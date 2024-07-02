- Advertisement -

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Gopher 50 Bringing Big Money, Dylan Scott Concert, Fireworks

The World of Outlaws celebrates Independence Day Weekend with three nights of racing in Spring Valley, MN

SPRING VALLEY, MN (July 2, 2024) – Deer Creek Speedway and the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models are set to bring drivers and fans a massive Independence Day Weekend with the NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50.

The three-day event, July 4-6, will see racing every night with the addition of fireworks on Thursday and a concert by country music artist Dylan Scott on Friday night, all leading to Saturday’s $50,000-to-win finale.

Thursday and Friday’s Features will pay $7,000-to-win and set the stage for Saturday, awarding points for Qualifying, Heat Races, Last Chance Showdowns and the Features. The top-16 points earners from the two nights will be locked into Saturday’s Feature. The rest will have to race their way in on Saturday.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines to look out for:

Sheppard Running Away – Brandon Sheppard has turned up the heat behind the wheel of his No. B5 Sheppard Riggs Racing Longhorn Factory Team Late Model, picking up his first two Series Feature wins of 2024 at Thunderhill Raceway Park and Ponderosa Speedway.

The New Berlin, IL driver’s continuous work toward consistent finishes inside the top five paid off during the seven Feature races in June, only finishing outside the podium two times.

He leads the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models points hunt by 30 markers over Mooresville, NC driver Nick Hoffman entering the Gopher 50, which he has won twice – 2018 and 2019.

Bobby’s Big Return – Deer Creek Speedway was under the reign of Bobby Pierce in 2023 when he won his first Gopher 50 in a photo finish with Hudson O’Neal and then picked up a victory with the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models there in the fall.

Pierce swept the Iowa races at Independence Motor Speedway and Hamilton County Speedway in June. However, mechanical issues at Norman County Raceway and River Cities Speedway dropped him to fifth in the Series standings – 182 points back from the lead.

The “Smooth Operator” rolls into Deer Creek Speedway with regained spur after a bounce-back victory at Proctor Speedway on Monday night.

Mad Max Showing Fury – Max McLaughlin enters his Gopher 50 debut as the most improved driver on the World of Outlaws tour, so far, with five straight finishes in the top 10, including his first points-paying podium finish.

The Mooresville, NC driver also won his first DIRTcar Summer Nationals Feature at Adams County Speedway last month.

His performance moved him up to second in the World of Outlaws MD3 Rookie of the Year battle – 46 points behind Rochester, MN driver Dustin Sorensen.

Squirrel’s Return – Chatham, IL native Brian Shirley found the top spot with the World of Outlaws Late Models Sunday night at River Cities Speedway, leading all 40 laps for his first win of the 2024 season.

It had been a tough road for Shirley with the Series until the Heartland Grand Tour saw the Bob Cullen Racing No. 3S finish outside of the top-10 once in the seven races contested through June.

Shirley’s last visit to the Gopher 50 resulted in an eighth-place finish and he picked up a 12th-place finish at the 3/8-mile track with the Series in 2023.

WHEN AND WHERE

Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, MN

ABOUT THE TRACK

Deer Creek Speedway is a 0.375-mile dirt oval

TRACK RECORDS

Deer Creek Speedway – 13.900 sec. by Tim Fuller on 7/3/2014

AROUND THE TURN

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models make their second trip to Ohio and Pennsylvania for racing at Bedford Speedway (July 11), and Sharon Speedway (July 12-13).

FEATURE WINNERS (8 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 5 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 4 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 2 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 2 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 2 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 1 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1

HEAT RACE WINNERS (23 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 10 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 9 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 9 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 5 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 5 6. Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 4 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 3 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 3 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 2 Dale McDowell – Chickamauga, GA – 2 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 2 Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 2 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 2 Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – 1 Tyler Emory – King George, VA – 1 Shannon Babb – Moweaqua – IL -1 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 1 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 1 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Garrett Smith – Eatonton, GA – 1 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC -1

LAST CHANCE SHOWDOWN WINNERS (19 Drivers)

