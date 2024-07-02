HomeRace Track NewsMissouriMoberly Motorsports Park Results - 7/2/24

Moberly Motorsports Park Results – 7/2/24

Moberly Motorsports Park

Published on

By jdearing
15 entries

POWRI B-MOD

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 11-Chris Spalding[2]; 2. 20D-Dawson David[1]; 3. 0-Dakota Girard[6]; 4. 42R-Charlie Rindom[3]; 5. 25-Cody Agee[5]; 6. 30R-Derrick Agee[10]; 7. 17L-Chris Leathers[8]; 8. 8S-Clayton Smith[7]; 9. 4M-Mike McCarty[11]; 10. 56M-James Moore[14]; 11. 26-Jamie Aleshire[13]; 12. 66-Hunter Gingerich[9]; 13. 4RC-Michael Bryant[12]; 14. (DNS) 17K-Kelly Smith; 15. (DNS) 33EK-Elliot Key

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 20D-Dawson David[3]; 2. 42R-Charlie Rindom[1]; 3. 25-Cody Agee[5]; 4. 8S-Clayton Smith[4]; 5. 66-Hunter Gingerich[2]; 6. 4M-Mike McCarty[8]; 7. 26-Jamie Aleshire[7]; 8. 33EK-Elliot Key[6]

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 11-Chris Spalding[2]; 2. 17K-Kelly Smith[6]; 3. 0-Dakota Girard[4]; 4. 17L-Chris Leathers[5]; 5. 30R-Derrick Agee[7]; 6. 4RC-Michael Bryant[1]; 7. 56M-James Moore[3]

12 entries

POWRI HORNET

A Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 21-Jeremy Bell[1]; 2. 7-Ryan Lewis[4]; 3. 4B-Tony Bell[6]; 4. 16-Richard McKenzie[8]; 5. 12B-Chaz Bell[3]; 6. 47-Brad Aleshire[5]; 7. 15-Chris Berry[12]; 8. 52K-Timothy Knight[11]; 9. 20-Kyle Burton[2]; 10. 43-William Fields[10]; 11. 6-Troy Kysar[7]; 12. (DNS) 4W-Jordan Ohaver

Heat 1 (4 Laps): 1. 21-Jeremy Bell[4]; 2. 12B-Chaz Bell[6]; 3. 47-Brad Aleshire[2]; 4. 6-Troy Kysar[5]; 5. 4W-Jordan Ohaver[3]; 6. 52K-Timothy Knight[1]

Heat 2 (4 Laps): 1. 20-Kyle Burton[3]; 2. 7-Ryan Lewis[1]; 3. 4B-Tony Bell[2]; 4. 16-Richard McKenzie[4]; 5. 43-William Fields[5]; 6. 15-Chris Berry[6]

9 entries

POWRI LATE MODEL

A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 00B-Matt Becker[1]; 2. 14X-David Melloway[4]; 3. 145-Kyle Graves[9]; 4. 10-TRACY Melloway[5]; 5. 23-Chad Walter[2]; 6. 14-Bill Vaughn[7]; 7. 98-Jarrett Ballard[6]; 8. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht[8]; 9. 12B-Chase Breid[3]

Qualifying 1: 1. 00B-Matt Becker, 00:18.079[9]; 2. 23-Chad Walter, 00:18.366[1]; 3. 12B-Chase Breid, 00:18.463[6]; 4. 14X-David Melloway, 00:18.631[5]; 5. 10-TRACY Melloway, 00:18.687[8]; 6. 98-Jarrett Ballard, 00:18.750[3]; 7. 14-Bill Vaughn, 00:20.048[7]; 8. 7V-Dwane Vandelicht, 00:22.134[2]; 9. 145-Kyle Graves, 00:26.288[4]

6 entries

POWRI A-MOD

A Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Preston Dawson[1]; 2. 88-Richard Kimberling[3]; 3. 9-Charles Baker[4]; 4. 21-Ryan Middaugh[2]; 5. 7-Stewart Burton[5]; 6. 99W-Jeremy Whitlock[6]

Qualifying 1: 1. 28-Preston Dawson, 00:19.416[6]; 2. 21-Ryan Middaugh, 00:19.555[1]; 3. 88-Richard Kimberling, 00:20.158[2]; 4. 9-Charles Baker, 00:20.341[5]; 5. 7-Stewart Burton, 00:21.896[4]; 6. 99W-Jeremy Whitlock, 00:22.481[3]

