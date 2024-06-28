HomeRace Track NewsIllinoisMike McKinney Wins Summit Modifieds at Macon for Second-Straight Year 

Mike McKinney Wins Summit Modifieds at Macon for Second-Straight Year 

By jdearing
Mike McKinney - Tyler Carr photo
For the second year in-a-row, Mike McKinney led all 25 laps of the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Feature at Macon Speedway.

McKinney, 31, of Plainfield, IL, set himself up by earning Quick Time honors in Qualifying, winning his Heat Race and redrawing the pole for the Feature. He won the dash into Turn 1 at the drop of the green flag and led the rest of the way, fending off early challenges from Zeke McKenzie before driving away at the end and finishing almost two seconds ahead.

“It was a tricky race,” McKinney said. “You just don’t have a ton of laps here so it’s hard to know where to be when you’re out there leading. You just don’t have anybody to judge off of.”

After winning the first Hell Tour race of the season at Peoria Speedway, McKinney had logged only one top-five finish in series competition before Thursday night’s win at Macon, but the UMP Modified national points leader now looks to be back on track.

“We’ve struggled here the last couple of weeks,” McKinney said. “Feels good to come in tonight and get some confidence back. We take this racing deal day by day.”

UP NEXT

The Summit Modifieds continue Week 3 action with a visit to Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL, on Friday, June 28, racing alongside the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models.

Tickets for this event will be on sale at the gate. If you can’t be there, stream every lap live on DIRTVision.

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view full results)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 96M-Mike McKinney[1]; 2. 24-Zeke McKenzie[2]; 3. 777-Trevor Neville[14]; 4. 77-Ray Bollinger[3]; 5. 8K-Levi Kissinger[4]; 6. 14-Dalton Lane[7]; 7. 37L-Michael Ledford[5]; 8. 97-Mitch Thomas[9]; 9. Z24-Zach Taylor[10]; 10. 74M-Manix Furqueron[13]; 11. 1-Nash Hilmes[18]; 12. 54-Zachary Hawk[17]; 13. D98-Danny Smith[21]; 14. 24M-Matt Milner[16]; 15. 11D-Brian Diveley[12]; 16. 71-Jeff Graham[20]; 17. 25-Greg Belyea[15]; 18. 0-Travis Kohler[11]; 19. 7S-Phil Skinner[22]; 20. J24-Jeremy Nichols[6]; 21. 99-Tim Luttrell[8]; 22. 28S-Joe Strawkas[19]