Rank- Driver- Hometown-Wins

Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 3 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 3 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 2 Jimmy Owens – Newport, TN – 2 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 1 Tyler Peterson – Hickson, ND – 1 Dave Hess Jr – Waterford, PA – 1 Daniel Hilsabeck – Earlham, IA – 1 Jake Timm – Winona, MN – 1 Gregg Satterlee – Indiana, PA – 1 Logan Zarin – Hookstown, PA – 1 Jordan Yaggy – Rochester, MN – 1 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Cody Overton – Thomson, GA – 1 Frank Heckenast Jr – Frankfort, IL – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1 Chase Junghans – Manhattan, KS – 1 Boom Briggs – Bear Lake, PA – 1 Tripp Gerrald – Versailles, KY – 1

PODIUM FINISHES (17 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Podiums

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 10 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 9 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 7 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 4 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 5 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 3 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 3 Brian Shirley, Chatham, IL – 2 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Brent Larson – Lake Elmo, MN – 1 Zack Dohm – Cross Lanes, WV – 1 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 1 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC – 1 Tyler Erb – New Waverly, TX – 1 Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – 1 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 1 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 1

FOX FACTORY HARD CHARGER (14 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – H.C.

Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 3 Brent Larson – Lake Elmo, MN – 3 Max Blair – Centerville, PA – 2 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 2 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 2 Tristan Chamberlain – Richmond, IN – 1 Jake Timm – Winona, MN -1 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 1 Max McLaughlin – Mooresville, NC – 1 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Dennis Erb Jr – Carpentersville, IL – 1 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 1 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 1 Chris Ferguson – Mt. Holly, NC – 1

SIMPSON RACING PRODUCTS QUICK TIMES (10 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – QTs

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 6 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 2 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 2 Cody Overton, Evans, GA – 2 Jason Jameson – Lawrenceburg, IN – 1 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1 Tim McCreadie – Watertown, NY – 1 Drake Troutman – Hyndman, PA – 1 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1

BILSTEIN REDRAW POLE AWARD (12 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Poles

Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 4 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 2 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 2 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 2 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 1 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 1 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 1 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 1 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 1 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 1 Mike Marlar – Winfield, TN – 1 Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 1

CASE FEATURE LAP LEADERS (16 Drivers)

Rank – Driver – Hometown – Laps Led

Bobby Pierce – Oakwood, IL – 170 Nick Hoffman – Mooresville, NC – 159 Chris Madden – Gray Court, SC – 71 Kyle Bronson – Brandon, FL – 68 Devin Moran – Dresden, OH – 61 Brian Shirley – Chatham, IL – 45 Cade Dillard – Robeline, LA – 40 Brandon Sheppard – New Berlin, IL – 32 Dustin Sorensen – Rochester, MN – 31 Ryan Gustin – Marshalltown, IA – 30 Hudson O’Neal – Martinsville, IN – 29 Mason Zeigler – Chalk Hill, PA – 26 Ricky Thornton Jr – Martinsville, IN – 16 Cody Overton – Evans, GA – 10 Ethan Dotson – Bakersfield, CA – 6 Tyler Bruening – Decorah, IA – 1

2024 World of Outlaws Late Model Schedule & Winners

Friday, Jan. 19/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Devin Moran Saturday, Jan. 20/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Hudson O’Neal Thursday, Feb. 15 /Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Nick Hoffman Friday, Jan. 19/Volusia Speedway Park/Barberville, FL/Devin Moran (2) Friday, Apr. 12/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Nick Hoffman (2) Saturday, Apr. 13/Farmer City Raceway/Farmer City, IL/Bobby Pierce Friday, May 3/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Nick Hoffman (3) Friday, May 4/Mississippi Thunder Speedway/Ryan Gustin Thursday, May 16/Raceway 7/Chris Madden Saturday, May 18/Marion Center Raceway/Chris Madden (2) Sunday, May 19/Path Valley Speedway/Bobby Pierce (2) Thursday, June 20/Thunderhill Raceway Park/Brandon Sheppard Friday, June 21/Ponderosa Speedway/Brandon Sheppard (2) Saturday, June 22/Brownstown Speedway/Nick Hoffman (4) Monday, June 24/Independence Motor Speedway/Bobby Pierce (3) Tuesday, June 25/Hamilton County Speedway/Bobby Pierce (4) Saturday, June 29/Norman County Raceway/Nick Hoffman (5)

Sunday, June 30/River Cities Speedway/Brian Shirley