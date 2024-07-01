Thomas, Campbell and Wagner. Victorious in Duel at Double-X

- Advertisement -

The Duel at Double X presented by Clennin Farm Supply Sunday Night saw some close racing on a track that proved difficult to read for some as it changed throughout the night.

The highlighted division of the night was the 305 Sprint Cars. Jack Thomas of Bates City took the lead after a restart and looked to be sailing to victory at the quarter mile clay oval. As the leader was cruising out front, the field behind him was quite racy as drivers jockeyed for position. Randy Martin and Tyler Elliott battled for the third and fourth position for several laps behind Thomas and second place Curtis Evans. Side by side, the two California MO drivers battled with both eventually getting by Evans. Martin eventually passed the younger Elliott and began to chase down the leader as Thomas was having trouble clearing lapped traffic. A lap 17 yellow put Martin on the leaders rear bumper but also provided a clear track for Thomas. Another restart on lap 19 did the same and Martin would be able to gain on the #63 sprinter of Thomas but could not mount a pass. At the checkered Jack Thomas would cross the stripe first, with Randy Martin in second. Tyler Elliott would cross in third with Curtis Evans in fourth and Brett Combs in fifth. Curtis Evans won the Dash in the division setting up the line up of the first three rows of the feature. Evans and Thomas won heat races for the 305 Sprinters.

The 360 Sprint Car class feature event was quite exciting as well. Miles Paulus moved the John Thoenen #0 to the lead on the drop of the green and would be the dominant car for the first half of the race. Behind the leader there was some hard racing going on between Jack Wagner, Ben Brown, and Garrett Benson. Once Jack Wagner cleared the battles he began to set his sights on the leader. Using the high line to his advantage the yellow #77 was gaining on Paulus. On lap 16 Wagner had a run down the back stretch and dive into turn three inside of Paulus. Wagner was able to complete the slider and take the lead. Growing the advantage over the closing laps Wagner would win his second feature in a row at Double X. Garrett Benson drove a smooth and smart race, rolling the bottom of the track to take home runner up honors. Ben Brown finished a strong third in his #7B with Paulus claiming fourth at the finish and Aubrey Smith having a good showing in fifth place. Samuel Wagner and Paulus won the heat races in the 360 division.

The Super Stock feature set the tone for the other two divisions. Steve Beach and James Nighswonger, the top two in season points, started on the front row by virtue of claiming wins in the heat races. Points leader Nighswonger took the lead after the initial start was scrubbed due to a yellow in turn one for three cars. On the restart Nighswonger, running the top side would lead laps one and two before spinning to a stop at the bottom of turn 3. Nighswonger retired to the pit area where a damaged left front spindle was found, forcing him to remain pitside for the duration of the event. On the restart Steve Beach assumed the point and led the next two laps hugging the bottom groove before Clayton Campbell, running the cushion would overtake Beach’s #10 mchine. Campbell would be running the top as Darek Wiss would be gaining on the leader by consistently running the low groove. Wiss was picking off cars one by one as he moved through the field. A lap 13 caution would put Wiss right on the leaders tail, but Campbell would come off of the cushion to protect his lead and claimed the checkered flag. Wiss would finish a strong second and Beach crossing the stripe in third. DJ Barned would finish fourth in his first visit to Double X with Dale Berry coming home in fifth.

Be sure to join us next Sunday night for the 11th annual Race for Riley and be sure to bring the kids. There will be prizes galore for the young race fans and several bikes will be given away as well. The Pure Stocks will be the featured class that night. 360 Winged Sprints and Super Stocks are also on tap. Come out and join us for a great evening of racing and fun!

Double X Speedway results

June 30, 2-24

305 Winged Sprints-

Feature- 1. 63-Jack Thomas, Bates City; 2. 14-Randy Martin, California; 3. 49-Tyler Elliott, California; 4. 51-Curtis Evans, Norborne; 5. 4-Brett Combs, Tipton; 6. 74-Natalie Doney, Odessa; 7. 55-Kenny Potter, Harrisonville; 8. 61A-Doug Fry, Wheatland; 9. 9- Abigayle Lett, Odessa; 10. B4, Brad Cookson, Morley; 11. 12U-Tyler Devenport, Jacksonville

Dash-1. Evans; 2. Thomas; 3. Martin; 4. Elliott; 5. Fry; 6. Doney

Heat 1- 1. Evans; 2. Elliott; 3. Doney; 4. Lett 5. Devenport; 6. Cookson

Heat 2- 1. Thomas; 2. Martin; 3. Fry; 4. Combs; 5. Potter

360 WInged Sprints-

Feature- 1. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack; 2. 2B-Garrett Benson, Concordia; 3. 7B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 4. 0-Miles Paulus, Marshall; 5. 9S- Aubrey Smith, Houstonia; 6. 93-Taylor Walton, Odessa; 7. 73- Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack; 8. 99D-Tucker Daly, Hallsville; 9. 9C-Josh Fisher, Jefferson City; 10. 51-Curtis Evans, Norborne; 11. 61A-Doug Fry, Wheatland; 12. 7K-Rob Rimel, California; (DNS) Casey Shuman, Tempe,AZ.

Heat 1- 1. S. Wagner; 2. Benson; 3. J. Wagner; 4. Fisher; 5. Rimel; 6. Evans; 7. Daly (DNF)

Heat 2- 1. Paulus; 2. Brown; 3 Walton; 4. Smith; 5. Fry; (DNS)- Shuman