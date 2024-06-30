Turner, Meyer, Fennewald, Reiff, and Roark Visit Victory Lane at Central Missouri Speedway! 

- Advertisement -

Central Missouri Speedway

June 29, 2024

By Sam Stoecklin

Comfort Inn of Warrensburg hosted Saturday action at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) with 60 race teams on hand in five divisions. There were 16 B-Mods, 14 Super Stocks, 13 Pure Stocks, 11 Midwest Mods, and 6 guest class POWRi Late Models.

By the end of the night, Shadren Turner in B-Mods, Dave Meyer in Super Stocks, Johnny Fennewald in POWRi Late Models, Spencer Reiff in Pure Stocks, and Logan Roark in Midwest Mods, visited Comfort Inn Warrensburg Station Victory Lane.

POWRi B-Mod – 16 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:02:39.604: 1. 6T-Michael Taylor III[1]; 2. 1K-Tim Karrick[4]; 3. 447-Kenny Prince[2]; 4. 55-Colson Kirk[5]; 5. 12-Parker Smith[3]; 6. 99S-Brad Smith[7]; 7. 15J-Jake Fetterman[8]; 8. 7-Anthony Tanner[6]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:02:43.132: 1. 56-Shadren Turner[2]; 2. 30-Rex Harris[1]; 3. 90-Terry Schultz[4]; 4. 12C-Stephen Clancy[5]; 5. 57-Chad Clancy[8]; 6. 05-Jeremy Lile[7]; 7. 29-Tyler Cochran[6]; 8. (DNF) 03-TC Hambrick[3]

A pair of north-western Missouri drivers captured front row honors for the 20-lap nightcap B-Mod main event. Shadren Turner of St. Joseph and Michael Taylor III of Liberty led the field to green with Turner quickly darting out to the early race lead. Tim Karrick, Rex Harris, and Terry Schultz rounded out the top five through a lap six restart. Turner held the lead at this point ahead of Tim Karrick, Taylor, Schultz, and Colson Kirk. Taylor and Schultz had a close battle for third place several laps until Schultz took the spot at the halfway point of the race. A lap 14 restart grouped the field with Turner, Karrick and Schultz inside the top three. Turner again pulled away from all competitors and went on to capture the victory over Karrick, Schultz, eleventh-starting Brad Smith, and Chad Clancy inside the top five.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:13:19.232: 1. 56-Shadren Turner[1]; 2. 1K-Tim Karrick[3]; 3. 90-Terry Schultz[5]; 4. 99S-Brad Smith[11]; 5. 57-Chad Clancy[9]; 6. 6T-Michael Taylor III[2]; 7. 12C-Stephen Clancy[8]; 8. 12-Parker Smith[10]; 9. 15J-Jake Fetterman[13]; 10. 447-Kenny Prince[6]; 11. 29-Tyler Cochran[14]; 12. 7-Anthony Tanner[15]; 13. 05-Jeremy Lile[12]; 14. 55-Colson Kirk[7]; 15. 30-Rex Harris[4]; 16. 03-TC Hambrick[16]

POWRi Super Stocks – 14 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:05:39.458: 1. 67-Devin Irvin[2]; 2. 12V-Nathan Vaughn[3]; 3. 04-Blaine Ewing[6]; 4. 00-Cory Flamm[5]; 5. 07D-Mike Daugherty[4]; 6. (DNF) 21-Ethan Lamons[1]; 7. (DNF) 45-Aaron Poe[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:02:44.681: 1. 44-James Nighswonger[2]; 2. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[4]; 3. 9-Dave Meyer[6]; 4. 164-Michael Muskrat[5]; 5. 25X-Rodger Detherage[1]; 6. G1-Nick Gibson[7]; 7. (DNF) 30K-Cameron Kelly[3]

Devin Irvin and James Nighswonger began the night’s 20-lap Super Stock main event occupying the front row with Nighswonger edging Irvin in a close side-by-side battle for the opening two laps. Nighswonger eventually emerged at the front of the field over Irvin, Nathan Vaughn, and Ted Welschmeyer. A lap nine restart for debris brought the field close together with Nighswonger leading a fierce battle for second between Vaughn, Welschmeyer, Irvin, Dave Meyer, and Blaine Ewing. Close-quarters racing led to several tense moments on the track with Irvin being forced to retire soon after the restart. Unfortunately, Vaughn and Blaine’s night also ended abruptly after the lead pack got together in the close battles coming off turn two, both drivers had to retire from the event. By lap fourteen Meyer and Nighswonger raced closely for the lead with Meyer moving out front by lap 15. Meyer went on to capture the victory over Nighswonger, in his best finish of the year. Welschmeyer was a consistent runner with a third-place finish while Aaron Poe had the charge of the night, advancing from thirteenth on the grid to fourth. Michael Muskrat and Ethan Lamons completed the top six.

