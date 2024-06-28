HomeTennesseeNashville Fairgrounds SpeedwayCraig & Barnes Claim Battle of Broadway presented by Tootsie’s Victories

Craig & Barnes Claim Battle of Broadway presented by Tootsie’s Victories

TennesseeNashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Published on

By jdearing
Trey Craig claimed the Battle of Broadway 150 at Nashville Fairgrounds
- Advertisement -

(Nashville, TN) Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway came back alive on Thursday night, June 27 with the inaugural running of the Battle of Broadway 150 presented by Tootsie’s. The event featured the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Models along with the Street Stocks running on the high-banked 5/8-mile oval.

During the afternoon qualifying runs, Lebanon, TN’s teenage sensation Dawson Sutton (Pro Late Models) and Louisville, KY’s racing veteran Chuck Barnes, Jr. (Street Stocks) set fast time in their respective divisions. The Street Stocks saw an invert of four, putting Barnes in the 4th starting spot, while the top eight did a redraw for the Pro Late Models.

Chase Johnson and Trey Craig brought the field of JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Models to the green for the Battle of Broadway 150 presented by Tootsie’s. Johnson took the lead at the green with Craig falling into line behind him. Over the early laps, the duo pulled away as NASCAR driver Ross Chastain moved into third spot.

On lap 42, two-time track champion, Cole Williams, started his trek forward, shooting by to the inside of Chastain for the third spot. On the following 18 laps, Williams closed the gap on the top two and Craig race by Johnson for the first lead change of the race on lap 61 as Williams trailed. A competition yellow took place on lap 62, slowing the pace after a 50-lap green flag run.

Following the comp yellow, Craig resumed in control of the race, pulling out to a several car length lead but the driver on the move was the #5 of Brett Robinson from New Albany, IN. Robinson moved from 6th on lap 71 to 4th on lap 72, then to 3rd one lap later. On lap 95, Robinson shot past Williams to take second. For 15 laps, Robinson started closing the gap on the leader before Craig again started to stretch his lead.

Another 50-lap run took the race to lap 122 for a second competition yellow, giving teams the chance to come to pit road for a final time to take fuel and right side tires for the final shootout to the checkered.

The racing over the final 20 laps was crazy intense. Chastain, Deuser, Berry, and Williams were all mixing it up but as they did, Craig, Robinson, and Deuser were pulling away. Deuser was able to run down second place Robinson and started to challenge with ten to go but was never ever able to get by.

The race went green for the final 23 laps, which was great news for Craig as he had a sizable lead built up. At the checkered, the Louisville, KY driver claimed his first Nashville win of the season by 1.217 seconds over Robinson, Deuser, Chastain, and Berry. Williams, Dawson Sutton, Bennie Hamlett, Austin Wilson, and George Phillips completed the top ten.

In the 30-lap Street Stock feature event, Dillon Oliver raced out to the early lead as Barnes was working quickly from his fourth starting spot. On lap six, Barnes raced by Oliver to take over the number one position. Over the final 24 laps, Barnes kept several car length advantage and eventually took the win by 2.063 seconds.

Following Barnes to the win were Oliver, Gus Moody, Michael Pannell, and Bubba Winslow. Travis Arms, Joshua Pierce, Phillip McCord, Michael Tucker, and Wesley Pierce finished off the top ten.

 

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Models

PRO LATE MODELS

A Feature 1 (150 Laps): 1. 15-Trey Craig[2]; 2. 5-Brett Robinson[8]; 3. 14-Corey Deuser[9]; 4. 1-Ross Chastain[5]; 5. 4-Josh Berry[10]; 6. 46-Cole Williams[4]; 7. 26-Dawson Sutton[1]; 8. 98-Bennie Hamlett[7]; 9. 01-Austin Wilson[15]; 10. 55-George Phillips[6]; 11. 9-Jim Wall[11]; 12. 20-Chase Johnson[3]; 13. 44-Tommy Joe Martins[17]; 14. 29-Hunter Wright[12]; 15. 8-Mark Day[16]; 16. 11-Stacey Crain[13]; 17. 81-Adam Elliott[18]; 18. 12-Quinn Davis[14]; 19. 198-Peyton Hamlett[19]

