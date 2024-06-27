FROM FIFTEENTH: COREY DAY PULLS OFF STUNNING VICTORY WITH KUBOTA HIGH LIMIT RACING AT LAKE OZARK

- Advertisement -

Just when you think Corey Day has done enough mind-blowing tricks behind the wheel of a Sprint Car, the teenage sensation pulls out something even more stunning.

The 18-year-old native of Clovis, California has been the single most talked about factor in the sport this month. Two weeks ago, he topped arguably the strongest field of the year in a Knoxville Nationals tuneup against the World of Outlaws. Last week, he banked almost $80,000 with a sensational drive at Skagit Speedway’s Dirt Cup.

How can you top such magnificent moments? Don’t worry, Corey did what Corey does when Kubota High Limit Racing rolled into Eldon, Missouri’s Lake Ozark Speedway on Wednesday night.

The Jason Meyers Racing, Driven2SaveLives #14BC team immediately fell behind the eight ball with a broken rear end during Capitol Renegade Qualifying leaving them without a timed lap. Forced to start dead last in the DMI Heat Race, Day put his head down and went to work – promptly driving from 11th-to-4th in eight laps to transfer into the A-Main.

His performance was only just beginning at this point. Starting from 15th in the 35-lap A-Main, Day managed to pass a whopping 14 cars in the opening 14 laps to take the lead.

Once in control, Day refused to lose. Putting on a clinic across the final 22 laps, he dominated all the way to the checkered flag with a 2.577-second margin of victory.

The $20,000 Midweek Money Series win now makes Corey Day the highest-earning Sprint Car driver of the season. It’s his fifth trip to Whiskey Myers Victory Lane, leaving him one score away from tying Rico Abreu, Kyle Larson, and Brad Sweet (all at six wins) as the winningest driver in Kubota High Limit Racing history.

Justin Peck and Buch Motorsports matched their season-best effort with a second-place outing after leading Laps 12-13. It’s their fifth podium of the year with Kubota High Limit Racing as they sit only 63-points away from the fifth and final High Stakes Charter spot.

Spencer Bayston and CJB Motorsports rounded out the podium, their third of 2024 with the series. The TrueTimber #5 moved forward to eighth in the overall championship standings and into fourth in the Midweek Money Series points.

Closing out the top-10 at Lake Ozark was Carson Macedo, Brad Sweet, Kyle Larson, James McFadden, Parker Price-Miller, Giovanni Scelzi, and Tanner Thorson.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (6/26/24)

Lake Ozark Speedway (Eldon, MO)

Capitol Custom Trailers Quicktime – Ryan Timms (11.575 seconds)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Cole Macedo

DMI Heat Two Winner – Spencer Bayston

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Cory Eliason

Winters Performance Heat Four Winner – Brent Marks

C-Main Winner – Jace Park

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Cole Macedo

B-Main Winner – Kasey Kahne

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap Award – Justin Peck (12.400 seconds)

Hard Charger – Corey Day +14, 15th-to-1st

Lap Leaders – Cole Macedo 1-12; Justin Peck 12-13; Corey Day 14-35

Kubota A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 14-Corey Day[15]; 2. 13-Justin Peck[3]; 3. 5-Spencer Bayston[5]; 4. 41-Carson Macedo[11]; 5. 49-Brad Sweet[2]; 6. 57-Kyle Larson[10]; 7. 83-James McFadden[16]; 8. 9P-Parker Price Miller[22]; 9. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[4]; 10. 88-Tanner Thorson[20]; 11. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[9]; 12. 21-Brian Brown[12]; 13. 8-Cory Eliason[8]; 14. 2MD-Cap Henry[25]; 15. 24-Rico Abreu[13]; 16. 2KS-Chase Randall[7]; 17. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[19]; 18. 9-Kasey Kahne[21]; 19. 77-Jack Wagner[14]; 20. 26-Zeb Wise[18]; 21. 16T-Cole Macedo[1]; 22. 19-Brent Marks[6]; 23. 19H-Hunter Schuerenberg[24]; 24. 55-Chris Windom[17]; 25. 55V-Kerry Madsen[23]

Updated Championship Standings (After 25/54 Races):

Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (1,675) Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC – Tyler Courtney (-88) Murray-Marks Motorosports #19 – Brent Marks (-192) Jason Meyers Racing #14 – Corey Day (-241) Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (-272) Roth Motorsports #83 – James McFadden (-314) Buch Motorsports #13 – Justin Peck (-335) CJB Motorsports #5 – Spencer Bayston (-355) PPM Racing #9P – Parker Price-Miller (-358) Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (-503) Rudeen Racing #26 – Zeb Wise (-511) Ridge & Sons Racing #8 – Cory Eliason (-580) Shark Racing #1A – Jacob Allen (-605) Kasey Kahne Racing #9 – Kasey Kahne (-663) Vermeer Motorsports #55 – Chris Windom (-687) Crouch Motorsports #1 – Brenham Crouch (-809)

NEW Midweek Money Series Points (After 6/8 Races):

Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC – Tyler Courtney (401) Kasey Kahne Racing #49 – Brad Sweet (-16) Jason Meyers Racing #14 – Corey Day (-43) CJB Motorsports #5 – Spencer Bayston (-47) Buch Motorsports #13 – Justin Peck (-64) Roth Motorsports #83 – James McFadden (-64) PPM Racing #9P – Parker Price-Miller (-69) Rod Gross Motorsports #88 – Tanner Thorson (-70) Murray-Marks Motorosports #19 – Brent Marks (-104) Rico Abreu Racing #24 – Rico Abreu (-106)

UP NEXT: Kubota High Limit Racing will remain in the “Show-Me State” this weekend, heading over to The Diamond of Dirt Tracks – Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri. The inaugural Diamond Classic runs at the state-of-the-art facility this Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, culminating with a $25,000 top prize.