A Feature – 20 Laps | 00:12:28.487: 1. 9-Dave Meyer[6]; 2. 44-James Nighswonger[2]; 3. 21W-Ted Welschmeyer[3]; 4. 45-Aaron Poe[13]; 5. 164-Michael Muskrat[8]; 6. 21-Ethan Lamons[12]; 7. 25X-Rodger Detherage[10]; 8. 00-Cory Flamm[7]; 9. 07D-Mike Daugherty[9]; 10. G1-Nick Gibson[11]; (DNF) 04-Blaine Ewing[5]; 12. (DNF) 12V-Nathan Vaughn[4]; 13. (DNF) 67-Devin Irvin[1]; 14. (DNS) 30K-Cameron Kelly

POWRi Late Model – 6 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:03:11.287: 1. 145-Kyle Graves[2]; 2. 21-Johnny Fennewald[6]; 3. 1T-Tucker Cox[1]; 4. 20-Alan Westling[4]; 5. X15-Bobby Ruff II[3]; 6. 1A-Bryon Allison[5]

Johnny Fennewald of Appleton City and Fulton, Missouri’s Kyle Graves took the front row honors for the 15-lap POWRi Late Model main. Like he’s done twice before, Fennewald grabbed the lead early on and left Graves to battle with Tucker Cox for second. Cox drew close to Fennewald and challenged through lap four, but Fennewald was able to hold the point over Cox, Alan Westling, and Graves inside the top four. At the halfway marker, Fennewald built up a sizable lead in the fast and furious-paced race. Fennewald held off all challengers to claim his third CMS victory of the year at the conclusion of the race with Cox recording a solid run to second at the line. Westling held the third spot to the end over Kyle Graves and Bobby Ruff.

1. 21-Johnny Fennewald[1]; 2. 1T-Tucker Cox[3]; 3. 20-Alan Westling[4]; 4. 145-Kyle Graves[2]; 5. X15-Bobby Ruff II[5]; 6. 1A-Bryon Allison[6]

Pure Stocks – 13 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:04:02.217: 1. 24-Bobby Russell[1]; 2. 4D-David Doelz[4]; 3. 89-Jonathan Evans[6]; 4. 50B-Brandon Smith[3]; 5. 77-Samuel Smith[2]; 6. M87-Mallory Stiffler[5]; 7. 136-Charles Baldwin Jr[7]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:09:24.830: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[1]; 2. 41-Larry Drake[4]; 3. 81-Donnie Devers[6]; 4. MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[3]; 5. (DNF) 13B-Devin Baker[5]; 6. (DNS) 99-Ryan Oerly

Multiple-time feature winners Bobby Russell and Spencer Reiff drove from the front row of the 15-lap Pure Stock main event with Russell grabbing the early race lead. Reiff settled into second with David Doelz, Larry Drake and Jonathan Evans completing the top five. The leaders broke away from the rest of the field by lap 11 and began encountering lapped traffic soon after. At lap 13, Reiff moved to the inside of Russell and grabbed the lead at lap 14. Yellow-flag conditions flew shortly after at lap 14 with Reiff, Russell, and sixth-starting Donnie Devers inside the top three. After a pair of restarts late in the race kept the field on age, Reiff eventually drove away to claim another CMS victory, this time over sixth-starting Devers. Russell held on for a third-place run ahead of Evans, Larry Drake, and Mallory Stiffler.