Qualifying 1: 1. 26-Dawson Sutton, 00:18.911[14]; 2. 5-Brett Robinson, 00:18.974[16]; 3. 1-Ross Chastain, 00:19.028[9]; 4. 20-Chase Johnson, 00:19.033[10]; 5. 46-Cole Williams, 00:19.072[5]; 6. 01-Austin Wilson, 00:19.123[18]; 7. 15-Trey Craig, 00:19.142[2]; 8. 98-Bennie Hamlett, 00:19.154[17]; 9. 55-George Phillips, 00:19.181[6]; 10. 14-Corey Deuser, 00:19.199[12]; 11. 4-Josh Berry, 00:19.200[15]; 12. 9-Jim Wall, 00:19.212[3]; 13. 29-Hunter Wright, 00:19.271[13]; 14. 8-Mark Day, 00:19.511[1]; 15. 44-Tommy Joe Martins, 00:19.516[11]; 16. 11-Stacey Crain, 00:19.552[8]; 17. 12-Quinn Davis, 00:19.647[7]; 18. 81-Adam Elliott, 00:20.735[4]; 19. (DNS) 198-Peyton Hamlett

 

STREET STOCKS

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 44-Chuck Barnes Jr[4]; 2. 03-Dillon Oliver[1]; 3. 84-Gus Moody[3]; 4. 07-Michael Pannell[8]; 5. 00-Bubba Winslow[6]; 6. 3-Travis Arms[5]; 7. 76-Joshua Pierce[10]; 8. 282-Phillip McCord[9]; 9. 34-Michael Tucker[12]; 10. 71-Wesley Pierce[11]; 11. 19-Cole Baxter[2]; 12. 357-Tyler Hagan[7]; 13. 3C-Chad Chaffin[13]; 14. 65-Billy Williams[14]; 15. (DNS) 96-Kevin Henderson

Qualifying 1: 1. 44-Chuck Barnes Jr, 00:21.849[2]; 2. 84-Gus Moody, 00:22.017[8]; 3. 19-Cole Baxter, 00:22.133[3]; 4. 03-Dillon Oliver, 00:22.244[9]; 5. 3-Travis Arms, 00:22.299[1]; 6. 00-Bubba Winslow, 00:22.319[15]; 7. 357-Tyler Hagan, 00:22.439[5]; 8. 07-Michael Pannell, 00:22.574[10]; 9. 282-Phillip McCord, 00:22.689[7]; 10. 76-Joshua Pierce, 00:23.031[11]; 11. 71-Wesley Pierce, 00:23.953[12]; 12. 34-Michael Tucker, 00:24.603[13]; 13. (DNS) 96-Kevin Henderson; 14. (DNS) 65-Billy Williams; 15. (DQ) 3C-Chad Chaffin[4]

- Advertisement -

Recent articles

Dirt Late Model News

Thornton and Davenport Take Thursday Prelims at Lernerville

SARVER, PA (June 20, 2024) - Ricky Thornton Jr. and Jonathan...
Sprint Car & Midget News

Happy Madison! Armstrong Arrives with First USAC Silver Crown Win

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Oregon, Wisconsin (June 21, 2024)………Dakoda Armstrong’s...
Double X Speedway

Wagner, Henson and Potter earn trips to Victory Lane at Double X Speedway

California, MO-- Sunday night at Double X Speedway was a warm one...
Illinois

WWT Raceway Joins USAC Silver Crown Schedule on August 16

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Madison, Illinois (June 25, 2024)………World Wide...
Dirt Late Model News

Mike Ruefer’s photos from Independence Speedway’s World of Outlaw Late Models – 6/24/24

Lucas Oil Speedway

HMT Running in Support of High Limit This Weekend

Grain Valley, MO (June 25, 2024) - This weekend will look...
Open Wheel Modified News

USMTS Gressel Memorial goes to O’Neil again

Jake O’Neil turned his luck around, turned his season around and...
Doe Run Raceway

Doe Run Raceway Results – 6/21/24

8 entries WINGED OUTLAW MICROS A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 81-Josh Gibson;...

RELATED ARTICLES

Dirt Late Model News

Brandon Sheppard Delivers First World of Outlaws Win With Longhorn Factory Team in Thunderhill Thriller

HOT START: Sheppard Delivers First World of Outlaws Win With Longhorn Factory Team in...
Dirt Late Model News

Tim McCreadie Second in LOLMDS Smoky Mountain Speedway Opener

Set to Pursue Third-Career Firecracker 100 Title SHINNSTON, W.Va. (06/17/24) – Tim McCreadie raced to...
Dirt Late Model News

Overton Banks $50,000 in Mountain Moonshine Classic at Smoky Mountain

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (June 15, 2024) – Brandon Overton was in charge from the start...
Dirt Late Model News

Thornton Sweeps Night One of Mountain Moonshine Classic at Smoky Mountain

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (June 14, 2024) – The current Big River Steel Chase for the Championship...
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Modifieds to Cause Mayhem Saturday Night at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

(Nashville, TN) The Modifieds of Mayhem tour makes its way to Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway...
©