reed, Tyler Davis, Dayton Pursley, Chad Lyle

This event will be carried live, exclusively on Flo Racing for those unable to be at the track this weekend.

The Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels would like to thank their 2024 season long partners.

Gold Partners – ARMI Contractors, Day Motorsports, Hochatown Saloon, Kenny’s Tile, Midwest Sheet Metal, RacinDirt.com, Real Racing Wheels, S&S Fishing and Rental, VP Racing Fuels Heartland, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products

Silver Partners – American Racer Tires, Central Spray Foam & Cement Lifting, Duvall Electric, Fast Shafts, Freight Logistics Inc., Integra Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Milburn Property LLC, One4 Motorsports, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning

Bronze Partners – Charlie Williams Painting, Fowler Locomotive Sales and Leasing, Lassiter Construction, Transmissions Unlimited, Victory Vault

2024 HMT Point Fund

1. $7,500

2. $4,500

3. $3,500

4. $3,000

5. $2,500

6. $2,400

7. $2,300

8. $2,200

9. $2,100

10. $2,000

*80 Percent attendance required to remain point fund eligible*