A Feature – 15 Laps | 00:10:38.571: 1. 7-Spencer Reiff[2]; 2. 81-Donnie Devers[6]; 3. 24-Bobby Russell[1]; 4. 89-Jonathan Evans[5]; 5. 41-Larry Drake[4]; 6. M87-Mallory Stiffler[10]; 7. 136-Charles Baldwin Jr[11]; 8. MRS01-Kristina Wyatt[8]; 9. (DNF) 77-Samuel Smith[9]; 10. (DNF) 4D-David Doelz[3]; 11. (DNS) 50B-Brandon Smith; 12. (DNS) 13B-Devin Baker; 13. (DNS) 99-Ryan Oerly

POWRi Midwest Mods – 11 Entries

Heat 1 – 8 Laps | 00:06:34.452: 1. 10-Johnny McGinnis[3]; 2. 82-David Wood[6]; 3. 17-Logan Roark[5]; 4. 5D-Dustin Dennison[1]; 5. W29-Jon Jackson[2]; 6. (DNF) 41-Alex Schultz[4]

Heat 2 – 8 Laps | 00:03:32.986: 1. 9-Brian Meyer[1]; 2. 98-Terry Smith[3]; 3. 29-Tyler Cochran[4]; 4. 114-Walker Burgin[5]; 5. 420-Bobby Wood[2]

Johnny McGinnis and David Wood were the front-row starters for the 15-lap Midwest Mods main event with Wood quickly grabbing the top spot. Caution flew early on two occasions with Wood solidly leading the field on each restart over Logan Roark, Bryan Meyer and McGinnis. The field was restarted again at lap nine after Wood’s car apparently lost power in turn two in front of the field. Upon the restart, Roark was out front with McGinnis, Terry Smith, and eleventh-starting Alex Schultz inside the top four. Roark once again found his way to victory lane, this time ahead of McGinnis, with his best-ever CMS feature finish in second. Schultz had a solid drive up from eleventh on the grid to finish third with tenth-starting Bobby Wood in fourth. Smith and Jon Jackson completed the top six runners.

A Feature 1 15 Laps | 00:10:07.374: 1. 17-Logan Roark[5]; 2. 10-Johnny McGinnis[1]; 3. 41-Alex Schultz[11]; 4. 420-Bobby Wood[10]; 5. 98-Terry Smith[4]; 6. W29-Jon Jackson[9]; 7. (DNF) 9-Brian Meyer[3]; 8. (DNF) 114-Walker Burgin[7]; 9. (DNF) 82-David Wood[2]; 10. (DNF) 29-Tyler Cochran[6]; 11. (DNF) 5D-Dustin Dennison[8]

Next Saturday, July 6, marks the 24th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial, featuring $3,000-to-Win B-Mods and $1,000-to-Win Pure Stocks. We are also running Super Stocks and Midwest Mods. Plus, a Full Fireworks Display After the Races and Pulled Pork Sandwiches in the Concession Stands! There will be no track registration in any class; however, B-Mods and Pure Stocks have an entry fee for their special events. Midwest Mods and Super Stocks have pit pass fee only $40. POWRi Points will be awarded to all POWRi-sanctioned classes.

Central Missouri Speedway wishes to thank all the drivers, crew personnel, and race fans for their continued dedication and commitment to the CMS race nights, events, and programs. We know you have many places to choose from to fulfill your racing fix, and we are grateful when you make your way to the CMS grounds.

Schedule Preview:

Race #13, Saturday, July 6

Special Event Pricing in Effect 24th Annual Tom Wilson Memorial featuring $3,000-to-Win B-Mods and $1,000-to-Win Pure Stocks. Also running Super Stocks and Midwest Mods. Plus, a Full Fireworks Display After the Races and Pulled Pork Sandwiches in the Concession Stands! (No track registration in any class, B-Mods and Pure Stocks have an entry fee, Midwest Mods and Super Stocks have pit pass fee only. POWRi Points awarded to POWRi-sanctioned classes. Saturday, July 13 WEEKEND OFF, NO RACING! Race #14, Saturday, July 20 Weekly Racing: B-Mods, Super Stocks, Midwest Mods, and Pure Stocks Race #15, Saturday, July 27

Special Event Pricing in Effect $2,500-to-Win, Seventh-Annual Super Stock Showdown. Plus, Weekly Championship Points Racing for B-Mods, Pure Stocks, and Midwest Mods. No track points for Super Stocks. Super Stocks have an entry fee, all other classes pay pit pass only.

Follow CMS on Twitter @CMSgoing_green, find CMS on YouTube at CMS Going Green! Visit and bookmark our website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net, or Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/Central-Missouri-Speedway. Visit the CMS MyRacePass site at centralmissourispeedway.myracepass.com. CMS is located 3.5 north of Warrensburg on Highway 13, or 13 miles south of the I-70 Higginsville exit on Highway 13.