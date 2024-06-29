Tyler Davis Pounces Late to Score HMT Win

- Advertisement -

Wheatland, MO (June 28, 2024) – In front of a large crowd Friday night at Lucas Oil Speedway, the USRA Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels delivered a showcase performance in support of the High Limit Sprint Cars.

Dakota Dale redrew the pole for the 25 lap feature. However, Tad Davis who fired from his outside, jumped to the lead and masterfully navigated the track and lapped traffic for the majority of the race. With five laps left Tad Davis jumped over the berm exiting four.

Tad’s misfortune allowed Tyler Davis to pounce and assume the point. He never looked back in the closing circuits and scored his first series win of the season. The feature ran green to checker with 26 cars starting the race.

“Man it was good to get a win here at Lucas Oil,” said Davis following the race. “Running the USMTS tour, we haven’t won many races this year, so it’s easy to get down on yourself. It’s always awesome to come here, but tonight it’s on another level with the High Limit Series. I have to thank JR and Kati Sartain, FOE Racing, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning, Central Spray Foam, Gerber Collision, Hodges Farms and Dredging, TDS Suspension, BSB Manufacturing and the Heartland Tour and Lucas Oil Speedway for putting this race together.”

Tad Davis ultimately settled in as the runner up. Gabe Hodges quitely was strong all night finishing third. Chad Wheeler was near the front all night, running fourth, with Kenton Allen scoring his first top five in series action.

The races this weekend are not for series championship points and the field was invited by both the series and track. The victory was worth $2,000 for Tyler Davis. Saturday will be a completely new show, with the identical event purse.

Early in the evening heat race wins went to Dakota Dale, Tad Davis and Chad Wheeler. Joe Duvall scored the evening’s Hard Charger Award with a run up 16 places to finish sixth, from 22nd. Sigg Tire and Repair from Iola, KS put up $100 each night this weekend for the biggest mover of the event.

USRA Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels photos are available for viewing and purchase from our Official Series Photographer, Todd Boyd. You can view his work by clicking here. You can also follow his racing adventures on social media by clicking here.

Wehrs Machine A Feature (25 Laps) : 1. Tyler Davis 2. Tad Davis 3.Gabe Hodges 4. Chad Wheeler 5. Kenton Allen 6. Joe Duvall 7. Terry Phillips 8. Jason Pursley 9. Rick Beebe 10. Tyler Wolff 11. Chase Sigg 12. Henry Chambers 13. Ryan Middaugh 14. Brandon Givens 15. Gunner Martin 16. Chad Lyle 17. Jarret Dotson 18. Chris Kratzer 19. Dean Wille 20. Trevor Hughes 21. Greg Scheffler 22. Nic Bidinger 23. Tanner Mullens 24. Dakota Dale 25. Dayton Pursley 26. Chevy Coleman

ARMI Contractors Heat #1 (8 Laps) : 1. Dakota Dale 2. Tyler Davis3. Chris Kratzer 4. Terry Phillips 5. Chase Sigg 6. Jarret Dotson 7.Joe Duvall 8. Ryan Middaugh

Kenny’s Tile Heat #2 (8 Laps) : 1. Tad Davis 2. Kenton Allen 3. Nic Bidinger 4. Tyler Wolff 5. Henry Chambers 6. Jason Pursley 7. Dean Wille 8. Chevy Coleman 9. Dayton Pursley

S&S Fishing & Rental Heat #3 (8 Laps) : 1. Chad Wheeler 2.Gabe Hodges 3. Trevor Hughes 4. Greg Scheffler 5. Rick Beebe 6.Tanner Mullens 7. Gunner Martin 8. Chad Lyle

Saturday’s event will be carried live, exclusively on Flo Racing for those unable to be at the track.

The Heartland Modified Tour Presented by Real Racing Wheels would like to thank their 2024 season long partners.

Gold Partners – ARMI Contractors, Day Motorsports, Hochatown Saloon, Kenny’s Tile, Midwest Sheet Metal, RacinDirt.com, Real Racing Wheels, S&S Fishing and Rental, VP Racing Fuels Heartland, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products

Silver Partners – American Racer Tires, Central Spray Foam & Cement Lifting, Duvall Electric, Fast Shafts, Freight Logistics Inc., Integra Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, Milburn Property LLC, One4 Motorsports, Rick Beebe Heating and Air Conditioning

Bronze Partners – Charlie Williams Painting, Fowler Locomotive Sales and Leasing, Lassiter Construction, Transmissions Unlimited, Photos by Boyd, Victory Vault

2024 HMT Point Fund

$7,500 $4,500 $3,500 $3,000 $2,500 $2,400 $2,300 $2,200 $2,100 $2,000

*80 Percent attendance required to remain point fund eligible*