DuQuoin Fairgrounds Mile, Du Quoin, IL American Flat Track Event – July 6

- Advertisement -

Progressive American Flat Track

Saturday, July 6, 2024

The stars of Progressive American Flat Track make their way back to the Magic Mile at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds this coming Saturday, July 6 for an event presented by Memphis Shades.

The DuQuoin Mile is considered special even inside its category. Known as the “Magic Mile,” DuQuoin has played host to some of the most legendary and thrilling races in Grand National Championship history.

And this Independence Day weekend’s atmosphere is destined to be that much more electric, as Saturday’s event will conclude a full week of competition that will also crown this year’s amateur national champions during the 2024 Mission Foods AMA Flat Track Grand Championship, sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association from June 30-July 6.

FAN INFO SHEET:

https://www.americanflattrack.com/events/2024/view/du-quoin-mile-2024#raceSchedule

EVENT DETAILED SCHEDULE:

https://www.americanflattrack.com/assets/view/28653/2024-AFT-DuQuoin-Mile-Fan-Schedule.pdf

VIDEO:

Video Footage From Last Year’s Event At Du Quoin

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/bodr6v5swag5swf2stv7n/2309_DUQ_TWINS_MAIN.mov?rlkey=vrmyqyi75rajs3qn4ygd49e9y&st=c1g2a3ff&dl=0

Key Storylines:

* This event is the tenth of 16 this season for Progressive American Flat Track

* Entry lists for both classes are strong, featuring 26 Parts Unlimited AFT Singles and 19 Mission SuperTwins

* Progressive American Flat Track has its resident Mile magician in Jared Mees (No. 1 Rogers Racing/SDI Racing/Indian Motorcycle FTR750). The nine-time and reigning Mission AFT SuperTwins king has won an astonishing 17 of the most recent 24 premier-class Miles dating back over the previous five seasons.

MEDIA ARTICLES

* Fireworks Expected as Progressive AFT Heads to DuQuoin for Independence Day Weekend

https://www.americanflattrack.com/news/view/fireworks-expected-progressive-aft-heads-duquoin-independence-day-weekend?fbclid=IwZXh0bgNhZW0CMTAAAR2vzzkFqhJ8Qff4e6yCCI6NoUJM2a3GscGw4comps-Q6q-BC7s1SONA0JE_aem_XBoN-UVC7w5j742jY5sJuA

* Tickets On Sale Now For Du Quoin Mile AFT Event

https://www.americanflattrack.com/news/view/tickets-now-sale-2024-duquoin-mile-dirt-track-extravaganza

CURRENT STANDINGS

https://www.americanflattrack.com/standings

Websites:

www.americanflattrack.com

Track Address:

DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, 655 Executive Dr, Du Quoin, IL 62832