Lucrative Doubleheader Kicks Off Busy July for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Ohio

BATAVIA, Ohio (July 2, 2024) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will kick off a busy July with a lucrative doubleheader in the Buckeye State – Friday, July 5 at Portsmouth Raceway Park and Saturday, July 6 at Muskingum County Speedway.

The action this weekend will get started on Friday, July 5 with a stop at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio for the return of the Independence 50. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will compete in a full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 50-lap, $20,000 to win main event.

The Limited Late Models and Sport Modifieds are also on the racing card for Friday, July 5 at Portsmouth Raceway Park. The pit gate will open at 2:00 PM. The general admission gates will open at 4:00 PM, with on-track action beginning at 7:00 PM.

Portsmouth Raceway Park is located at 25648 State Route 73 in Portsmouth, Ohio. For more information about Portsmouth Raceway Park, please call (740) 858-4972 or visit the track’s webpage at www.portsraceway.com.

The following night, July 6, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series returns to Muskingum County Speedway. Another full program of Dirt Draft Hot Laps, Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and a 60-lap, $20,000 to win main event is in store during the annual Freedom 60.

The pit gate opens at 2:00 PM with the general admission gates opening at 3:00 PM and on-track action beginning at 6:30 PM. In addition to the thrilling action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, the 604 Late Models, Modifieds, and 4-Cylinders will also be in competition on Saturday.

Muskingum County Speedway will also have the largest display of fireworks the area has to offer following the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series main event.

Muskingum County Speedway is located at 7985 Frazeysburg Road in Dresden, Ohio, just north of Zanesville. Tickets to the Freedom 60 can be purchased in advance by visiting https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2184/tickets. To learn more about Muskingum County Speedway, visit www.muskingumcountyspeedway.com.

Ricky Thornton Jr. continues to lead the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship presented by ARP. Jonathan Davenport is second, followed by Devin Moran, Tim McCreadie, and Mike Marlar rounding out the top five in the current championship standings.

Clay Harris leads the O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year chase by just 20 points over Drake Troutman.

For the latest news, results, championship standings and more about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Purses:

Portsmouth Raceway Park – July 5: 1. $20,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,500, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,000, 8. $2,500, 9. $2,400, 10. $2,300, 11. $2,200, 12. $2,000, 13. $1,900, 14. $1,800, 15. $1,700, 16. $1,500, 17. $1,18. $1,200, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200 = $80,000

Muskingum County Speedway – July 6: 1. $20,000, 2. $10,000, 3. $6,500, 4. $5,000, 5. $4,000, 6. $3,500, 7. $3,000, 8. $2,500, 9. $2,400, 10. $2,300, 11. $2,200, 12. $2,000, 13. $1,900, 14. $1,800, 15. $1,700, 16. $1,500, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,200, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200 = $80,000

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) NLMT3

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) NLMT3, (92) NLMT4

