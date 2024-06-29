Long Scores 10th Hell Tour Win, Third of 2024 at Farmer City

- Advertisement -

By Colby Trotter

FARMER CITY, IL (June 29, 2024) – Michael Long hit a milestone with the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals Friday night at Farmer City Raceway, picking up his 10th Hell Tour win – and third of the season.

Long, of Fowler, IL, led all 25 laps of the main event, holding off the most recent Modified Nationals winner Mike McKinney to pick up the win.

“We’ve just been running good,” Long said. “Been time trialing good, Heat Races have been going decent and then we usually always have a pretty good car in the Feature this year and it’s been rolling good.”

After redrawing the pole, Long shot out to the lead on the first lap and started to set a sizeable gap between himself and the rest of the field. Then, Long hit lap traffic with five laps to go, allowing McKinney to close the gap. While McKinney got close, Long made his way through the slower cars and held off McKinney to see the checkered flags first.

“You just want to pick your move there right off the bat and hopefully get by the first couple,” Long said of moving through lap traffic. “I just try to see where they’re running at and know what to do when you get there.”

UP NEXT

The Summit Racing Equipment Modifieds continue Week 3 action with a visit to Highland Speedway on Saturday, June 29, racing alongside the DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models.

Tickets for this event will be on sale at the gate. If you can’t be there, stream every lap live on DIRTVision

ABBREVIATED RESULTS (view results here)

Feature (25 Laps): 1. 18L-Michael Long[1]; 2. 96M-Mike McKinney[3]; 3. 21-Lyndon Whitfill[6]; 4. 88S-Alan Stipp[4]; 5. J24-Jeremy Nichols[5]; 6. 43-Jared Thomas[12]; 7. 99-Hunt Gossum[15]; 8. 77-Ray Bollinger[18]; 9. 24-Zeke McKenzie[22]; 10. 48-Adam Pockrus[10]; 11. 777-Trevor Neville[19]; 12. 130-Chase Allen[14]; 13. 74M-Manix Furqueron[8]; 14. 54-Zachary Hawk[16]; 15. 14-Dalton Lane[17]; 16. B5-Matthew Baker[13]; 17. 97-Mitch Thomas[20]; 18. 89-Austin Friedman[21]; 19. 14M-Caden McWhorter[2]; 20. 3-Carson Friedman[7]; 21. 37L-Michael Ledford[9]; 22. 25-Greg Belyea[11]